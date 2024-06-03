Tulsa Speedway, Creek County host USL this weekend

By John Rittenoure

GLENPOOL, Okla. (June 3, 2024) – It has been well over a month since the Ortco Inc. United Sprint League presented by Same Day Auto Repair last raced. However, that will change this weekend with back-to-back nights of racing.

Friday Tulsa Speedway will host the USL and Rees Moran is leading the points race after posting wins at Red Dirt Raceway and Creek County Speedway earlier this season. However, Moran only holds a five-point lead over Brock Cottrell.

The top 13 in points will earn tow money in addition to the regular payout. The top five will earn $100 each with 6-13 picking up $50.

Pit gates open at 5 p.m. Friday. Hot laps are slated for 7 followed by racing at 7:30.

Saturday the United Sprint League returns to Creek County Speedway. The top 13 in points, if they maintain perfect attendance, will once again pick up their share of tow money. In addition to tow money all drivers that race on Friday will have their Creek County draw fee waived on Saturday.

Gates open at 4 p.m. Saturday with racing getting underway at 7:30.

USL Top 10: 1. Rees Moran, 307; 2. Brock Cottrell, 302; 3. Joshua Tyre, 291; 4. Tim Kent, 287; 5. Matt Sherrell, 279; 6. Elizabeth Phillips, 277; 7. Jimmy Forrester, 274; 8. Noah Harris, 273; 9. Justin Patocka, 269; 10. Johnny Kent, 259.

About United Sprint League

Owned by Michael Tyre, the USL sanctions 360 two-barrel / 305 non-wing sprint car events throughout Oklahoma and surrounding states with goals of supporting sponsors and providing fans the the opportunity to enjoy the excitement of non-wing sprint car racing.

Website: https://www.myracepass.com/series/1794.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/UnitedSprintLeague.

About Ortco Inc.

Ortco Inc. manufactures qualify oilfield parts from American made bar and shaped steel on computerized CNC machinery. Products are then Heat Treated, coated for rust prevention, and warehoused for shipments across the globe. Ortco also utilizes high quality investment castings for safety clamps and various tongs.

Website: http://OrtcoInc.com.

United Sprint League Marketing Partners

Ortco, Inc., Same Day Auto Repair, Speed Stix Shocks, D&G Contracting, DFR Discount Tire, Passing Points Podcast, Kent Fireworks, Hoss Media.