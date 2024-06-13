TANNER HOLMES WINS ACCIDENT-SHORTENED NARC FFDM FEATURE AT SOUTHERN OREGON

From James Allen

(6/10/24) White City, Oregon … Local star Tanner Holmes was declared the winner of an accident-shortened 13-lap NARC 410 Sprint Car feature at Southern Oregon Speedway on Wednesday night. Holmes had led the entire distance up to that point of the Fastest Five Days in Motorsports feature before a red flag appeared for a very scary and fiery accident involving Angelique Bell.

She was transported to a Rogue Valley Hospital with a variety of burns and breathing difficulties.

It was an anti-climatic win for Holmes first-ever NARC win, but it was worth a $5,000 payday in front of a standing-room-only crowd just a few miles from his house.

The race was called complete when it was determined that safety crews had exhausted most of their fire-fighting supplies battling the stubborn blaze. A trackside meeting was held with all competitors, track management, and NARC officials, and it was determined continuing the show was a safety risk.

The Hoosier Racing Tire main event began with Holmes, in his The Boss #18T XXX, rocketing around the outside of fellow front-row starter Justyn Cox. It would take only four laps before the front runners entered some thick lapped traffic, and the Diamond Plastics #42X Maxim, piloted by Bates-Hamilton Racing driver Cox, tried to get underneath Holmes on the inside out of turn four, but Holmes kept him in check.

Holmes made crucial passes to build up a big lead and put several lapped cars between himself and second place. During the long green flag run, Cox felt considerable pressure from Justin Sanders who searched high and low and tried to use a pick from lapped traffic. Cox scored second at the checkered with the Farmer’s Brewing Company #2X KPC Mittry Motorsports-fielded entry being credited with third.

Oregon race track debutants Tanner Carrick, in the California Waterfowl #83T Maxim, was fourth in his first ever race in Oregon followed by the Cen-Cal Demolition Services #121 Maxim, driven by teenager Caeden Steele, who was the highest finishing rookie.

Dominic Scelzi would beat out Ashton Torgerson for sixth. Chase Johnson earned Williams Roofing Hardcharger honors with his eighth-place effort. Canadian traveler Robbie Price ended the race ninth over series point leader Cole Macedo, who was tenth.

Cox was the fastest qualifier in the ARP Time Trials and set a new track record of 11.108 seconds.

Heat winners earlier in the night were Torgerson, Sanders, and Carrick.

HOOSIER RACING TIRES A-FEATURE (13 LAPS): 1. 18T-Tanner Holmes [2]; 2. 42X-Justyn Cox [1]; 3. 2X-Justin Sanders [4]; 4. 83T-Tanner Carrick [3]; 5. 121-Caeden Steele [5]; 6. 41-Dominic Scelzi [7]; 7. 02-Ashton Torgerson [6]; 8. 24-Chase Johnson [11]; 9. 21P-Robbie Price [8]; 10. 21-Cole Macedo [9]; 11. 29-Bud Kaeding [10]; 12. 10-Dominic Gorden [14]; 13. 26-Billy Aton [12]; 14. 83V-Dylan Bloomfield [13]; 15. 2K-Gauge Garcia [15]; 16. 9T-Camden Robustelli [16]; 17. 53-Jessie Attard [17]; 18. 15-Nick Parker [18]; 19. 12J-John Clark [19]; 20. 551-Angelique Bell [20]; 21. 75-Brian Boswell [21]

METTEC TITANIUM LAP LEADERS: Tanner Holmes 1-13

WILLIAMS ROOFING HARDCHARGER: Chase Johnson +3 (11th to 8th)

BROWN AND MILLER RACING SOLUTIONS HEAT ONE (8 LAPS): 1. 02-Ashton Torgerson [2]; 2. 41-Dominic Scelzi [1]; 3. 42X-Justyn Cox [4]; 4. 24-Chase Johnson [6]; 5. 83V-Dylan Bloomfield [5]; 6. 53-Jessie Attard [3]; 7. 12J-John Clark [7]

KIMO’S TROPICAL CAR WASH HEAT TWO (8 LAPS): 1. 2X-Justin Sanders [2]; 2. 21P-Robbie Price [1]; 3. 21-Cole Macedo [3]; 4. 121-Caeden Steele [4]; 5. 2K-Gauge Garcia [6]; 6. 15-Nick Parker [5]; 7. 551-Angelique Bell [7]

SYSTEM 1 PRO IGNITION HEAT THREE (8 LAPS): 1. 83T-Tanner Carrick [1]; 2. 18T-Tanner Holmes [4]; 3. 29-Bud Kaeding [3]; 4. 26-Billy Aton [6]; 5. 10-Dominic Gorden [5]; 6. (DNF) 9T-Camden Robustelli [2]; 7. 75-Brian Boswell [7]

BEACON WEALTH STRATEGIES & RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL TROPHY DASH (6 LAPS): 1. 42X-Justyn Cox [1]; 2. 18T-Tanner Holmes [3]; 3. 83T-Tanner Carrick [4]; 4. 2X-Justin Sanders [6]; 5. 121-Caeden Steele [2]; 6. 02-Ashton Torgerson [5]

ARP QUALIFYING QUICK TIME: Justyn Cox, 11.108 (21 Cars) NEW TRACK RECORD