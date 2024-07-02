Macri steers to Lincoln Sprintweek win

From Bill Wright

Abbottstown,Pa (July 1,2024)- Anthony Macri took the point on lap 20 after Devon Borden was penalized two spots for a jump on a restart. Macri then led the remaining 10 laps over Borden, Kody Hartlaub, Logan Schuchart and Tim Wagaman Jr.,

7/1/24

Lincoln Speedway

Abbottstown, PA

PA Sprintweek

36 cars

Cars were divided into two qualifying groups, with the first making up heats one and two, and the second group comprising heats three and four. Anthony Macri (1st car out to time) set quick time with the first group and overall at 13.461 seconds on the 3/8-mile oval. Logan Schuchart (2nd car out) was second quick, followed by Aaron Bollinger (3rd), Devon Borden (4th) and Chad Trout (9th). Trey Hivner had issues in hot laps and scratched for the night. Matt Campbell (1st car out) set quick time in the second group, followed by Jacob Allen (12th), Tyler Ross (2nd), TJ Stutts (11th) and Kody Hartlaub (8th). Glenndon Forsythe did not get a time in and scratched for the night.

Heat one (started): 1. Trout 1x (2) 2. Macri 39m (4) 3. Cameron Smith 75 (3) 4. Bollinger 5E (1) 5. Danny Dietrich 48 (8) / 6. Billy Dietrich 8 (6) 7. Freddy Rahmer 8R (5) 8. Chris Arnold 23A (7) 9. Jordan Strickler 38 (9)

10-lap heats took the top five to the feature. Heat winners and the fastest qualifier (starting fourth) finishing in the top five made the feature redraw. Trout led the distance. D. Dietrich started deep in a tough heat, but shot by F. Rahmer and his brother Billy on lap two to grab the final transfer spot.

Heat two (started): 1. Borden 23 (1) 2. Tim Wagaman Jr. 27 (2) 3. Schuchart 1s (4) 4. Chase Dietz 2D (3) 5. Emerson Axsom 27W (5) / 6. Gerard McIntyre Jr. 33 (6) 7. Dallas Schott 55s (7) 8. Reese Nowotarski 10x (8) DNS – Trey Hivner 7

Borden led wire to wire. Nowotarski rode the turn one wall, but managed to stay right-side up on lap two. He retired. Schuchart gained third from Dietz on lap nine.

Heat three (started): 1. Hartlaub 39 (2) 2. Campbell X (4) 3. Dylan Norris 17 (3) 4. Kyle Reinhardt 91 (7) 5. JJ Loss 67 (8) / 6. Jordan Givler 90 (6) 7. Brett Strickler 38s (5) 8. Domenic Melair 55 (9) 9. Ross 5 (1)

Ross drifted up the track on the backstretch, clipped Hartlaub and tipped over on the first lap. He was ok. Hartlaub led the distance from there. Givler ran fourth, but Reinhardt got by him on lap two. Then Loss took the final transfer from him on the high side at the halfway point.

Heat four (started): 1. Lucas Wolfe 5w (3) 2. Brandon Rahmer 88 (2) 3. Allen 1a (4) 4. Logan Rumsey 41 (5) 5. TJ Stutts 11P (1) / 6. Skylar Gee 99 (6) 7. Jessie Attard 53 (8) 8. Kyle Moody 99m (7) DNS – Glenndon Forsythe 5F

Stutts led early before spinning two laps in. Three laps in, Attard punted Moody in turn four, sending him upside down and done for the night. He was unhurt. Stutts would recover from the tail and grab the fifth and final transfer from Gee on lap six.

B main (started): 1. F. Rahmer (1) 2. B. Dietrich (3) 3. Ross (2) 4. Givler (4) / 5. Gee (6) 6. McIntyre Jr. (5) 7. Schott (8) 8. Attard (9) 9. B. Strickler (7) 10. Melair (11) 11. Nowotarski (12) 12. Arnold (10) 13. J. Strickler (13) DNS – Moody, Hivner, Forsythe

The 10-lapper took the top four to the A main. Rahmer led the distance. B. Dietrich took second from Ross on lap six and Givler held off Gee for the final transfer.

A main (started): 1. Macri (5) 2. Borden (3) 3. Hartlaub (1) 4. Schuchart (6) 5. Wagaman Jr. (9) 6. Campbell (2) 7. D. Dietrich (17) 8. Trout (4) 9. Norris (12) 10. Wolfe (8) 11. B. Rahmer (10) 12. Smith (11) 13. Reinhardt (14) 14. Dietz (15) 15. F. Rahmer (21) 16. Rumsey (16) 17. Loss (18) 18. Bollinger (13) 19. Stutts (20) 20. Axsom (19) 21. Allen (7) 22. B. Dietrich (22) 23. Givler (24) 24. Ross (23)

The 30-lapper saw Hartlaub lead Borden, who got a good jump (more on that later) and Macri. Borden worked by Hartlaub to lead lap four, and Macri followed him into second two laps later. Campbell passed Hartlaub on the high side to take third on lap eight. Borden entered lapped traffic on lap ten. Hartlaub moved back by Campbell three laps later, and Schuchart passed for fourth on lap 17. Borden was holding off Macri at that point. A caution came on lap 20 for C. Smith. That’s when the controversy hit. Borden was penalized two spots for jumping the initial start. At many tracks and series if the jump is in the top five spots, they bring it back right away. That was not the case here. It was an unfortunate deal that affected a good race. Macri assumed the lead at that point and cruised to the win, after one more slowdown for F. Rahmer and Allen. Borden recovered to finish second. Macri’s win was worth $10,000. D. Dietrich recovered from a poor qualifying effort to be the hard-charger.