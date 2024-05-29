SHARON RETURNS TO ACTION SATURDAY WITH WESTERN PA SPRINT SPEEDWEEK PLUS BIG-BLOCK MODIFIEDS & “305” SPRINTS

By Mike Leone

(Hartford, OH)…After a highly successful first visit by the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series on May 18 and a weekend off over the Memorial Day holiday, Sharon Speedway will return to racing in a big way this Saturday night (June 1). Western PA Speedweek will make its annual stop for the Hovis Auto & Truck Supply “410” Sprint Cars presented by Bala Management and will be joined by the Hovis Auto & Truck Supply Big-Block Modifieds and the Racesaver “305” Sprint Cars. The night is being presented by Sara Cipriano at Novus Home Mortgage and Sportsman’s Supply. Warmups and qualifying will begin at 6:30 p.m. followed by racing.

Sharon welcomes in round four of the revived Western PA Speedweek with a record high payoff of $4,000 to-win, $400 to-start thanks to Bala Management. Speedweek features a $13,500 point fund with $3,000 going to the champion for the five-night swing. The nightly contingencies include $250 for fastest qualifier, $250 hard charger, $50 to the hard luck, $100 Lockhart Jackpot Bonus, $500 McCandless Bonus Bucks drawing, and a Hoosier Tire giveaway.

In the 2021 event at Sharon, central Pennsylvania invader Ryan Smith hounded race-long leader Carl Bowser before making the winning pass with six laps to go for his first career win at the Hartford, Ohio oval. A big field of 38 cars were on hand. Local A.J. Flick topped a 33-car field in 2022 for his first Sharon win in more than three years. Last year, Dave Blaney dominated the event over the 31-car field.

Smith won the 2021 championship with two victories and a runner-up, while Flick copped the 2022 crown after victories in all three completed events. Flick repeated the championship in 2023 thanks to finishing in the top eight in all five events including two victories.

In addition to the top local talent, numerous invaders are intending to compete in Speedweek. National Sprint Car Hall of Famer Tim Shaffer will compete for the Speedweek title. FAST Series points leader, Zane DeVault of Indiana, will bring the Lane Racing #4 that has competed with the All Stars in recent years to Speedweek for the first time. Central Pa. will be represented by Smith, Billy Dietrich, Dylan Norris, Jordan Givler, Hayden Miller, and Jarrett Cavalet. Ohio invaders include Ricky Peterson and Mitch Harble. New York’s Denny Peebles will return once again to compete in Speedweek. Eric Riggins, Jr. and Lance Moss will make the trip up from North Carolina to race Speedweek for the first time. Australian Jordyn Charge will make his first visit to the region.

After a rain out on May 11, Saturday will mark just the second “410” Sprint Car event of the season as David Gravel won the World of Outlaws event for his first career Sharon victory.

The Hovis Auto & Truck Supply Big-Block Modifieds presented by Autism Awareness, King Bros. Ready Mix Concrete, King’s Sanitary Services, Russ King Racing, and Thermo Supply will make their first of six visits during the 95th anniversary season. The ground pounders will battle for $2,000 to-win, $200 to-start (complete payoff below).

The Big-Block Modifieds were a weekly attraction at Sharon from 1981-1992 then again from 1996-2017 and have since made limited appearances each year. There have been 638 races run with 96 different winners. The late Lou Blaney leads the all-time win list with 121 victories over Rex King, who has 54 checkered flags. Rex King, Jr. has the most wins as an active racer with 28 followed by veterans Jim Rasey (19), Brian Swartzlander (14), Rob Kristyak (11), and Dave Murdick (9). Other active Modified winners include Erick Rudolph (4), Jeremiah Shingledecker (4), Peter Britten (2), Brad Rapp (2), Steve Feder (2), Garrett Krummert (2), Mat Williamson (2), Chad Brachmann (1), Kyle Fink (1), Lonny Riggs (1), Mark Frankhouser (1), Mike Maresca (1), Ryan Susice (1), and Will Thomas III (1).

Summit Racing Equipment will present the hard charger award on Saturday night to the Big-Block Modifieds. The driver that passes the most cars in the feature will receive a $100 Summit gift card. In the event of a tie, the tiebreaker will be the driver that finishes highest in the feature.

The Racesaver “305” Sprint Cars will make their first ever appearance at Sharon on Saturday. Sportsman’s Supply of Butler, Pa. has come on board as the presenting sponsor of their two visits with the latter occurring September 6-7 for the “Apple Festival Nationals”. The “305” Sprints will run a 20-lap feature for $800 to-win. The “305” Sprints have yet to complete a race locally due to rain.

Western PA Speedweek for the Hovis Auto & Truck Supply “410” Sprint Cars presented by Bala Management Payoff: 1. $4,000 2. $1,600 3. $1,200 4. $1,000 5. $800 6. $700 7. $600 8. $575 9. $550 10. $500 11. $475 12. $450 13. $425 14. $410 15-24. $400. NQ/Tow $100

Hovis Auto & Truck Supply Big-Block Modifieds presented by King Bros. Ready Mix Concrete, Russ King Racing, King’s Sanitary Service, Autism Awareness & Thermo Supply Payoff: 1. $2,000 2. $1,200 3. $750 4. $550. 5. $500 6. $425 7. $375 8. $300 9. $275 10. $250 11. $225 12. $220 13. $215 14. $210 15. $205 16-24. $200. NQ/Tow $75.

Racesaver “305” Sprint Cars presented by Sportsman’s Supply Payoff: 1. $800 2. $400 3. $300 4. $250 5. $225 6. $220 7. $210 8. $200 9. $190 10. $185 11. $180 12. $175 13. $170 14-18. $165 19-24. $160. NQ/Tow $75.

There is no Sharon registration fee. One-way driver radios are mandatory; channel 454.000. AMB/MyLaps transponders are required; rentals available for $25. If you have yet to register for the 2024 season, please bring the registration form with you completed https://www.sharonspeedway.com/downloads/get.aspx?i=899241

Fans can not only experience viewing from the frontstretch and backstretch grandstands, but also from the infield fan zone, which includes concessions and restrooms. Sharon is the only track in the area to have viewing from the unique infield perspective. There will be times throughout the night when fans can cross on the frontstretch back and forth.

The pits will be open throughout the afternoon with passes go on sale at 4 p.m. Grandstand gates will open at 5 p.m. Warmups and qualifying will get underway at 6:30 p.m. followed by heat race action.

Grandstand/fan zone admission for those 14 and over is $20. Patio seating upgrades are just $10 and fan suite seating upgrades are just $20 over the cost of general admission. These can be upgraded on race night at the track office. As always, children under 14 and parking are always FREE. Pit passes are $35. As a reminder, coolers nor outside food or beverages are not permitted.

There will be no racing next Saturday night (June 8); however, Ohio Speedweek for the FAST “410” Sprint Cars will make its annual stop at Sharon on Wednesday, June 12 for a $5,000 to-win event along with the Billy’s Garage RUSH Sprint Cars. Advance and reserved tickets are on sale https://sharonspeedway.simpletix.com/

Sharon Speedway is owned by the Blaney, Weller, and Kirila Families and is a 3/8-mile dirt track located on Custer-Orangeville Road in Hartford, Ohio near the intersection of Routes 7 & 305. For more information, check out the website at www.sharonspeedway.com or call 330-772-5481. Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/sharonspeedway and follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @sharonspdwy.

