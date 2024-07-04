Keegan, Lewis, and Coons Win Features at the 2024 Jack Hewitt Classic

WAYNESFIELD, Ohio (July 3, 2024) — Mike Keegan, Ricky Lewis, and Cale Coons were victorious Wednesday night at Waynesfield Raceway Park during the Jack Hewitt Classic.

Keegan, from Fremont, Ohio, picked up the victory with the Great Lakes Super Sprints, starting on the pole and leading all 25-laps in route to the victory. Zane Devault, Kasey Jedrzejek, Zeth Sabo, and Nate Dussel rounded out the top five.

Lewis picked up the Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series/Great Lakes Traditional Sprints portion of the Hewitt CLassic, passing Matt Westfall for the lead on lap 17 and driving away for the victory. Westfall, KOdy Swanson, Rylan Gray from 12th starting position, and Dustin Ingle rounded out the top five.

Coons took the lead from Luke Hall with six laps to go to win the USAC Speed2 Midget Car main. Zach Wigal, Tate Martz, and Jakeb Boxell rounded out the top five.

Jack Hewitt Classic

Waynesfield Raceway Park

Waynesfield, Ohio

Wednesday, July 3, 2024

Great Lakes Super Sprints

Qualifying Flight A

1. 71H-Max Stambaugh, 11.524[3]

2. 66-Chase Dunham, 11.773[4]

3. 31-Jac Nickles, 11.902[5]

4. 12B-Luke Hall, 12.167[6]

5. 11N-Kasey Jedrzejek, 12.483[1]

6. 29-Rich Farmer, 12.595[7]

7. 11-Ed Neumeister, 13.279[2]

DNS: 70-Eli Lakin, 13.279

DNS: 13S-Drew Siferd, 13.279

Qualifying Flight B

1. 44-Zane DeVault, 11.663[1]

2. X-Mike Keegan, 11.702[3]

3. 29S-Zeth Sabo, 11.717[6]

4. 1-Nate Dussel, 11.796[2]

5. 17-Jared Horstman, 11.802[7]

6. 24-Kobe Allison, 12.130[4]

7. 27-Brad Lamberson, 12.184[9]

8. 11H-Caleb Harmon, 12.362[5]

DNS: 23-Devon Dobie, 12.362

Qualifying FLight C

1. 7C-Phil Gressman, 11.868[2]

2. 85-Dustin Daggett, 11.926[8]

3. 20I-Kelsey Ivy, 12.196[1]

4. 49T-Gregg Dalman, 12.283[5]

5. 83-Adam Cruea, 12.414[6]

6. 11A-Abby Hohlbein, 12.560[7]

7. 37-Noah Dunlap, 12.561[3]

8. 88N-Frank Neill, 12.638[4]

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 11N-Kasey Jedrzejek[5]

2. 66-Chase Dunham[1]

3. 71H-Max Stambaugh[4]

4. 12B-Luke Hall[3]

5. 29-Rich Farmer[6]

6. 11-Ed Neumeister[7]

7. 31-Jac Nickles[2]

DNS: 70-Eli Lakin

DNS: 13S-Drew Siferd

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. X-Mike Keegan[1]

2. 29S-Zeth Sabo[2]

3. 1-Nate Dussel[3]

4. 44-Zane DeVault[4]

5. 17-Jared Horstman[5]

6. 27-Brad Lamberson[7]

7. 11H-Caleb Harmon[8]

8. 24-Kobe Allison[6]

DNS: 23-Devon Dobie

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 85-Dustin Daggett[1]

2. 20I-Kelsey Ivy[2]

3. 7C-Phil Gressman[4]

4. 49T-Gregg Dalman[3]

5. 83-Adam Cruea[5]

6. 37-Noah Dunlap[7]

7. 11A-Abby Hohlbein[6]

8. 88N-Frank Neill[8]

B-Main (12 Laps)

1. 11-Ed Neumeister[1]

2. 27-Brad Lamberson[2]

3. 37-Noah Dunlap[3]

4. 11H-Caleb Harmon[5]

5. 11A-Abby Hohlbein[6]

6. 24-Kobe Allison[8]

