WESTBROOK, COSTA, BEAGLE, AND RILEY TAKE SIX NATIONS COMMUNITY NIGHT WINS AT OHSWEKEN

By Brent Otchere

OHSWEKEN, Ont. (May 31, 2024) – Six Nations Bingo & Aecon-Six Nations presented Six Nations Community Night on Friday at Ohsweken Speedway; Dylan Westbrook, Jesse Costa, Ryan Beagle, Alex Riley took A-Main wins.

Kool Kidz-Corr/Pak 360 Sprint Cars

Josh Hansen started on pole alongside Shone Evans to take the green flag for the 25 lap 360 Sprint Car A-Main. Hansen led the first three laps until a caution appeared due to a pileup in turn one. Opening night winner Dylan Westbrook took advantage of the situation by quickly seizing the second position after the restart.

Westbrook pulled off a daring crossover on Hansen, becoming the new race leader on lap 13. The second half of the race was a battle of attrition due to multiple caution flags, negating Westbrook’s lead over the field each time. The veteran driver endured the setbacks, securing his second victory in a row to start the Ohsweken season. Nick Sheridan crossed the finish line in second, followed by Ryan Turner in third, Hansen fourth, and Mike Bowman fifth.

Strickland’s Crate Sprint Cars

Lance Erskine and Caleb Wood brought the 28 car field to the green flag for the 20 lap Crate Sprint Car A-Main. The start saw an immediate red flag thrown due to Ken Hamilton flipping on the exit of turn one. Hamilton was unharmed but the damage to his car was too severe to continue. Erskine had a short-lived lead after a restart as a caution came out on just the third lap of action. Jesse Costa seized the opportunity, performing a great restart and snatching the lead away from Erskine. Costa checked out while a battle for second was brewing between Erskine, Brett Stratford, and Wood, all three putting on an entertaining display of race craft. A dramatic green-white-checker finished ensued due to a late-race caution. Stratford gave a last-minute Hail Mary for the lead, but it was not enough as Costa sailed past the checkered flag first. Stratford crossed the line next in second, with Brent Begolo following him in third, Erskine fourth, and Mack DeMan fifth.

Middleport Mechanical Thunder Stocks

Ryan Beagle started on pole with Ron Loggie next to him for the 20 lap Thunder Stock A-Main. From the start of the race, it was the Beagle show; he put a convincing lead over the field, quickly cementing himself as the one to watch for a victory. A succession of cautions could not stop Beagle’s progress.

Despite the Thunder Stock Class being an incredibly competitive group of drivers, Beagle ended up leading every lap and won the race convincingly. Rounding out the top five were Kyle Wert in second, Loggie third, Zach Bleich fourth, and Trevor DeBoer fifth.

HRW Automotive Mini Stocks

The front row of the grid featured Jason Tolton and Ken Hair to begin the 15 lap Mini Stock A-Main. The race opened with a caution flag in turn one due Rogan Monaghan spinning to a stop after receiving contact. Hair, Gillian Hils, and Jeff Elsliger took turns leading the race until a caution came out due to Tim DeBoer colliding into the back stretch wall head on. The crash caused major damage, possibly retiring the car for the rest of the season. Most importantly however, DeBoer was unharmed in the accident.

Elsliger brought the field back to green with Hils quickly challenging while Alex Riley caught up to the two dueling leaders. A late-race caution came out due Mike Sarantakos spinning out in turn two. The race resumed with a two lap dash to the finish, which saw Riley take over the lead from Elsliger and taking the win. Riley was all smiles as he claimed his second victory in a row. Next to cross the finish line were Elsliger in second, Matt Nuell third, Nick Erskine fourth, and Hils fifth.

Up Next at Ohsweken Speedway

Braemar Buildings & Plazek Auto Recyclers present Touch-a-Truck and Tractor Night on Friday, June 7 featuring the Kool Kidz-Corr/Pak 360 Sprint Cars, Strickland’s Crate Sprint Cars, Middleport Mechanical Thunder Stocks, and HRW Automotive Mini Stocks. Visit www.ohswekenspeedway.ca for more information.

