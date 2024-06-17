Williams Grove Kids Night Is Friday With Yellow Breeches For 410 Sprints And 358 Sprint Summer Series

By Shawn Brouse

Mechanicsburg – Williams Grove Speedway and J.F. Kiely Construction Co. will present Kids Night coming up this Friday night, June 21.

Pre-race action for the kids will include games and activities in the infield beginning when gates open at 5:30 pm.

Fireworks are also on the program for Kids Night.

Action on the track gets underway at 7:30 featuring another Yellow Breeches race for the Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprint cars and a MacMor Construcion 358 Sprint Summer Series event for the HJ Towing & Recovery 358s.

The 410 sprints will race for $5,000 to win out of a total purse worth $21,000 that also offers $500 just to start the 25-lap feature event.

TJ Stutts recently became the ninth different sprint car winner in 10 races so far this year at Williams Grove Speedway. The win was his first at the track since 2005.

Event sponsor J.F. Kiely Construction Co. performs work for publicly traded utility companies, energy companies, municipalities, and private entities while employing hundreds of team members in multiple locations throughout the Northeast.

Kiely innovatively designs, builds, and restores the infrastructure of the nation, helping communities grow safer and more connected.

Adult general admission for June 21 is $20 with students ages 13-20 admitted for just $10.

Kids ages 12 and under are always admitted for FREE at Williams Grove Speedway.

Keep up to date on all the latest speedway news and information by visiting the oval’s official website located at www.williamsgrove.com and follow the track on X, Facebook and Instagram.