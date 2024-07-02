PETALUMA’S INAUGURAL $5,200 TO WIN DAVID LINDT MEMORIAL NEXT UP FOR NARC 410 SPRINT CARS

By Ben Deatherage

(7/1/24) Petaluma, California … The high-powered NARC 410 Sprint Car Series is ready to kick up the adobe clay in the North Bay on Saturday, July 6th, for the first-ever $5200 to win David Lindt at Petaluma Speedway.

This marks the 16th event of the 65th Anniversary NARC campaign, and lone appearance by the NARC series to the 3/8-mile oval. The ultra-competitive series has produced 10 different winners this season.

“Dave Lindt was simply a Petaluma Speedway legend,” commented Ron Lingron, longtime announcer at Petaluma and close friend of Lindt. “Locally, there was probably no other driver more popular than him, and this race is something that we needed to do for Junior, and we get to finally do it on Saturday. The other thing about him is he was so well like that whatever it is that made people gravitate towards you he had that dripping out of every pore, and you always wanted to be around the guy and he always had time for the fans.”

David Lindt Jr. was a longtime competitor at Petaluma Speedway and the winningest driver in the track’s history in Sprint Car racing, with 46 feature wins. Lindt won five 360 titles (1998, 1999, 2000, 2003, and 2004) at Petaluma and tragically passed away in September 2017.

Companion divisions on the night include the Redwood Dwarf Cars, 600 Micro Sprints, and Mini Stocks.

Who To Watch

The NARC championship title battle is a dogfight between Lemoore’s Cole Macedo and Justin Sanders of Aromas. Macedo leads Sanders by a single point in the standings (1918-1917.)

An interesting statistic about Macedo is that he has never started an A-Feature at Petaluma with NARC despite some 360 experience over the years. The Tarlton Motorsports #21 driver is looking to return to his winning ways. He has three wins on the season and has posted two straight third-place finishes.

Unlike Macedo, Sanders has hit paydirt twice at Petaluma with NARC. The driver of the Mittry Motorsports #2X, achieved two victories, both in 2021. Sanders is coming off his fourth win of the season, the most anyone has achieved this season with the series and is looking to continue his high wave of successes.

Racing for the Bates-Hamilton Racing #42X, Roseville’s Justyn Cox has three career starts at Petaluma with NARC and has yet to finish outside the Top 10. Already a winner this year, Cox, posted a career-best sixth at the track last July when NARC was last in town. Notably, the team he drives for has had a lot of success at the track over the years, including winning championships with Herman Klein behind the wheel in 2014 and 2015.

Clovis’ Dominic Gorden continues to shine in his rookie campaign as he backed up a successful Jim Raper Super Dirt Cup weekend, including a preliminary win on the Friday portion of the program, with a second-place effort in Chico last Saturday. Other Rookie of the Year candidates in the house will be Gauge Garica from Lemoore in the Keller Motorsports #2K and Easton driver Caeden Steele.

Penngrove pilot Chase Johnson and 2017 NARC champion Bud Kaeding of Campbell are the two active drivers with the most wins at Petaluma, each with three. All three of Johnson’s career NARC wins have been at Petaluma, including last July during the Salute to Baylands. The three times Kaeding was first to the checkers were in 2008, 2015, and most recently in 2017. Jonathan Allard is the all-time series winner with five victories.

Other standout talent, such as Billy Aton of Benicia, Windsor’s John Clark, and Dylan Bloomfield from Oakley, will represent the Bay Area well.

Other NARC 410 Sprint Car regulars expected to attend include Chico’s Nick Parker, Tanner Carrick of Lincoln, Jarrett Soares of Gilroy and Sparks, NV driver Bill Smith.

Fan & Competitor Info

Petaluma Speedway is located at the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds on 100 Fairgrounds Road in Petaluma, California. Tickets are priced at $25.00 for Adults and $22.00 for Juniors/Military/Seniors (65+), $10.00 for Kids (6-11), and Children 5 And Under are FREE. Online tickets can be purchased at www.myracepass.com. For more information, log on to https://www.petaluma-speedway.com/.

The Pit Gates open at Noon, and the front gates open at 4:00 p.m. Hot Laps will begin at 5:00 p.m., and Racing will start at 6:00 p.m.

The NARC 410 Sprint Series is the leading 410 Sprint Car tour west of the Rocky Mountains. Since 1960, they have enthralled countless thousands of fans at tracks up and down the Pacific Coast. For more information, visit their website at www.narc410.com or social media pages.

The David Lindt Memorial event at Petaluma Speedway can be viewed live on Floracing.com.

The NARC 410 Sprint Car Racing Series is also sponsored by Hoosier Racing Tires and Floracing.com. Associate and product award sponsors include Automotive Racing Products (ARP), Beacon Wealth Strategies, Brown & Miller Racing Solutions, Bullet Impressions, Diversified Machine Inc., Jim Allen Promotions, Kaeding Performance Center, Kimo’s Tropical Car Wash, KSE Racing Enterprises, Lifeline LLC, Maxim Racing Products, Mettec Titanium, Pyrotect, Saldana Racing Products, Schoenfeld Headers, Scelzi Enterprises, SCI Racing Products, Starr Property Management, System 1 Ignition, Ultra Lite Brakes, Williams Roofing, Wilwood Disc Brakes, and Winters Performance Products.

NARC 410 SPRINT CARS SERIES

CHAMPIONSHIP POINT STANDINGS

(AFTER 15 EVENTS IN 23-RACE SERIES – 7/1/24)

Cole Macedo, Lemoore – 1918

Justin Sanders, Aromas – 1917

Justyn Cox, Clarksburg – 1864

Caeden Steele, Fresno (R) – 1852

Bud Kaeding, Campbell – 1841

Dylan Bloomfield, Oakley – 1834

Gauge Garcia, Lemoore (R) – 1813

Tanner Carrick, Lincoln – 1808

Dominic Gorden, Clovis (R) – 1794

Nick Parker, Chico – 1777

Chase Johnson, Penngrove – 1571

Billy Aton, Benicia – 1455

Dominic Scelzi, Fresno – 1327

Shane Golobic, Fremont – 1230

Tanner Holmes, Jacksonville, OR – 1200

John Clark, Windsor – 1188

Robbie Price, British Columbia – 1046

DJ Netto, Hanford – 950

Tyler Thompson, Harrisburg, OR – 950

Ryan Bernal, Roseville – 949