7. 88N-Frank Neill[9]

8. 23-Devon Dobie[11]

DNS: 31-Jac Nickles

DNS: 70-Eli Lakin

DNS: 13S-Drew Siferd

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. X-Mike Keegan[1]

2. 44-Zane DeVault[4]

3. 11N-Kasey Jedrzejek[3]

4. 29S-Zeth Sabo[8]

5. 1-Nate Dussel[10]

6. 7C-Phil Gressman[2]

7. 71H-Max Stambaugh[5]

8. 66-Chase Dunham[7]

9. 27-Brad Lamberson[17]

10. 85-Dustin Daggett[6]

11. 17-Jared Horstman[14]

12. 24-Kobe Allison[21]

13. 20I-Kelsey Ivy[9]

14. 49T-Gregg Dalman[12]

15. 29-Rich Farmer[13]

16. 83-Adam Cruea[15]

17. 11A-Abby Hohlbein[20]

18. 88N-Frank Neill[22]

19. 37-Noah Dunlap[18]

20. 11H-Caleb Harmon[19]

21. 12B-Luke Hall[11]

22. 23-Devon Dobie[23]

23. 11-Ed Neumeister[16]

Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series / Great Lakes Traditional Sprints

Qualifying Flight A

1. 41-Ricky Lewis, 12.343[5]

2. 5-Jesse Vermillion, 13.360[3]

3. 25-Max Frank, 13.415[7]

4. 73-Blake Vermillion, 13.460[8]

5. 16-Jackson Slone, 13.495[6]

6. 20-Tayte Williamson, 13.511[4]

7. 23D-Bryce Dues, 13.678[2]

8. 22H-Brian Heitkamp, 13.678[1]

Qualifying Flight B

1. 33M-Matt Westfall, 12.616[4]

2. 23S-Thomas Meseraull, 12.848[6]

3. 0-Steve Irwin, 13.015[3]

4. 21B-Ryan Barr, 13.272[7]

5. 0G-Kyle Shipley, 13.327[8]

6. 24-Lee Underwood, 13.608[2]

7. 33P-RJ Payne, 14.337[5]

8. 1H-Korbyn Hayslett, 14.337[1]

Qualifying Flight C

1. 77-Kody Swanson, 12.718[1]

2. 2DI-Dustin Ingle, 12.830[2]

3. 27-Evan Mosley, 12.864[7]

4. 87-Paul Dues, 12.893[3]

5. 06-Rylan Gray, 13.136[6]

6. 5A-Toby Alfrey, 13.610[4]

7. 53-Steve Little, 13.999[5]

8. 9N-Luke Hall, 13.999[8

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 41-Ricky Lewis[4]

2. 25-Max Frank[2]

3. 5-Jesse Vermillion[3]

4. 73-Blake Vermillion[1]

5. 16-Jackson Slone[5]

6. 20-Tayte Williamson[6]

7. 22H-Brian Heitkamp[8]

DNS: 23D-Bryce Dues

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 0-Steve Irwin[2]

2. 33M-Matt Westfall[4]

3. 21B-Ryan Barr[1]

4. 0G-Kyle Shipley[5]

5. 24-Lee Underwood[6]

6. 1H-Korbyn Hayslett[8]

7. 33P-RJ Payne[7]

8. 23S-Thomas Meseraull[3]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 87-Paul Dues[1]

2. 77-Kody Swanson[4]

3. 2DI-Dustin Ingle[3]

4. 06-Rylan Gray[5]

5. 27-Evan Mosley[2]

6. 5A-Toby Alfrey[6]

7. 53-Steve Little[7]

DNS: 9N-Luke Hall

A-Main (30 Laps)

1. 41-Ricky Lewis[4]

2. 33M-Matt Westfall[1]

3. 77-Kody Swanson[3]

4. 06-Rylan Gray[12]

5. 2DI-Dustin Ingle[9]

6. 27-Evan Mosley[15]

7. 0G-Kyle Shipley[11]

8. 87-Paul Dues[6]

9. 16-Jackson Slone[13]

10. 21B-Ryan Barr[8]

