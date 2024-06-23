COREY DAY DOMINATES SUPER DIRT CUP TO EARN $62,000 PAYDAY AT SKAGIT

From James Allen

(6/22/24) Algers, WA … Corey Day officially checked off a Super Dirt Cup Finale victory from of his personal bucket list, walking off with a $62,000 payday after a dominating performance in the 40-lapper at Skagit Speedway. Day powered under polesitter Zeb Wise on lap 12, and mastered lap traffic the rest of the way to score a 2.961 second victory aboard the potent Jason Meyers Racing Sanders Engineering #14 KPC sprint car. It was Day’s 16th career NARC 410 Series victory.

Day made it the first father-son combination to win the Super Dirt Cup after his father won the race in 2000.

Zeb Wise, in the Rudeen Racing #26R, set the pace chased by Justin Sanders, Day, Cole Macedo, and the rest of the stout 26-car field. Day, who started third, passed Sanders on the second lap and quickly began to reel in the leader. A caution period on lap eight tightened up the field and created a four lap side-by-side duel between the two frontrunners. Day made his winning move and then sliced and diced in traffic and was never threatened the remaining distance.

Wise got locked in a heated battle with Cole Macedo and and the pair swapped positions for several laps. Jason Solwold, aboard the Scotties Plumbing & Repair sprinter, entered the exciting battle for second, but Wise won out in the end to score second at the Super Dirt Cup for the second year running. NARC point leader Macedo finished third in the Tarlton & Son #21 Maxim to fill out the podium.

“This is unbelievable; I’ve been here three years now; I felt like we had a shot in 2022 and last year but just didn’t put it together,” said Day, the 2023 NARC series champion. “It feels so good to put this one together, and I owe it all to Shane (Bowers, crew chief) for a badass race car all night, all weekend, and a badass race track from the Skagit track crew, and to Kevin Rudeen for putting this whole event on and its awesome to be racing for this much money on the West Coast.”

“There was a hole in the middle of three and four, and the top cleaned off really quick, and I was just able to make a lot of speed there and get down the front straightaway really good,” continued Day about the winning move.

2023 Super Dirt Cup winner Justin Sanders scored fourth in the Farmers Brewing Company #2X KPC. Justyn Cox completed the top five in the Diamond Plastics #42X Maxim. Solwold, Colby Thornhill, Friday prelim winner Dominic Gorden, Colby Copeland, and Jesse Schlotfeldt rounded out the top ten.

Shane Golobic earned the Willams Roofing Hardcharger Award with an impressive 26th to 12th performance.

Heat winners earlier in the night were Solwold, Cox, Macedo, and Copeland.

Hunter Schuerenberg was the winner of the Starr Property Management B-Feature and Levi Kuntz got the job done in the Kaeding Performance C-Feature.

HOOSIER RACING TIRES A-FEATURE (40 LAPS): 1. 14-Corey Day [3]; 2. 26R-Zeb Wise [1]; 3. 21T-Cole Macedo [6]; 4. 2X-Justin Sanders [2]; 5. 42X-Justyn Cox [7]; 6. 18-Jason Solwold [5]; 7. 19-Colby Thornhill [15]; 8. 10X-Dominic Gorden [10]; 9. 5V-Colby Copeland [8]; 10. 21-Jesse Schlotfeldt [13]; 11. 55-Trey Starks [9]; 12. 17W-Shane Golobic [26]; 13. 24X-Chase Johnson [22]; 14. 8-Devon Borden [14]; 15. 21P-Robbie Price [11]; 16. 18T-Tanner Holmes [4]; 17. 88N-DJ Netto [16]; 18. 26-Eric Fisher [17]; 19. 29W-Willie Croft [12]; 20. 2XM-Max Mittry [23]; 21. 96-Greg Hamilton [19]; 22. 83T-Tanner Carrick [25]; 23. 95-Justin Youngquist [20]; 24. 17A-Hunter Schuerenberg [21]; 25. 121-Caeden Steele [18]; 26. 17-Cam Smith [24]

