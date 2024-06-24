CK Mechanical to be presenting sponsor of 36th Brad Doty Classic Micro Lite Last Chance Showdown

By Fully Injected Motorsports

ATTICA, Ohio (June 24, 2024) – In less than a month, the Greatest Show On Dirt and Ohio’s finest open wheel aces will converge at Attica Raceway Park in Attica, Ohio, all of whom battling for the coveted 36th Annual Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic presented by dac® Pet Products crown. A premier event on the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series schedule, the Brad Doty Classic, which will be contested on Tuesday, July 16, boasts not only a $15,000 payday – the richest of the 2024 Attica Raceway Park season – but a championship trophy and helmet, all to be awarded in Victory Lane at the conclusion of the event.

The Brad Doty Classic championship trophy, a key element in the aforementioned victory lane celebration, is as special as it is historic, featuring every prior winner of the Buckeye State blockbuster including the inaugural champion, “The King” Steve Kinser.

As custom to most World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series events, the 36th Brad Doty Classic will feature an entire Series program complete with qualifying time trials, Gill Construction Heat Races, Toyota Dash presented by Racing Optics, Callies Performance Products C-Main, Micro Lite Last Chance Showdown presented by CK Mechanical, and of course, a 40-lap main event.

As noted, CK Mechanical, a regional leader in plumbing, HVAC, and electrical services, will return to the Brad Doty Classic in 2024 as the presenting sponsor of the Micro Lite Last Chance Showdown; a portion of the program that will give competitors one last chance to qualify for the evening’s 40-lap headliner.

Commencing operations in 2008 as a plumbing service provider, CK Mechanical steadily made the transition to a full service plumbing, HVAC, and electrical outlet by 2020, still providing service to residential, industrial, and commercial customers throughout the greater Ottawa, Erie, and Sandusky area. Boasting dedication and experience, CK Mechanical has assembled a solid reputation, setting the standard for others in the trade while providing the utmost customer satisfaction.

“I can’t say it enough, but Ray Brooks, who owns Gill Construction as well as CK Mechanical, is not only a great friend, but a dedicated race fan,” said Brad Doty, event co-promoter. “We’re privileged and honored to have him and CK Mechanical associated with the Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic at Attica Raceway Park.”

ABOUT CK MECHANICAL:

Operated by Ray Brooks and headquartered in Port Clinton, Ohio, CK Mechanical began in 2008 as a plumbing company, focused on providing the highest quality service to the Ottawa, Erie, and Sandusky areas. In 2020, CK Mechanical transitioned into a full mechanical contractor offering plumbing, HVAC, and electrical services for our residential, industrial, and commercial customers. We aim to be your one-stop mechanical contractor from start to finish. To learn more, visit CK Mechanical online at https://ckmechanicalllc.com/.

TICKETS:

Reserved seats for the 36th Annual Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic presented by dac® Pet Products at Attica Raceway Park in Attica, Ohio, are now available and can be purchased online via www.atticaracewaypark.com or by clicking here.

BRAD DOTY CLASSIC WINNERS:

ATTICA RACEWAY PARK

1989 – Steve Kinser

1990 – Jack Hewitt

1991 – Bobby Allen

1992 – Rained Out

1993 – Mark Keegan

1994 – Danny Smith

1995 – Randy Kinser

1996 – Dale Blaney

1997 – Tyler Walker

1998 – Jeff Shepard

1999 – Butch Schroeder

2000 – Kelly Kinser

2001 – Danny Smith (2)

2002 – Alvin Roepke

2003 – Dean Jacobs

2004 – Greg Wilson

2005 – Stevie Smith

LIMALAND MOTORSPORTS PARK

2006 – Joey Saldana

2007 – Jac Haudenschild

2008 – Jason Meyers

2009 – Steve Kinser (2)

2010 – Dale Blaney (2)

2011 – Donny Schatz

2012 – Kerry Madsen

2013 – Donny Schatz (2)

2014 – Paul McMahan

2015 – Rained Out

ATTICA RACEWAY PARK

2016 – Donny Schatz (3)

2017 – David Gravel

2018 – Donny Schatz (4)

2019 – Brock Zearfoss

2020 – Kyle Larson

2021 – Spencer Bayston

2022 – Kyle Larson (2)

2023 – Kyle Larson (3)