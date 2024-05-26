Waynesfield GLSS program rained out

Repeating the word of the day from two days ago……FRUSTRATING.

The weather forecast is NOT favorable. It is inevitable that it is going to rain, but how much and when, we don’t know. The prospect of damaging winds and hail also persist. With that being said, we are going to have to cancel tonight’s racing program. A bitter pill to swallow after nearly 60 staff hours of prep and the anticipation of race fans and teams. We are looking for more races this year, but right now our next event is Ohio Sprint Speedway – June 9.