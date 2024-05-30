PIONEER POLE BUILDINGS PRESENT. . . . . 17TH ANNUAL AMSOIL USAC EASTERN STORM AT GRANDVIEW PLUS 358 MODIFIEDS

By Bob Miller

BECHTELSVILLE, PA MAY 29, 2024 . . . . . . The Thunder on the Hill Racing Series continues on Tuesday night, June 11 when Pioneer Pole Buildings present the opening night of the seventeenth annual AMSOIL USAC Non-Wing Sprint Cars Eastern Storm joined by the 358 Modifieds. It’s a spectacular doubleheader and it all takes place right where the Eastern Storm started, at the Grandview Speedway.

The USAC traveling tour of non-wing sprints will go 40 laps in the Jesse Hockett Classic paying $6,000 to the winner. For the 358 Modifieds, they will run a series of qualifying events leading up to their 30 lap feature that will pay $3,000 to the winner. For a first time Thunder Winner, Pioneer Pole Buildings will offer a $2,000 bonus making it a $5,000 payday for a first-time winner and, for just 30 laps. Gates open at 5 PM with race time set for 7:30 PM.

Advance tickets are available by calling 443 513 4456. Please speak clearly, leave your name and the number of tickets you need. Tickets may be picked up and paid for at the Will Call Window on race night, Tuesday, June 11 at 4:30 PM. You may enter the grandstands immediately. General admission tickets will go on sale at 5 PM. Adult admission tickets are $35, children 6 to 11 $10 and kids 5 and under will be admitted for Free. The pit fee is $40 and a license is not required.

The competitors of the USAC Non-Wing National Tour are the very best in the business and if you have never seen them in action, it’s a show you don’t want to miss. From rooster tails to slide jobs and some wheel banging along the way, it could be the most exciting sprint car racing you’ll ever witness.

Expect top drivers like Logan Seavey, Kevin Thomas Jr., C.J. Leary, Daison Pursley, Brady Bacon, Robert Ballou, Kyle Cummins, Justin Grant, Chase Stockon, Jake Swanson and local star Briggs Danner just to name a few.

The NAPA Thunder Series is set for Tuesday night, July 2 when HVAC Partners for Success presents the 34th Annual Pennsylvania 410 Sprint Speed Week event joined by the 358 Modifieds.

The 410 Sprints will chase a $10,000 to win payday in the 35 lap Hodnett Cup, a race honoring sprint car great Greg Hodnett. The 358 Modifieds will be on this program as well, taking part in heat race qualifying leading up to a $3,000 to win, 30 lap main event. Once again, Pioneer Pole Buildings will offer a $2,000 bonus to any first time Thunder Modified feature winner. Gates open at 5 PM with race time set for 7:30 PM.

