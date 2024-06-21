Tonights Huset’s High Bank Nationals Postponed

With heavy rain over the past 36 hours at Huset’s Speedway causing severe flooding and weather models projecting more rain through the weekend, World of Outlaws NOS Energy Sprint Car and track officials have agreed to postpone the remainder of the BillionAuto.com Huset’s High Bank Nationals presented by Menards week. The decision comes with the safety of teams and fans in mind.

Series and track officials plan to work together in the coming days on finding a viable makeup date and plan to release more details regarding the event and ticketing.

The Series now shifts its focus to the Independence Spectacular at New Richmond, WI’s Cedar Lake Speedway on June 28-29. For tickets, CLICK HERE.

David Gravel leads the World of Outlaws standings by 56 markers over Donny Schatz with Carson Macedo sitting in third 20 points behind Schatz.

If you can’t make it to the track, catch every lap live on DIRTVision.