Ohio Swing Concludes with Huge Atomic Doubleheader, Return to Fremont

By Alex NIeten

CHILLICOTHE, OH (May 21, 2024) – Three races in four nights lie ahead as the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars wrap up a two-week stay in Ohio.

First on the agenda is a massive two-night holiday weekend event (May 24-25) at Chillicothe, OH’s Atomic Speedway. The greatest Sprint Car drivers in the country will be joined by the stars of the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series presented by Toyota at the high-speed oval.

Then on Monday, May 27 the World of Outlaws return to Fremont Speedway for the first time in eight years for the Rick Ferkel Tribute. The Memorial Day visit will mark the ninth race in Series history to the northern Ohio track.

More than a quarter of the 2024 World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car campaign is in the books, and it’s been a thrilling season to date. A record number of winners to begin the year, last lap passes, a tight points battle, and so much more. And this week the second quarter of the season continues through the “Buckeye State.”

Let’s look at the weekend’s top storylines:

MACEDO’S MOMENTUM: The early season woes from DIRTcar Nationals are long gone for Carson Macedo and Jason Johnson Racing.

Macedo and the Philip Dietz-led team are firing on all cylinders. The Albaugh #41 hasn’t missed the top five in the past 11 races with a 3.5 average finish over that stretch. He’s also qualified for 14 consecutive Toyota Dashes. The hot streak has allowed Macedo to claw his way up to third in the standings with Donny Schatz (+14 points) and David Gravel (+68 points) well within striking distance.

The numbers suggest Macedo could build even more momentum at the tracks ahead. Three of his last four Atomic races have led to podium runs including a World of Outlaws win last May. The Lemoore, CA driver has made six previous Fremont appearances and won twice, topping their 2016 season opener along with a 2017 FAST event.

WEIGHT LIFTED: The first win of a season is always the toughest. That especially proved to be true for Michael “Buddy” Kofoid as he navigated his rookie season. But after six podium runs, Kofoid finally broke through last weekend at Attica.

The Attica triumph is the highlight of what’s been an impressive debut season for the 22-year-old. Kofoid is on a streak of 16 consecutive top 10s, and he hasn’t finished worse than seventh in the last 13.

Kofoid and the Roth Motorsports team will look to add more checkered flags to the collection this weekend. The Penngrove, CA native has never won at Atomic, but he’s been consistent with five top 10s in six tries including a 2020 top five with FAST. He’s had plenty of success at Fremont to the tune of four victories and 12 top fives in 16 tries. One of the four wins came with the All-Star Circuit of Champions (2020).

A DONNY DOUBLE?: It comes as no surprise that the statistics suggest Donny Schatz should be a favorite at both Atomic and Fremont this weekend. No matter where he goes in Ohio, the 10-time Series champion always seems to find his way to the front.

Through The Greatest Show on Dirt’s 10 previous trip to Atomic, Schatz is the only driver with multiple victories. The Fargo, ND native has won four times in only nine tries. He’s also led Feature laps in six of nine races he’s contested on the high-banked oval.

The Fremont results have been just as strong for Schatz. He’s made four visits to the northern Ohio oval and topped two of them including an impressive drive from 11th to Victory Lane in 2014. He’s never finished worse than fourth at Fremont, and his average result is second.

A win at both tracks over Memorial Day weekend isn’t inconceivable for Schatz considering his previous success. And it would serve as a tremendous help as he looks to chase down David Gravel who leads him by 54 markers in the standings.

HONORING THE OHIO TRAVELER: Monday’s trip to Fremont is more than a race. It’s a night to celebrate the life of one of Sprint Car Racing’s most impactful figures.

Rick Ferkel was one of the original Outlaws among Ted Johnson’s band of travelers in 1978. He won the third race in Series history at Eldora Speedway and went on to claim 21 victories with the Series. Even when his time behind the wheel ended, Ferkel remained heavily involved via roles as a World of Outlaws official and Director of the Gumout Series. He also was a car owner and crew chief that mentored many rising talents in the sport. Ferkel passed away on New Year’s Day this year.

Monday is about honoring the “Ohio Traveler,” and where better to do so than the Ohio oval Fremont Speedway — less than 10 miles from Ferkel’s birthplace, Green Springs, OH? A stout field of racers will be on hand to compete for the honor of winning the inaugural Rick Ferkel Tribute.

BUCKEYE BRAWLERS: Both Atomic and Fremont are expected to attract a healthy contingent of local Ohio talent looking to impress on a national stage. Many of them put up strong performances last week at Attica. Fremont is already home to two popular occasions of a local upsetting the nation’s best when Fremont’s own Frankie Kerr won in back-to-back years (1991 & 1992).

The Atomic regulars are undoubtedly headlined by Cole Duncan. The Lockbourne, OH driver has won a whopping 20 races over the last four seasons at the Chillicothe, OH track. It’s also home to his most recent World of Outlaws top five. Bowling Green, OH’s Travis Philo is the most recent Atomic winner, claiming their 2023 season finale.

Fremont features a healthy heap of local talent, and Bellevue, OH’s Cap Henry is near the top of the crop. He’s already been to Fremont Victory Lane this year (April 27), and he made six visits last year. Henry is expected to be joined by many more including Fremont track record holder, Lee Jacobs (Dalton, OH) Greg Wilson (Benton Ridge, OH), Creed Kemenah (Alvada, OH), Zeth Sabo (Fremont, OH), and more.

THIS WEEKEND AT A GLANCE

WHEN AND WHERE

Friday-Saturday, May 24-25 at Atomic Speedway in Chillicothe, OH

Monday, May 27 at Fremont Speedway in Fremont, OH

CURRENT CHAMPIONSHIP STANDINGS (21/76 Races):

1. David Gravel – Big Game Motorsports #2 (2970 PTS)

2. Donny Schatz – Tony Stewart/Curb Agajanian Racing #15 (-54 PTS)

3. Carson Macedo – Jason Johnson Racing #41 (-68 PTS)

4. Giovanni Scelzi – KCP Racing #18 (-78 PTS)

5. Logan Schuchart – Shark Racing #1S (-118 PTS)

6. Michael Kofoid – Roth Motorsports #83 (-126 PTS)

7. Sheldon Haudenschild – Stenhouse Jr.-Marshall Racing #17 (-194 PTS)

8. Bill Balog – B Squared Motorsports #17B (-324 PTS)

9. Brock Zearfoss – Brock Zearfoss Racing #3Z (-492 PTS)

10. Landon Crawley – Sides Motorsports #7S (-572 PTS)