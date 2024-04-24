ESS Heads to Fulton for 2024 Season Opener

By Curtis Berleue

(Fulton, NY) | The Empire Super Sprints are hoping the second time is the charm this weekend with their second attempt at getting the 2024 season under way this Friday at the Fulton Speedway.

With the originally scheduled lid-lifter at Outlaw Speedway cancelled two weeks ago due to wet weather and cold temperatures, all focus is now on Fulton Friday night for the annual ‘High Bank Holdup’ weekend. The full points opener will once again be the headliner of the Friday night portion of the two-day show, paying $2,000 to the winner.

Last year, Jason Barney picked up his first of three Fulton Speedway wins in the ‘High Bank Holdup’ main event. Sammy Reakes IV was the winner in May at Fulton, Mother Nature was victorious in July for the CNY Speedweek event, and then Barney went on to round out the season with two more Fulton wins in September.

As is usual at Fulton, a strong contingent of drivers is expected this Friday night. Last weeks open practice at the Oswego County oval saw no less than 11 sprint cars make laps in preparation for this Fridays event.

DirtTrackDigest.com will present the Cobra Coaches dash on Friday night. For years, Dirt Track Digest has been a leader in local and national dirt racing coverage, with written, photo, and video content of modifieds, sprint cars and late models from around the country.

A full schedule of events for this weekend’s action, along with admission pricing can be found on the Fulton Speedway website, www.FultonSpeedway.com, along with on both the tracks and series social media pages.

For the latest news, information, and schedule updates regarding the Empire Super Sprints be sure to check the series website (www.EmpireSuperSprints.com) and follow along on Facebook (Empire Super Sprints), Twitter (@ESSprints) and Instagram (@empiresupersprints).

The Empire Super Sprints would like to thank the following series sponsors for their continued support: Rifenburg Contracting Corp, PJC Spray Foam, Hoosier Racing Tire, Cobra Coaches, E&V Energy, Fondations 4 Saisons, Pinnacle Investments, LLC, Lacaillade Masonry, Inc., FX Caprara, ASI Racewear, Lanes Yamaha, Ashley Lynn Winery, Bicknell Racing Products, DirtTrackDigest.com and LC Design.

The ESS Road Ahead:

Friday, April 26 – Fulton Speedway – Fulton, NY ($2,000 to Win)

Friday, May 24 – Brewerton Speedway – Brewerton, NY ($2,000 to Win Don Gillette Memorial)

Saturday, May 25 – Fulton Speedway – Fulton, NY ($2,000 to Win)