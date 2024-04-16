Tanner Carrick Wins Ocean Speedway’s 2024 Season Opener

PETERSEN MEDIA

With more wet weather drenching Northern and Central California over the weekend, Friday night Ocean Speedway was finally able to bring their 2024 season to life and in the end it was Tanner Carrick scoring the feature event win at the Santa Cruz County Fairgrounds facility.

“We rolled out of the box very fast, and my team got us better as the night went along,” Tanner Carrick said. “We had some things go our way to help our cause, and in the end we were able to put this CVC/Cemex/California Waterfowl entry back in victory lane.”

With Saturday’s plans already washed out, Carrick and company made the trip to Ocean Speedway on Friday night to kick off the track’s 2024 season as they facility had been hit with rain hard over the last month.

With 18 cars checked in, Carrick got off to a quick start as he timed in fourth fastest amidst the multi-car qualifying session.

Lining up third in his heat race, the Lincoln, CA driver did not get the jump in his heat race that he had hoped for as he slipped back to fourth as the field stormed through turns one and two.

Running fourth in the heat, Carrick did have his qualifying efforts to fall back on as he locked into the Dash based on his time and lined up on the front row.

Finishing second in the Dash, Carrick moved into the 30-lap feature event where he took the green from the front row alongside Chase Johnson.

When the race went green, Carrick settled into second as he stalked Johnson he quickly reeled in the back of the pack. Getting into traffic in just a couple of laps, Johnson had a misstep on the 7th lap, and Carrick was there to take full advantage.

A couple of restarts throughout the rest of the race saw a couple of drivers attempt to hang with Carrick and take over the race’s top spot, but Carrick was having none of it.

Keeping the field at bay, Carrick raced on to score his second Sprint Car feature event win of the 2024 season.

“Luckily we had something to fall back on to get into the Dash, because that track position is so huge,” Carrick explained. “We had a great car in the feature, and it was a tough race. Very happy to get back into victory lane.”

Tanner Carrick would like to thank CVC, Cemex, California Waterfowl, Interstate Oil, D.R. Horton, Conti, Harris and Sloan, Hanson Truss, TC Guide Service, Eddie’s Lincoln Auto Body, Simpson Strong-Tie, A&A Concrete Supply, Kaeding Performance, and Arai for their continued support.

BY THE NUMBERS: Starts: 9, Wins: 3, Top 5’s: 6, Top 10’s: 9

ON TAP: Tanner Carrick will be back in action on Saturday night at Merced Speedway in Merced, CA on Saturday night.

