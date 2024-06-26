Huset’s Speedway Reschedules Huset’s Hustle Finale and BillionAuto.com Huset’s High Bank Nationals Presented by MENARDS for Labor Day Weekend

Inside Line Promotions

BRANDON, S.D. (June 25, 2024) – The BillionAuto.com Huset’s High Bank Nationals presented by MENARDS dates that were postponed last weekend because of intense rain and flooding have been rescheduled for Labor Day Weekend at Huset’s Speedway.

With the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series already headed to the high-banked track for a doubleheader, Huset’s Speedway officials have elected to make it a World of Outlaws tripleheader from Friday, Aug. 30, to Sunday, Sept. 1.

The opener on Aug. 30 will be the Huset’s Hustle presented by Folkens Brothers Trucking, which showcases a $25,000-to-win, $2,000-to-start feature. There will be a unique format to the race released later and the points from the Huset’s Hustle preliminary night in June will not be a part of the program. Additionally, the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks will be in action for their championship night.

The final two nights of the weekend – Aug. 31 and Sept. 1 – features the BillionAuto.com Huset’s High Bank Nationals presented by MENARDS with the finale paying $100,000 to win and $2,500 to start. The preliminary night will be Ace Ready Mix Night and the finale will be Myrl & Roy’s Paving Night. There is no support class either night, but the Midwest Sprint Touring Series 410 Sprint Cars will join the Outlaws each night.

Anyone who purchased a ticket or a four-day wristband for the nights of the event that were postponed can use it during the rescheduled event Labor Day Weekend. The Huset’s Hustle finale tickets can be used on Aug. 30 and the BillionAuto.com Huset’s High Bank Nationals presented by MENARDS can be used on Aug. 31 and Sept. 1.

The next scheduled weekly program at the track is July 7 for Metro Construction Night featuring the Midwest Sprint Touring Series 410 Sprint Cars and Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars, the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks and the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series.

Also of note, because of the schedule changes, the Bull Haulers Brawl Championship Night for both the Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars ($7,000 to win) and the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series ($1,200 to win) will be Aug. 25 during Royal River Casino Night.

Event tickets for all remaining Huset’s Speedway events this season be purchased online at https://mpv.tickets.com/schedule/?agency=JKMV_PL_MPV&orgid=55369#/?view=list&includePackages=true .

UP NEXT –

July 7 for Metro Construction Night featuring the Midwest Sprint Touring Series 410 Sprint Cars and Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars, the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks and the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series

HUSET’S SPEEDWAY MEDIA LINKS –

Website: http://www.HusetsSpeedway.com

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/HusetsSpeedwaySD

X: http://www.twitter.com/HusetsSpeedway

Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/HusetsSpeedwaySD

HUSET’S SPEEDWAY –

Huset’s Speedway is a dirt oval located in Brandon, S.D. The track opened in 1954 and has undergone a large renovation within the last few years, making it a premier destination for both marquee racing events and weekly programs.