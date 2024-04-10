MUST SEE RACING SET TO RETURN TO SANDUSKY FOR OPENER

From Must See Racing

April 9, 2024 – Holly, Michigan – The Must See Racing Sprint Series Presented by Perfit-Parts will join the Maxima Racing Oils MSR Midwest Lights Series for a winged sprint car double-header to open the 2024 season at Sandusky Speedway April 27.

Sandusky is no stranger to Must See Racing, but it will be the first time the 410 series has competed since August 25, 2019. Five-time series champion Jimmy McCune won that last event nearly five years agon. The MSR Lights Series last competed at Sandusky Speedway in October 2022.

Sandusky Speedway has long been known as the home of the Supermodifieds. But winged sprint cars have played an important part in the track’s history. In 1989 Jeff Gordon claimed an All Star Circuit of Champions 410 victory at the track before he found NASCAR fame. There have been multiple 305- and 602-winged sprint car events over the past three decades.

Sandusky Speedway started life as a ¼ mile dirt oval between 1950-1954. The track was extended to a ½ and paved in1955 to its present configuration. The track played host to weekly Supermodifed racing for decades. Nearly every top Supermodified driver has competed at the track one time or another during its storied history. Sandusky Speedway is unfortunately the site of Nolan Johncock’s fatal Supermodified crash on October 3, 1971.

This will be the season opener for both the 410 National Series and the Midwest Lights Series. A huge turnout of fans and cars is expected due to the lengthy absence of winged 410 sprint cars at the track.

The entry process hasn’t opened yet, so no entries were released by the series at the time of this release. But, in addition to the MSR regulars, a huge contingent of Florida drivers is expected for this event. Entries will be released closer to the event once they have been received.

Defending MSR champion Jason Blonde is expected to be on hand to defend his MSR championship aboard the potent Tony Nosal owned #42 Diablo Chassis. The veteran Blonde captured his first career MSR championship last season.

For more info on Must See Racing please like and follow us on Facebook or visit Web Page Under Construction