Huset’s Speedway Showcasing Spartan ER Night This Sunday for Second Attempt at Season Opener

BRANDON, S.D. (May 13, 2024) – Huset’s Speedway aims to kick off the 2024 season this Sunday for the second time.

Mother Nature emerged victorious during the scheduled season opener last Sunday. Take Two features Spartan ER Night this weekend. The Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars, the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks and the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series will all be in action.

Anyone who purchased a pit pass for the May 12 event can use the armband this Sunday or at any weekly race at Huset’s Speedway this season. Anyone who purchased grandstand tickets will have those funds placed back into their account to use at any Huset’s Speedway event in 2024.

The main gates open at 5 p.m. with racing set to start at 7:30 p.m. this Sunday.

Adult tickets are $20 at the gate or $17 if purchased in advance. Tickets for students 13-years-old to 18-years-old are $10 at the gate or $8 in advance. Children 12-years-old and younger get in free.

Race tickets are on sale online at https://mpv.tickets.com/schedule/?agency=JKMV_PL_MPV&orgid=55369#/?view=list&includePackages=true .

UP NEXT –

Sunday for Spartan ER Night featuring the Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars, the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks and the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series

