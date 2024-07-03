Forsberg Wins at Placerville

PLACERVILLE, CA (July 3, 2024) — Andy Forsberg won the sprint car feature Wednesday night at Placerville Speedway. Justin Peck, Carson Hammes, Brad Bumgarner, and Dawson Hammes rounded out the top five.
Placerville Speedway
Placerville, California
Wednesday, July 3, 2024
Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. 92-Andy Forsburg
2. 17-Justin Peck
3. 56C-Carson Hammes
4. 88-Brad Bumgarner
5. 55D-Dawson Hammes
6. 01-Nick Larsen
7. 7DJ-Dryver Dothage
8. 15-Pat Harvey Jr.
9. 54S-Drake Standley
10. 54-Carson Hall
11. 11VS-John Michael Bunch
12. 24K-Koa Crane