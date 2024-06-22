RAIN CANCELS WILMOT & ANGELL PARK USAC SPRINT WEEKEND JUNE 22-23

From USAC

Beloit, Wisconsin (June 22, 2024)………Continuous rain and saturated grounds have forced cancellation of both Wisconsin USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship events this weekend on Saturday, June 22, at Wilmot Raceway and on Sunday, June 23, at Angell Park Speedway.

Wilmot has received overnight rainfall with a forecast calling for thunderstorms on Saturday night. Angell Park has already received 4.7 inches of rain with more precipitation continuing throughout the day Saturday.

The USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship season continues next Friday-Saturday, June 28-29, for Top Gun Weekend at Illinois’ Macon Speedway.