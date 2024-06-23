Sabo wins thriller 410 sprint feature at Fremont

By Brian Liskai

FREMONT, Ohio – A few weeks ago coming to the checkers in the 410 sprint feature at Fremont Speedway presented by Gill Construction, Zeth Sabo and Kalib Henry made contact, with Henry getting the win. The 21-year-old Fremont native wasn’t about to let that happen again Saturday, June 22 on Willie’s Sales & Service Night.” Coming to the checkers Sabo and Cap Henry made contact with Henry flipping and Sabo sustaining front wing damage but kept rolling and on the ensuing restart held off Cale Thomas for his second career Fremont win.

“After Cap got into me I thought we were done for. I thought the front end was out of it. We lost one a couple of weeks ago like that and I wasn’t going to let it happen again. Those guys were giving me everything they had. I got into a lapper there early and messed the top wing up too. I can’t thank Rich and Shelly Farmer enough for giving me this opportunity and all the guys who work so hard on this,” said Sabo beside his NAPA Auto Parts of Fremont, Level Utilities, Kiser Sound, Limo Scene Limousine Services backed #29.

Sabo led laps 1-26 with Henry narrowly leading lap 27 and Sabo leading the final three circuits. Thomas, the All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads/Kistler Racing Products Attica Fremont Championship Series presented by the Baumann Auto Group point leader, Kalib Henry, DJ Foos and Trey Jacobs rounded out the top five of the Fort Ball Pizza Palace 410 Sprint A-main.

Sabo’s victory was worth $4,500 thanks to Ray Brooks of Gill Construction who added $500 to each of the three division A-main winners shares.

The 25 lap Fremont Federal Credit Union 305 Sprint feature finish was also exciting. Two cautions late in the race made it very interesting for Logan Riehl.

The Clyde, Ohio driver led all 25 laps but he and Jamie Miller raced side by side for several laps until Paul Weaver took second on lap 21. Just as the white flag was flying a caution flew. On the ensuing restart Weaver made contact with an infield tire, ending his run. When the green flew it was Jimmy McGrath and Miller who battled Riehl. The drag race to the checkers saw Riehl claim his first ever Fremont win over Miller, McGrath, Zack Kramer and Brandon Moore.

Miller’s second place run pads his lead in the NAPA of Bryan Attica Fremont Championship Series Presented by Jason Dietsch Trailer Sales points.

“I knew if I could just calm down and hit my marks everything would play out. I can’t thank everyone here enough. We’ve been struggling really bad here this year and we kind of threw something at it tonight and it really worked. I could drive it where ever I wanted. These RCF Chassis are really kicking ass this year,” said Riehl beside his Cornerstone Farms, Larry Riehl, Bascom Diesel Supply backed #9R.

In a caution-filled 20 lap Burmeister Trophy Dirt Truck feature, Fostoria, Ohio’s Shawn Valenti, a four time Fremont track champion, survived to claim his second win of the year and 76th career victory at Fremont, tying him with the legendary Art Ball for second on the track’s all-time win list.

“We’ve worked hard on this new truck and we weren’t sure how it would pan out. It’s a phenomenal truck. I have to thank Ron Miller for everything he’s done for me, Jeff Babcock, Erik Wolleson also known as squirrel…we busted our butts on this thing to make sure it was right before we brought it out and I’d say it’s setting pretty good,” said Valenti beside his Craig Miller Trucking, Conrad Transportation, Dave Story Equipment, A Plus Auto Center, Concrete Material Supply, S&S Hauling and Excavating backed #7B.

Fremont Speedway will be back in action Saturday, June 29 with the Ti-22 Performance FAST On Dirt Series coming back for a regular program along with the remaining laps of the $10,000 to win Ohio Sprint Speedweek event that was postponed after three laps were complete because of Rain. The USAC D2 Thunder Midgets will also be in competition as will the 305 sprints.

