Big Game Motorsports and Gravel Garner World of Outlaws Victory at Atomic Speedway

Inside Line Promotions

FREMONT, Ohio (May 29, 2024) – Big Game Motorsports recorded its eighth World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series win of the season last Friday with a victorious performance during the opening night of the Xtreme Chillicothe Classic.

It kicked off a busy four-day Memorial Day Weekend of racing for the team with the first two nights coming at Atomic Speedway in Chillicothe, Ohio. David Gravel produced a similar strong start to each night by setting quick time during qualifying, winning a heat race and placing second in the dash to line up on the outside of the front row.

On Friday, Gravel took the lead on Lap 9 and efficiently navigated through traffic to garner his 96 th career World of Outlaws win – ranking him eighth in the history of the series.

“(Brady Bacon) was getting messed up pretty early in lapped traffic,” Gravel said in a post-race interview on DIRTVision. “He got really messed up off of (turn) two there, and I was able to slide him. But when I went to slide him, I about spun out, so I probably parked it right in front of him. So, it probably didn’t look very good. But I felt like that was my opportunity to pass. Man, lapped cars were so hard to get by. I felt like the top was the fastest, but guys would just kind of park it in front of you. I just tried to be really patient.”

Gravel was in a similar position during the feature on Saturday as he chased the leader in traffic. Unfortunately, a collision damaged the front end and Gravel was trapped in the work area when the race restarted. He was able to return after a caution multiple laps later and pick up two positions to finish 21st.

The team ventured to Port Royal Speedway in Port Royal, Pa., on Sunday for the $75,000-to-win Bob Weikert Memorial with the Kubota High Limit Racing series. Gravel timed in 18 th quickest and advanced from fourth to second place in a heat race and from 11 th to seventh place in the A Main.

Monday featured a return to World of Outlaws competition at Fremont Speedway, which hosted the Rick Ferkel Tribute. Gravel set quick time during qualifying for the third straight World of Outlaws race. He then won a heat race and the dash before ending the night with a runner-up result in the main event.

“The track stayed a lot wetter than we anticipated,” he said in a post-race interview on DIRTVision. “The only lane I had where I could keep up with (the leader) was hammering the top really, really hard. I had to rip a tear off every single corner, so if I did that I would last like 70 tear offs. The No. 41 guys were just really good tonight.”

Gravel leads the World of Outlaws championship standings by 32 points heading into the Jim “JB” Boyd Memorial at Beaver Dam Raceway in Beaver Dam, Wis., this Friday and Saturday.

QUICK RESULTS –

May 24 – Atomic Speedway in Chillicothe, Ohio – Qualifying: 1; Heat race: 1 (1); Dash: 2 (4); Feature: 1 (2).

May 25 – Atomic Speedway in Chillicothe, Ohio – Qualifying: 1; Heat race: 1 (1); Dash: 2 (2); Feature: 21 (2).

May 26 – Port Royal Speedway in Port Royal, Pa. – Qualifying: 18; Heat race: 2 (4); Feature: 7 (11).

May 27 – Fremont Speedway in Fremont, Ohio – Qualifying: 1; Heat race: 1 (1); Dash: 1 (1); Feature: 2 (1).

SEASON STATS –

25 races, 8 wins, 18 top fives, 21 top 10s, 23 top 15s, 23 top 20s

UP NEXT –

Friday and Saturday at Beaver Dam Raceway in Beaver Dam, Wis., for the Jim “JB” Boyd Memorial with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series

