KUBOTA HIGH LIMIT RACING CONTINUES OKLAHOMA SPRING SWING WITH VISITS TO SOUTHERN OKLAHOMA & SALINA HIGHBANKS

From High Limit Racing

Rico Abreu, Corey Day, Brad Sweet, Tyler Courtney, Jacob Allen, and the rest of the High Rollers are heading to Ardmore’s Southern Oklahoma Speedway this Friday, April 19. Who will claim the $12,000 to win event? Can 18-year-old Corey Day make it three wins in-a-row? Find out at the High Limit Hustle at Southern Oklahoma Speedway, or catch the Kubota High Limit Racing sprint cars Live on FloRacing.

Tickets for the one-night-only event are still available to purchase at the link below.

Everything You Need to Know Before Heading to the Track:

Date: Friday, April 19, 2024

Pit Gates: 2:00 PM

Grandstands: 3:00 PM

Hot Laps: 6:00 PM (Followed by Qualifying & Racing)

Tickets: General admission tickets are $40 for all ages and are available to purchase online at the link below. Online tickets will be available to purchase up until the time of the event. After that time, all purchases must be made at the track. (Credit cards are accepted at Southern Oklahoma Speedway.)

Pit Passes: Pit passes are NOT available for pre-purchase and will be available at the track the day of the event.

Bags & Prohibited Items: Guests are permitted to bring a six-pack cooler.

Streaming: If you can’t make it to the track, catch all of the action Live on FloRacing!