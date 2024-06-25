Spithaler at Wayne County

William Burkhart

Orville,Oh (June 22,2024)- Brandon Spithaler won Saturday’s feature at Wayne County Speedway over Layton Wagner, Lee Joacobs, Henry Malcuit and Jordan Ryan. Points Leader Jordan Ryan would start on the pole with regular Henry Macuit to his outside. Ryan would lead the opening lap with Malcuit all over him and a charging Brandon Spithaler in third. Lap 2 would see a red as Joe Adorjan would make contact with Tanner Teco and go upside down. He would be okay.

The restart would see Brandon Spithaler jump out to the lead for a lap until another spin would bring out the yellow flag. Another great Restart for Spihaler would see him lead the field. Jordan Ryan would work the top with Tyler Gunn in third in hot pursuit of Spithaler.

Lap 7 would see Gunn and Ryan begin to exchange slidejobs. Dustin Feller would spin on lap 8 to bring another yellow out. Spithaler would take off with the lead once more with Gunn and Ryan still exchanging slide jobs. After a few short yellows the field would finish the 25-lap event with Brandon Spithaler taking the win in dominating fashion.

Action resumes this Saturday with another Fast Five racing program.

Pine Tree Towing & Recovery Sprints 19 Entries

A Feature 25 Laps | 00:41:06.317

1. 22-Brandon Spithaler[3]; 2. 91-Tyler Gunn[5]; 3. 25R-Jordan Ryan[1]; 4. 70-Henry Malcuit[2]; 5. 81-Lee Jacobs[7]; 6. 38K-Chris Myers[4]; 7. 20B-Cody Bova[9]; 8. 7DK-Dylan Kingan[6]; 9. 3TN-Tyler Newhart[11]; 10. 7-Troy Kingan[14]; 11. 8-Olivia Shelbo[19]; 12. 13B-Steve Bright[18]; 13. 6J-Jonah Aumend[16]; 14. 38-Leyton Wagner[8]; 15. 19-TJ Michael[10]; 16. 9H-Lance Heinberger[15]; 17. 85-Dustin Feller[17]; 18. 8T-Tanner Tecco[13]; 19. 2-Joe Adorjan[12]

Heat 1 8 Laps | 00:05:08.252

1. 25R-Jordan Ryan[2]; 2. 22-Brandon Spithaler[4]; 3. 91-Tyler Gunn[1]; 4. 81-Lee Jacobs[3]; 5. 20B-Cody Bova[5]; 6. 3TN-Tyler Newhart[7]; 7. 8T-Tanner Tecco[8]; 8. 9H-Lance Heinberger[6]; 9. 85-Dustin Feller[9]; 10. 8-Olivia Shelbo[10]

Heat 2 8 Laps | 00:09:45.163

1. 70-Henry Malcuit[3]; 2. 38K-Chris Myers[2]; 3. 7DK-Dylan Kingan[1]; 4. 38-Leyton Wagner[4]; 5. 19-TJ Michael[5]; 6. 2-Joe Adorjan[7]; 7. 7-Troy Kingan[6]; 8. 6J-Jonah Aumend[8]; 9. 13B-Steve Bright[9]

Qualifying 20 Laps | 00:05:50.000

1. 22-Brandon Spithaler, 00:14.760[8]; 2. 38-Leyton Wagner, 00:14.804[15]; 3. 81-Lee Jacobs, 00:14.806[16]; 4. 70-Henry Malcuit, 00:14.974[4]; 5. 25R-Jordan Ryan, 00:15.105[10]; 6. 38K-Chris Myers, 00:15.252[7]; 7. 91-Tyler Gunn, 00:15.254[2]; 8. 7DK-Dylan Kingan, 00:15.266[9]; 9. 20B-Cody Bova, 00:15.546[12]; 10. 19-TJ Michael, 00:15.729[13]; 11. 9H-Lance Heinberger, 00:16.098[6]; 12. 7-Troy Kingan, 00:16.137[3]; 13. 3TN-Tyler Newhart, 00:16.374[11]; 14. 2-Joe Adorjan, 00:16.403[14]; 15. 8T-Tanner Tecco, 00:16.407[1]; 16. 6J-Jonah Aumend, 00:16.444[5]; 17. 85-Dustin Feller, 00:17.254[18]; 18. 13B-Steve Bright, 00:17.927[17]; 19. 8-Olivia Shelbo, 00:17.955[19]