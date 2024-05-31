MARTIN SWEEPS ROUND 5 OF USCS SPEEDWEEK AT TALLADEGA SHORT TRACK

From Pete Walton

EASTABOGA, AL – Hayden Martin of Olive Branch, MS won Round 5 of the 2024 United Sprint Car Series Presented By K&N Filters Speedweek on Thursday night at Talladega Short Track. Martin executed a Clean Sweep of the event with victories in the 25-lap Feature Race, the six-lap Hoosier Racing Tire Speed Dash, and the eight-lap Engler Machine & Tool First Heat Race.

Dale Howard of Byhalia, MS finished second and the 15-time and defending USCS National Champion, National Sprint Car Hall of Fame Inductee Terry Gray of Bartlett, TN took the third spot. Butlerbuilt Racing Products second eight-lap Heat Race winner Derek Hagar of Marion, AR was fourth, and Brad Bowden of Hernando, MS drove to a fifth-place finish.

Spencer Meredith of Hernando, MS came from the 11th starting spot and finished sixth to earn the Wilwood Disc Brakes Hard Charger Award. Ronny Howard of Nesbit, MS took the seventh spot, and National Sprint Car Hall of Fame Inductee Sammy Swindell of Germantown, TN was eighth. Jeff Willingham of Ripley, MS came home in the ninth position, and Dewayne White of Byhalia, MS rounded out the top ten.

Round 6 of the 2024 United Sprint Car Series Presented By K&N Filters Speedweek will be held on Friday night at Hattiesburg Speedway in Hattiesburg, MS. For more information about USCS, visit their website at uscsracing.com and the series Facebook page, or call the series office at 770-865-6097.

OFFICIAL RESULTS OF UNITED SPRINT CAR SERIES PRESENTED BY K&N FILTERS SPEEDWEEK ROUND 5 AT TALLADEGA SHORT TRACK IN EASTABOGA, AL ON 5/30/24:

FEATURE RACE – 25 Laps: 1. 67 Hayden Martin, Olive Branch, MS (1); 2. 47 Dale Howard, Byhalia, MS (7); 3. 10 Terry Gray, Bartlett, MS (2); 4. 9jr Derek Hagar, Marion, AR (6); 5. 8x Brad Bowden, Hernando, MS (11); 6. 21 Spencer Meredith, Hernando, MS (3); 7. 44 Ronny Howard, Nesbit, MS (5); 8. 47s Sammy Swindell, Germantown, TN (12); 9. 28 Jeff Willingham, Ripley, MS (10); 10. 10k Dewayne White, Byhalia, MS (15); 11. 23w Conner Wray, Olive Branch, MS (8); 12. 33 Joe Larkin, Suwanee, GA (9); 13. 1jr Jamie Manley, Memphis, TN (4); 14. 16 Hannah Merritt, Nesbit, MS (13); 15. 4c Cooper Looney, Jonesboro, AR DNS.

HOOSIER RACING TIRES SPEED DASH – 6 Laps: 1. Martin; 2. Gray; 3. Meredith; 4. Manley; 5. R. Howard; 6. Hagar.

HEAT RACES – 8 Laps:

ENGLER MACHINE & TOOL HEAT 1: 1. Martin; 2. R. Howard; 3. Meredith; 4. Wray; 5. Willingham; 6. Merritt; 7. Looney DNS; 8. White DNS.

BUTLERBUILT RACING PRODUCTS HEAT 2: 1. Hagar; 2. Gray; 3. D. Howard; 4. Manley; 5. Larkin; 6. Bowden; 7. Swindell.