Saturday, June 22, 2024

410 Sprints – Fort Ball Pizza Palace

A Feature 1 (30 Laps): 1. 29-Zeth Sabo[2]; 2. 23-Cale Thomas[3]; 3. 101-Kalib Henry[5]; 4. 16-DJ Foos[7]; 5. 9-Trey Jacobs[8]; 6. 22M-Dan McCarron[9]; 7. 32-Bryce Lucius[10]; 8. 2+-Brian Smith[11]; 9. 5-Kody Brewer[16]; 10. X-Mike Keegan[18]; 11. 3V-Chris Verda[15]; 12. 33W-Cap Henry[4]; 13. 98-Robert Robenalt[19]; 14. 14-Sean Rayhall[1]; 15. 28M-Conner Morrell[17]; 16. 5AU-Brock Hallett[6]; 17. 4S-Tyler Street[12]; 18. 97-Ryan Harrison[20]; 19. 35-Stuart Brubaker[13]; 20. 15C-Chris Andrews[14]; 21. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr[21]

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 16-DJ Foos[2]; 2. 29-Zeth Sabo[4]; 3. 101-Kalib Henry[3]; 4. 32-Bryce Lucius[7]; 5. 35-Stuart Brubaker[1]; 6. 3V-Chris Verda[6]; 7. X-Mike Keegan[5]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 9-Trey Jacobs[2]; 2. 33W-Cap Henry [4]; 3. 5AU-Brock Hallett [3]; 4. 2+-Brian Smith [1]; 5. 5-Kody Brewer [5]; 6. 98-Robert Robenalt [6]; 7. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr. [7]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 22M-Dan McCarron[1]; 2. 23-Cale Thomas[2]; 3. 14-Sean Rayhall[5]; 4. 4S-Tyler Street[6]; 5. 15C-Chris Andrews[3]; 6. 28M-Conner Morrell[4]; 7. 97-Ryan Harrison[7]

Qualifying 1 (1 Laps): 1. 29-Zeth Sabo, 00:12.717[1]; 2. 33W-Cap Henry, 00:12.809[8]; 3. 101-Kalib Henry, 00:12.971[15]; 4. 5AU-Brock Hallett, 00:12.980[12]; 5. 15C-Chris Andrews, 00:12.995[3]; 6. 16-DJ Foos, 00:12.997[13]; 7. 9-Trey Jacobs, 00:13.010[17]; 8. 23-Cale Thomas, 00:13.114[21]; 9. 35-Stuart Brubaker, 00:13.247[6]; 10. 2+-Brian Smith, 00:13.336[7]; 11. 22M-Dan McCarron, 00:13.590[9]; 12. X-Mike Keegan, 00:13.612[16]; 13. 5-Kody Brewer, 00:13.707[18]; 14. 14-Sean Rayhall, 00:13.822[20]; 15. 3V-Chris Verda, 00:13.824[4]; 16. 98-Robert Robenalt, 00:14.366[14]; 17. 97-Ryan Harrison, 00:15.410[5]; 18. 32-Bryce Lucius, 00:15.411[11]; 19. 28M-Conner Morrell, 00:15.413[2]; 20. 4S-Tyler Street, 00:15.418[10]; 21. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr, 00:15.419[19]

305 Sprints – Fremont Federal Credit Union

A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 9R-Logan Riehl[1]; 2. 26-Jamie Miller[6]; 3. 5JR-Jimmy Mcgrath[3]; 4. 8K-Zack Kramer[17]; 5. 7M-Brandon Moore[8]; 6. 10TS-Tyler Schiets[9]; 7. 3X-Blayne Keckler[10]; 8. X15-Kasey Ziebold[7]; 9. 63-Randy Ruble[15]; 10. 51M-Haldon Miller[12]; 11. 26S-Lee Sommers[18]; 12. 3M-Logan Mongeau[20]; 13. 0-Bradley Bateson[14]; 14. 12-Dylan Watson[19]; 15. 96UK-Tom Holcroft[16]; 16. 1W-Paul Weaver[5]; 17. 12X-Dustin Stroup[11]; 18. 78-Austin Black[13]; 19. 5DD-Dustin Dinan[2]; 20. 19R-Steve Rando[4]

B Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 96UK-Tom Holcroft[2]; 2. 8K-Zack Kramer[3]; 3. 26S-Lee Sommers[1]; 4. 12-Dylan Watson[5]; 5. 3M-Logan Mongeau[8]; 6. 18-Ben Watson[4]; 7. 8-Jim Leaser[6]; 8. 5M-Mike Moore[9]; 9. 98-Dave Hoppes[12]; 10. 18R-Brian Razum[13]; 11. 1S-James Saam[11]; 12. 2S-Jackson Sebetto[7]; 13. 71-Joe Coggin[14]; 14. 11-Brayden Harrison[10]

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. X15-Kasey Ziebold[4]; 2. 5DD-Dustin Dinan[1]; 3. 9R-Logan Riehl[3]; 4. 3X-Blayne Keckler[2]; 5. 78-Austin Black[6]; 6. 8K-Zack Kramer[7]; 7. 12-Dylan Watson[5]; 8. 3M-Logan Mongeau[9]; 9. 1S-James Saam[10]; 10. (DNS) 71-Joe Coggin

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 7M-Brandon Moore[2]; 2. 1W-Paul Weaver[1]; 3. 5JR-Jimmy Mcgrath[4]; 4. 12X-Dustin Stroup[3]; 5. 0-Bradley Bateson[5]; 6. 18-Ben Watson[6]; 7. 8-Jim Leaser[7]; 8. 5M-Mike Moore[8]; 9. 98-Dave Hoppes[9]; 10. (DNS) 96UK-Tom Holcroft

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 26-Jamie Miller[4]; 2. 19R-Steve Rando[3]; 3. 10TS-Tyler Schiets[2]; 4. 51M-Haldon Miller[1]; 5. 63-Randy Ruble[5]; 6. 26S-Lee Sommers[6]; 7. 2S-Jackson Sebetto[7]; 8. 11-Brayden Harrison[8]; 9. 18R-Brian Razum[9]

Qualifying 1 (2 Laps): 1. X15-Kasey Ziebold, 00:13.813[8]; 2. 5JR-Jimmy Mcgrath, 00:14.006[5]; 3. 26-Jamie Miller, 00:14.017[19]; 4. 9R-Logan Riehl, 00:14.054[16]; 5. 12X-Dustin Stroup, 00:14.112[14]; 6. 19R-Steve Rando, 00:14.163[29]; 7. 3X-Blayne Keckler, 00:14.229[3]; 8. 7M-Brandon Moore, 00:14.395[17]; 9. 10TS-Tyler Schiets, 00:14.455[12]; 10. 5DD-Dustin Dinan, 00:14.521[24]; 11. 1W-Paul Weaver, 00:14.532[27]; 12. 51M-Haldon Miller, 00:14.549[15]; 13. 12-Dylan Watson, 00:14.621[26]; 14. 0-Bradley Bateson, 00:14.649[1]; 15. 63-Randy Ruble, 00:14.687[13]; 16. 78-Austin Black, 00:14.731[2]; 17. 18-Ben Watson, 00:14.766[28]; 18. 26S-Lee Sommers, 00:14.775[21]; 19. 8K-Zack Kramer, 00:14.802[22]; 20. 8-Jim Leaser, 00:14.940[6]; 21. 2S-Jackson Sebetto, 00:14.957[7]; 22. 71-Joe Coggin, 00:15.037[4]; 23. 5M-Mike Moore, 00:15.090[23]; 24. 11-Brayden Harrison, 00:15.275[18]; 25. 3M-Logan Mongeau, 00:15.309[25]; 26. 98-Dave Hoppes, 00:15.439[11]; 27. 18R-Brian Razum, 00:15.503[10]; 28. 1S-James Saam, 00:18.000[9]; 29. 96UK-Tom Holcroft, 00:18.250[20]