________________________

Ohsweken Speedway Statistical Report

Friday, May 31, 2024

Ohsweken, Ontario, Canada

Six Nations Bingo & Aecon-Six Nations

Total Entries: 119

________________________

Kool Kidz-Corr/Pak 360 Sprint Cars (25 Entries)

A-Main [Started] 25 laps – NT

1. 47X-Dylan Westbrook[6]; 2. 45-Nick Sheridan[11]; 3. 15-Ryan Turner[23]; 4. 88H-Josh Hansen[1]; 5. 71-Mike Bowman[9]; 6. 12DD-Darren Dryden[12]; 7. 5-DJ Christie[4]; 8. 68-Aaron Turkey[3]; 9. 9-Liam Martin[24]; 10. 0-Glenn Styres[15]; 11. 19D-Allan Downey[8]; 12. 1-Lynton Jeffrey[5]; 13. 7-Eric Gledhill[10]; 14. 77T-Tyeller Powless[21]; 15. 70MM-Dale Curran[7]; 16. 46-Kevin Pauls[19]; 17. 87X-Shone Evans[2]; 18. 21-John Burbridge Jr[22]; 19. 84-Mike Lichty[20]; 20. 17X-Cory Turner[16]; 21. (DNF) 90-Travis Cunningham[14]; 22. (DNF) 11-Jamie Turner[13]; 23. (DNF) 21K-Kyle Phillips[18]; 24. (DNF) 10C-Cole MacDonald[17]

Hard Charger – Ryan Turner +20

Heat Race 1 [Started] 8 laps – 1:53.039

1. 1. 88H-Josh Hansen[6]; 2. 47X-Dylan Westbrook[5]; 3. 70MM-Dale Curran[4]; 4. 11-Jamie Turner[3]; 5. 90-Travis Cunningham[8]; 6. 46-Kevin Pauls[2]; 7. 10C-Cole MacDonald[7]; 8. (DNF) 81-Derek Jonathan[1]; 9. (DNS) 9-Liam Martin

Heat Race 2 [Started] 8 laps – 1:53.665

1. 1-Lynton Jeffrey[1]; 2. 68-Aaron Turkey[2]; 3. 7-Eric Gledhill[3]; 4. 12DD-Darren Dryden[5]; 5. 0-Glenn Styres[4]; 6. 17X-Cory Turner[7]; 7. 77T-Tyeller Powless[6]; 8. 21-John Burbridge Jr[8]

Heat Race 3 [Started] 8 laps – 1:57.658

1. 87X-Shone Evans[2]; 2. 19D-Allan Downey[1]; 3. 45-Nick Sheridan[3]; 4. 5-DJ Christie[7]; 5. 71-Mike Bowman[8]; 6. 21K-Kyle Phillips[4]; 7. 84-Mike Lichty[6]; 8. (DQ) 15-Ryan Turner[5]

________________________

Strickland’s Crate Sprint Cars (36 Entries)

A-Main [Started] 20 laps – NT

1. 52-Jesse Costa[3]; 2. BS39-Brett Stratford[5]; 3. 71-Brent Begolo[8]; 4. 88-Lance Erskine[1]; 5. 00-Mack DeMan[10]; 6. 2M-Steve Murdock[22]; 7. 16X-Keegan Baker[12]; 8. 2S-Al Sleight[23]; 9. 14W-Greg Wilson[9]; 10. 7-Caleb Wood[2]; 11. 777A-Tyler Willard[24]; 12. 14-Larry Gledhill[6]; 13. 9C-Brian Nanticoke[11]; 14. 24A-AJ Lewis[4]; 15. 94-Ryan Fraser[16]; 16. 77E-Ashton VanEvery[15]; 17. 74-Rob Neely[7]; 18. 5-Tom Pellezari[13]; 19. 2-Travis Hofstetter[14]; 20. 28T-Cameron Thomson[19]; 21. 50LS-Adrian Stahle[17]; 22. 14B-Broden Weiler[27]; 23. 97-Sheldon Bender[21]; 24. 11W-Jeremy May[18]; 25. 85C-Cam MacKinnon[25]; 26. 51-Trevor Young[26]; 27. (DNF) 53-Logan Shwedyk[28]; 28. (DNF) 69K-Ken Hamilton[20]

Hard Charger – Steve Murdock +17

B-Main [Started] 12 laps – NT

1. 97-Sheldon Bender[4]; 2. 2M-Steve Murdock[2]; 3. 2S-Al Sleight[10]; 4. 777A-Tyler Willard[7]; 5. 85C-Cam MacKinnon[5]; 6. 51-Trevor Young[12]; 7. 14B-Broden Weiler[8]; 8. 53-Logan Shwedyk[14]; 9. 3-Devon Bacher[3]; 10. 24K-Kiana Teal[11]; 11. 777T-Cameron Olm[9]; 12. 38-Melissa Miller[13]; 13. (DNF) 72-Tanner Podwinski[15]; 14. (DNF) 27-Niko Hansen[1]; 15. (DNF) 98-Jonah Mutton[6]; 16. (DNF) 20-Johnny Miller[16]