METTEC TITANIUM LAP LEADERS: Zeb Wise 1-13; Corey Day 14-40

WILLIAMS ROOFING HARDCHARGER: Shane Golobic +14 (26th to 12th)

BROWN AND MILLER RACING SOLUTIONS HEAT ONE (8 LAPS): 1. 18-Jason Solwold [1]; 2. 21P-Robbie Price [2]; 3. 21-Jesse Schlotfeldt [3]; 4. 88N-DJ Netto [4]; 5. 83T-Tanner Carrick [5]; 6. 15-Nick Parker [6]; 7. 2XM-Max Mittry [7]; 8. 99-Evan Margeson [8]; 9. 70-Axel Oudman [9]; 10. 51-Dustin Gehring [10]

KIMO’S TROPICAL CAR WASH HEAT TWO (8 LAPS): 1. 42X-Justyn Cox [1]; 2. 10X-Dominic Gorden [2]; 3. 8-Devon Borden [3]; 4. 121-Caeden Steele [4]; 5. 24X-Chase Johnson [6]; 6. 17-Cam Smith [5]; 7. 73-Ryan Bernal [8]; 8. 29K-Levi Kuntz [9]; 9. 4L-Lane Taylor [7]

WINTERS PERFORMANCE HEAT THREE (8 LAPS): 1. 21T-Cole Macedo [1]; 2. 29W-Willie Croft [2]; 3. 17A-Hunter Schuerenberg [5]; 4. 96-Greg Hamilton [4]; 5. 17W-Shane Golobic [6]; 6. 26-Eric Fisher [3]; 7. 7-Tyler Thompson [7]; 8. 9A-Luke Didiuk [8]; 9. 66-Brett McGhie [9]

SYSTEM ONE PRO IGNITION HEAT FOUR (8 LAPS): 1. 5V-Colby Copeland [2]; 2. 55-Trey Starks [1]; 3. 19-Colby Thornhill [3]; 4. 95-Justin Youngquist [4]; 5. 29-Bud Kaeding [6]; 6. 5K-Kinzer Cox [5]; 7. 1M-Mike Brown [9]; 8. 8R-Skylar Gee [7]; 9. 9-Greg Otis [8]

STARR PROPERTY MANAGEMENT B-FEATURE (20 LAPS): 1. 17A-Hunter Schuerenberg [1]; 2. 24X-Chase Johnson [5]; 3. 2XM-Max Mittry [9]; 4. 17-Cam Smith [3]; 5. 73-Ryan Bernal [14]; 6. 7-Tyler Thompson [11]; 7. 29-Bud Kaeding [8]; 8. 99-Evan Margeson [13]; 9. 15-Nick Parker [6]; 10. 8R-Skylar Gee [12]; 11. 9A-Luke Didiuk [15]; 12. 17W-Shane Golobic [7]; 13. 9-Greg Otis [16]; 14. 83T-Tanner Carrick [2]; 15. 70-Axel Oudman [18]; 16. 4L-Lane Taylor [10]; 17. 5K-Kinzer Cox [4]; 18. 29K-Levi Kuntz [17]

KAEDING PERFORMANCE C-FEATURE (12 LAPS): 1. 29K-Levi Kuntz [2]; 2. 70-Axel Oudman [1]; 3. 66-Brett McGhie [3]; 4. 1M-Mike Brown [4]; 5. 51-Dustin Gehring [5]

BEACON WEALTH STRATEGIES POLE SHUFFLE:

Cole Macedo defeated Colby Copeland

Cole Macedo defeated Justyn Cox

Jason Solwold defeated Cole Macedo

Corey Day defeated Jason Solwold

Corey Day defeated Tanner Holmes

Justin Sanders defeated Corey Day

Zeb Wise defeated Justin Sanders