Dirt Trucks – Burmeister Trophy

A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 7B-Shawn Valenti[4]; 2. 4M-Jamie Miller[6]; 3. 32H-Dan Hennig[3]; 4. P51-Dave Golembiewski[2]; 5. 5S-Bradley Stuckey[7]; 6. 28-Cody Laird[16]; 7. 7X-Dana Frey[14]; 8. 88-Cory McCaughey[12]; 9. 17X-Dustin Keegan[10]; 10. 9-Curt Inks[8]; 11. 8-Keith Sorg[5]; 12. 34-Todd Warnick[11]; 13. 35-Ron Miller[13]; 14. 95-Steve Miller[1]; 15. 20-Caleb Shearn[19]; 16. 9S-Tony Parker[20]; 17. 67-Ben Clapp[9]; 18. 1M-Scott Milligan[15]; 19. 8KB-Kent Brewer[17]; 20. 00-Robbie Bohrer[18]

B Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 28-Cody Laird[1]; 2. 8KB-Kent Brewer[11]; 3. 00-Robbie Bohrer[2]; 4. 20-Caleb Shearn[4]; 5. 9S-Tony Parker[3]; 6. 7XP-Cyle Poole[7]; 7. (DNS) 8W-Allen White; 8. (DNS) 18S-Randy Swiecicki; 9. (DNS) 99-Eric Potridge; 10. (DNS) 51-Dave Bankey; 11. (DNS) 3B-Kaydin Bailey; 12. (DNS) 57MS-Mason Stull

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 7B-Shawn Valenti[3]; 2. 4M-Jamie Miller[4]; 3. 9-Curt Inks[2]; 4. 17X-Dustin Keegan[1]; 5. 35-Ron Miller[5]; 6. 00-Robbie Bohrer[6]; 7. 20-Caleb Shearn[7]; 8. 7XP-Cyle Poole[9]; 9. (DNS) 9S-Tony Parker

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 32H-Dan Hennig[2]; 2. 8-Keith Sorg[4]; 3. 95-Steve Miller[3]; 4. 34-Todd Warnick[1]; 5. 7X-Dana Frey[7]; 6. 28-Cody Laird[5]; 7. 8W-Allen White[8]; 8. (DNS) 99-Eric Potridge; 9. (DNS) 3B-Kaydin Bailey

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 5S-Bradley Stuckey[1]; 2. P51-Dave Golembiewski[2]; 3. 67-Ben Clapp[3]; 4. 88-Cory McCaughey[4]; 5. 1M-Scott Milligan[5]; 6. 9S-Tony Parker; 7. 18S-Randy Swiecicki[8]; 8. 51-Dave Bankey[7]; 9. 8KB-Kent Brewer[6]; 10. 57MS-Mason Stull[9]

Qualifying 1 (2 Laps): 1. 4M-Jamie Miller, 00:17.820[23]; 2. 8-Keith Sorg, 00:17.914[10]; 3. 88-Cory McCaughey, 00:17.940[4]; 4. 7B-Shawn Valenti, 00:17.977[24]; 5. 95-Steve Miller, 00:18.094[26]; 6. 67-Ben Clapp, 00:18.181[7]; 7. 9-Curt Inks, 00:18.210[25]; 8. 32H-Dan Hennig, 00:18.211[11]; 9. P51-Dave Golembiewski, 00:18.225[8]; 10. 17X-Dustin Keegan, 00:18.241[17]; 11. 34-Todd Warnick, 00:18.324[5]; 12. 5S-Bradley Stuckey, 00:18.352[22]; 13. 35-Ron Miller, 00:18.431[6]; 14. 28-Cody Laird, 00:18.497[13]; 15. 1M-Scott Milligan, 00:18.572[15]; 16. 00-Robbie Bohrer, 00:18.629[14]; 17. 8KB-Kent Brewer, 00:18.867[12]; 18. 20-Caleb Shearn, 00:18.934[1]; 19. 7X-Dana Frey, 00:19.008[18]; 20. 51-Dave Bankey, 00:19.086[21]; 21. 9S-Tony Parker, 00:19.102[20]; 22. 8W-Allen White, 00:19.292[19]; 23. 18S-Randy Swiecicki, 00:19.306[3]; 24. 7XP-Cyle Poole, 00:19.637[27]; 25. (DNS) 99-Eric Potridge; 26. (DNS) 3B-Kaydin Bailey; 27. (DNS) 57MS-Mason Stull