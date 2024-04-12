Placerville Speedway cancels for wet weather and cold temps

From Gary Thomas

Russell Motorsports Inc. has made the decision to cancel this Saturday’s event at Placerville Speedway due to the wet weather and cold temps that are forecasted.

The 21st annual Tribute to Al Hinds will now be contested on Saturday April 27th with the Thompson’s Winged 360 Sprint Cars paying $2,500-to-win. The Anrak Ltd. Late Models, Red Hawk Casino Pure Stocks and Nor-Cal Dwarf Car Association will round out the card.

Placerville Speedway now looks to get things underway next Saturday April 20th with the annual Tilford Tribute.

Upcoming events at Placerville Speedway:

Saturday April 20: IMCA Sport Mods, Ltd. Late Models, Pure Stocks, Mini Trucks, Vintage Hard Tops | Tilford Tribute

Saturday April 27: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Ltd. Late Models, Pure Stocks and Nor-Cal Dwarf Cars

Saturday May 4: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Hunt Magnetos Wingless Sprints, BCRA Wingless Lightning Sprints and Mini Trucks | First Responders Night