Heat Race 1 [Started] 8 laps – 2:03.601

1. 14-Larry Gledhill[1]; 2. 7-Caleb Wood[3]; 3. 71-Brent Begolo[8]; 4. 2-Travis Hofstetter[5]; 5. 69K-Ken Hamilton[2]; 6. 2M-Steve Murdock[7]; 7. 14B-Broden Weiler[4]; 8. 24K-Kiana Teal[6]; 9. 38-Melissa Miller[9]

Heat Race 2 [Started] 8 laps – 2:07.225

1. 74-Rob Neely[2]; 2. 00-Mack DeMan[1]; 3. 16X-Keegan Baker[3]; 4. 77E-Ashton VanEvery[5]; 5. 94-Ryan Fraser[7]; 6. 97-Sheldon Bender[6]; 7. 85C-Cam MacKinnon[8]; 8. 51-Trevor Young[4]; 9. 53-Logan Shwedyk[9]

Heat Race 3 [Started] 8 laps – 2:06.836

1. 88-Lance Erskine[1]; 2. 24A-AJ Lewis[4]; 3. 14W-Greg Wilson[5]; 4. 11W-Jeremy May[2]; 5. 50LS-Adrian Stahle[6]; 6. 777A-Tyler Willard[3]; 7. 98-Jonah Mutton[8]; 8. 777T-Cameron Olm[7]; 9. (DNS) 20-Johnny Miller

Heat Race 4 [Started] 8 laps – NT

1. BS39-Brett Stratford[1]; 2. 52-Jesse Costa[4]; 3. 5-Tom Pellezari[2]; 4. 9C-Brian Nanticoke[6]; 5. 28T-Cameron Thomson[3]; 6. 27-Niko Hansen[8]; 7. 3-Devon Bacher[9]; 8. (DNF) 2S-Al Sleight[7]; 9. (DQ) 72-Tanner Podwinski[5]

________________________

Middleport Mechanical Thunder Stocks (25 Entries)

A-Main [Started] 20 laps – NT

1. 84RK-Ryan Beagle[1]; 2. 19-Kyle Wert[8]; 3. 97-Ron Loggie[2]; 4. 108-Zach Bleich[4]; 5. 23-Trevor DeBoer[3]; 6. 24R-Rodney Rutherford[7]; 7. 8-Ryan Dinning[20]; 8. 49-Dave Bailey[5]; 9. 37-Robert Hoskins[10]; 10. 11-Gofast Teeple[15]; 11. 55-Mike Thorne[6]; 12. 28-Jim Lampman[23]; 13. 13-Kacey Huffman[12]; 14. 07-Scott McPhail[18]; 15. 93K-Mike Klazinga[9]; 16. 43-Kyle Andress[22]; 17. 427-Tim Phalen[17]; 18. 03-George Grosul[14]; 19. 17W-Travis Whittal[25]; 20. 88L-Logan Ferguson[24]; 21. 14-Lyle White[16]; 22. (DNF) 88-Aidan Nigh[21]; 23. (DNF) 41-Adam Plazek[13]; 24. (DNF) 24-Blake Bomberry Jr[19]; 25. (DNF) 28D-Robbie General[11]

Hard Charger – Ryan Dinnig +15

Heat Race 1 [Started] 10 laps – 3:19.318

1. 19-Kyle Wert[3]; 2. 108-Zach Bleich[1]; 3. 97-Ron Loggie[10]; 4. 49-Dave Bailey[9]; 5. 93K-Mike Klazinga[6]; 6. 28D-Robbie General[7]; 7. 41-Adam Plazek[12]; 8. 11-Gofast Teeple[4]; 9. 427-Tim Phalen[8]; 10. 24-Blake Bomberry Jr[11]; 11. 88-Aidan Nigh[13]; 12. 28-Jim Lampman[5]; 13. (DNS) 17W-Travis Whittal

Heat Race 2 [Started] 10 laps – NT

1. 84RK-Ryan Beagle[3]; 2. 23-Trevor DeBoer[5]; 3. 55-Mike Thorne[7]; 4. 24R-Rodney Rutherford[6]; 5. 37-Robert Hoskins[2]; 6. 13-Kacey Huffman[12]; 7. 03-George Grosul[4]; 8. 14-Lyle White[8]; 9. 07-Scott McPhail[11]; 10. 8-Ryan Dinning[1]; 11. 43-Kyle Andress[9]; 12. 88L-Logan Ferguson[10]

________________________

HRW Automotive Mini Stocks (33 Entries)

