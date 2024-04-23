KUBOTA HIGH LIMIT RACING HEADS TO “THE DITCH” FOR MIDWEEK MONEY SERIES EVENT

From High Limit Racing

The stars of Kubota High Limit Racing are sprinting into Riverside International Speedway this Tuesday, April 23 for the second race in the Midweek Money Series.

NASCAR star Kyle Larson will “rumble” with High Rollers Rico Abreu, Tyler Courtney, Jacob Allen, Corey Day, and more.

Everything You Need to Know Before Heading to the Track:

RIVERSIDE INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY﻿

Date: Tuesday, April 22, 2024

Pit Gates: 2:00 PM

Grandstands: 4:00 PM

Hot Laps: 6:30 PM

Tickets: Reserved seating is available for $45. Adult general admission is $40 while kids 6-12 are $20. Kids 5 and under are FREE. Pit pass upgrades will be available to purchase at the racetrack. You must scan your ticket at general admission first before upgrading to a pit pass at the pit shack. Bypass the line and purchase your tickets today at the link below.

Pit Passes: Pit passes are NOT available for pre-purchase and will be available at the track the day of the event.

Bags & Prohibited Items: Outside food and beverage are prohibited. No umbrellas or stadium seats larger than 18-inches are allowed. . Please note that there is a no smoking policy at this venue.

Camping: For camping inquiries, contact Riverside International Speedway at 870-735-8071.

Streaming: If you can’t make it to the track, catch all of the action Live on FloRacing!