11. 73-Blake Vermillion[10]

12. 25-Max Frank[2]

13. 5-Jesse Vermillion[7]

14. 53-Steve Little[21]

15. 33P-RJ Payne[20]

16. 5A-Toby Alfrey[18]

17. 20-Tayte Williamson[16]

18. 24-Lee Underwood[14]

19. 22H-Brian Heitkamp[19]

20. 0-Steve Irwin[5]

21. 1H-Korbyn Hayslett[17]

DNS: 23D-Bryce Dues

DNS: 23S-Thomas Meseraull

DNS: 9N-Luke Hall

USAC Speed2 Midwest Thunder Midget Car Series

Qualifying Flight A

1. 10-Tyler Nelson, 13.789[4]

2. 21R-Kayla Roell, 13.915[7]

3. 63-Cale Coons, 13.988[8]

4. 74-Luke Hall, 14.020[6]

5. 10B-Stratton Briggs, 14.038[5]

6. 36-Ian Creager, 14.163[1]

7. 49P-Carl Peterson IV, 14.654[3]

8. 40-Jason Shaffer, 14.654[2]

Qualifying Flight B

1. 44JB-Jakeb Boxell, 13.658[3]

2. 34-Tate Martz, 13.687[6]

3. 35-Bryce Massingill, 13.971[2]

4. 5M-Michael Magic, 14.060[8]

5. 55-Page Perrine, 14.535[4]

6. 97-Jim Jones, 15.124[7]

7. 7M-Cole Morgan, 15.124[1]

8. 0H-Bryce Dues, 15.124[5]

Qualifying Flight C

1. 5-Matt Lux, 13.840[7]

2. 18-Zach Wigal, 14.137[3]

3. 01-Ryan Moran, 14.158[6]

4. 3E-Alex Watson, 14.167[1]

5. 11T-Ryan Fleming, 14.453[4]

6. 22-Gunnar Lucius, 14.460[5]

7. 55S-Brayden Schwartz, 14.955[2]

8. 14-Keith Ousley, 15.236[8]

Heat Race #1

1. 74-Luke Hall[1]

2. 63-Cale Coons[2]

3. 21R-Kayla Roell[3]

4. 10B-Stratton Briggs[5]

5. 10-Tyler Nelson[4]

6. 49P-Carl Peterson IV[7]

7. 36-Ian Creager[6]

DNS: 40-Jason Shaffer

Heat Race #2

1. 44JB-Jakeb Boxell[4]

2. 35-Bryce Massingill[2]

3. 34-Tate Martz[3]

4. 5M-Michael Magic[1]

5. 0H-Bryce Dues[8]

6. 55-Page Perrine[5]

DNS: 97-Jim Jones

DNS: 7M-Cole Morgan

Heat Race #3

1. 18-Zach Wigal[3]

2. 5-Matt Lux[4]

3. 3E-Alex Watson[1]

4. 11T-Ryan Fleming[5]

5. 55S-Brayden Schwartz[7]

6. 14-Keith Ousley[8]

DNS: 01-Ryan Moran

DNS: 22-Gunnar Lucius

A-Main (20 Laps)

1. 63-Cale Coons[1]

2. 74-Luke Hall[4]

3. 18-Zach Wigal[6]

4. 34-Tate Martz[2]

5. 44JB-Jakeb Boxell[7]

6. 21R-Kayla Roell[5]

7. 10B-Stratton Briggs[10]

8. 10-Tyler Nelson[13]

9. 35-Bryce Massingill[9]

10. 5-Matt Lux[3]

11. 5M-Michael Magic[11]

12. 0H-Bryce Dues[14]

13. 11T-Ryan Fleming[12]

14. 55-Page Perrine[17]

15. 36-Ian Creager[19]

16. 49P-Carl Peterson IV[16]

17. 55S-Brayden Schwartz[15]

18. 97-Jim Jones[20]

19. 14-Keith Ousley[18]

20. 40-Jason Shaffer[22]

21. 3E-Alex Watson[8]

22. 22-Gunnar Lucius[24]

DNS: 7M-Cole Morgan

DNS: 01-Ryan Moran