A-Main [Started] 15 laps – NT

1. 17-Alex Riley[9]; 2. 11J-Jeff Elsliger[7]; 3. 2-Matt Nuell[5]; 4. 64-Nick Erskine[6]; 5. 32-Gillian Hils[3]; 6. 34-Randy Alway[4]; 7. 46-Wayde Thorne[10]; 8. 01-Tristan DaSilva[18]; 9. 66X-Martin Schroder[21]; 10. 1-Jason Tolton[1]; 11. X-Jeremy Cooper[20]; 12. 76-Shawn Taylor[22]; 13. 20J-Nathan Joyner[26]; 14. 44-Craig Vlasic[16]; 15. 14L-John Lubeck[15]; 16. 38C-John Cote[27]; 17. 32L-Grayden Lyons[23]; 18. 54-Christopher French[24]; 19. 6X-Mike Sarantakos[8]; 20. 64E-Doug Erskine[25]; 21. 16-Fabio Olivieri[13]; 22. 11-Mike Giberson[28]; 23. 4A-Mason Anderson[14]; 24. 5K-Ken Hair[2]; 25. 04-Rogan Monaghan[11]; 26. (DNF) 9-Tim DeBoer[12]; 27. (DNF) 20A-Aiden Maynard[17]; 28. (DNS) 23-Dusty DeBoer

Hard Charger – Nathan Joyner +13

B-Main [Started] 6 laps – 2:08.096

1. 66X-Martin Schroder[2]; 2. 76-Shawn Taylor[1]; 3. 32L-Grayden Lyons[5]; 4. 54-Christopher French[3]; 5. 64E-Doug Erskine[4]; 6. 20J-Nathan Joyner[6]; 7. 38C-John Cote[9]; 8. 11-Mike Giberson[8]; 9. 17R-Blair Rousselle[13]; 10. 81D-Crystal Soules[11]; 11. 79-Steve Miller[10]; 12. (DNF) 7-Matt Young[7]; 13. (DNS) 15-Joey Wilcox

Heat Race 1 [Started] 8 laps – 2:51.000

1. 64-Nick Erskine[5]; 2. 2-Matt Nuell[3]; 3. 5K-Ken Hair[7]; 4. 1-Jason Tolton[4]; 5. 17-Alex Riley[15]; 6. 04-Rogan Monaghan[9]; 7. 16-Fabio Olivieri[8]; 8. 14L-John Lubeck[13]; 9. 20A-Aiden Maynard[11]; 10. 23-Dusty DeBoer[16]; 11. 76-Shawn Taylor[12]; 12. 54-Christopher French[6]; 13. 32L-Grayden Lyons[10]; 14. 7-Matt Young[14]; 15. 38C-John Cote[17]; 16. 81D-Crystal Soules[1]; 17. (DNF) 17R-Blair Rousselle[2]

Heat Race 2 [Started] 8 laps – 2:47.139

1. 11J-Jeff Elsliger[1]; 2. 34-Randy Alway[2]; 3. 32-Gillian Hils[8]; 4. 6X-Mike Sarantakos[4]; 5. 46-Wayde Thorne[5]; 6. 9-Tim DeBoer[12]; 7. 4A-Mason Anderson[13]; 8. 44-Craig Vlasic[10]; 9. 01-Tristan DaSilva[14]; 10. X-Jeremy Cooper[16]; 11. 66X-Martin Schroder[15]; 12. 64E-Doug Erskine[3]; 13. 20J-Nathan Joyner[9]; 14. 11-Mike Giberson[7]; 15. (DNF) 79-Steve Miller[11]; 16. (DNS) 15-Joey Wilcox

________________________

Ohsweken Speedway on GForceTV

Can’t make it to the track or don’t live within driving distance? No problem! Check out all of Ohsweken’s weekly Friday Night Excitement action live online for FREE on GForceTV. Just search for GForceTV on YouTube, OHSWEKENSPEEDWAY on Facebook, or visit www.ohswekenspeedway.ca to watch.

About Ohsweken Speedway: Opened in 1996, Ohsweken Speedway is a motorsports complex and event centre featuring a 3/8 mile clay oval auto racing track and 1/6 mile clay oval Micro Sprint and Karting track. The facility is owned by the Styres family, and located in the village of Ohsweken, Ontario, Canada. Ohsweken’s weekly Friday Night Excitement racing program runs from May to September each year, featuring 360 Sprint Cars, Crate Sprint Cars, Thunder Stocks, and Mini Stocks, while the facility also hosts weekly Micro Sprint and Kart racing on Thursday nights.

Ohsweken Speedway Media

Website: www.ohswekenspeedway.ca

Facebook: OHSWEKENSPEEDWAY

Twitter: @OhswekenSpdway

Instagram: @ohswekenspeedway

YouTube: GForceTV