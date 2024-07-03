Forsberg Wins at Placerville

_Front Page News, Placerville Speedway
Placerville Logo

PLACERVILLE, CA (July 3, 2024) — Andy Forsberg won the sprint car feature Wednesday night at Placerville Speedway. Justin Peck, Carson Hammes, Brad Bumgarner, and Dawson Hammes rounded out the top five.

Placerville Speedway
Placerville, California
Wednesday, July 3, 2024

Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Feature:
1. 92-Andy Forsburg
2. 17-Justin Peck
3. 56C-Carson Hammes
4. 88-Brad Bumgarner
5. 55D-Dawson Hammes
6. 01-Nick Larsen
7. 7DJ-Dryver Dothage
8. 15-Pat Harvey Jr.
9. 54S-Drake Standley
10. 54-Carson Hall
11. 11VS-John Michael Bunch
12. 24K-Koa Crane