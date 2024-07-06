Vinton on Sunday, Tipton on Wednesday for Sprint Invaders!

by Bill Wright

July 5, 2024 – The Mohrfeld Solar Sprint Invaders hit two bullrings in the next week. On Sunday, July 7, they make their second appearance of the year at the Benton County Speedway in Vinton, Iowa, and on Wednesday, July 10, they’ll visit the Cedar County Fair Speedway in Tipton, Iowa.

This marks the sixth visit in the four years that the Sprint Invaders have provided excitement at the Benton County bullring. Paul Nienhiser has two wins in a row there with the series, having won last September, and earlier this year on May 5. Jonathan Cornell, Luke Verardi, and Cody Wehrle have also collected victories there.

The gates in Vinton open Sunday at 3:30 p.m. with hot laps at 5:30 p.m. Adult tickets are $20, with Seniors and Vets $18. Kids 6-12 are $5, and 5 and under are FREE. IMCA Northern Sport Mods, IMCA Stock Cars, IMCA Hobby Stocks and IMCA Sport Compacts are also on the card.

Next Wednesday will be the thirteenth time the series has attempted to tame the Cedar County quarter-mile in its history, but the first since 2018. The Sprint Invaders are happy to return as part of the Cedar County Fair festivities! Kaley Gharst, Ryan Jamison, Bobby Mincer, and Terry McCarl, who won the last time the series visited, are two-time winners at Cedar County. Jack Dover, John Schulz, Chris Martin and Bill Balog have also tasted victory.

Admission is FREE at Cedar County with your admission to the Fair. Hot laps are scheduled for 6:30 p.m. IMCA Sport Mods, IMCA Sport Compacts, A.I.R.S. and Midwest Jalopies are also in action.

Keep apprised of the latest on the Sprint Invaders by visiting our Facebook page, or our website at www.SprintInvaders.org.

2024 Sprint Invaders Schedule

Saturday, April 13 – 34 Raceway (Paul Nienhiser, Chapin, IL)

Sunday, May 5 – Benton County Speedway (Paul Nienhiser, Chapin, IL)

Sunday, May 26 – 34 Raceway (Dustin Selvage, Indianola, IA)

Sunday, June 2 – Stuart International Speedway (Canceled)*

Friday, June 7 – Scotland County Speedway (Paul Nienhiser, Chapin, IL)

Sunday, June 9 – Adams County Speedway (IL) (Paul Nienhiser, Chapin, IL)

Friday, June 21 – Jacksonville Speedway (Chase Porter, St. Joseph, MO)

Saturday, June 22 – 34 Raceway (Tasker Phillips, Pleasantville, IA)

Sunday, June 23 – East Moline Raceway (Brandon Wimmer, Fairmount, IN)

Sunday, July 7 – Benton County Speedway (Vinton, IA)

Wednesday, July 10 – Cedar County Raceway (Tipton, IA)

Tuesday, July 16 – Independence Motor Speedway (Independence, IA)

Tuesday, July 30 – Bloomfield Speedway (Bloomfield, IA)

Friday, August 16 – 34 Raceway (West Burlington, IA)

Saturday, August 17 – Peoria Speedway (Peoria, IL)

Friday, September 27 – TBD

Saturday, September 28 – 34 Raceway (West Burlington, IA) “Fall Haul”

*co-sanctioned with Malvern Bank 360 Sprint Series

2024 Sprint Invaders Top 20 Driver Points (Feature Wins)

1. Paul Nienhiser, Chapin, IL, 1740 (4)

2. Ryan Bunton, Morton, IL, 1656

3. Cody Wehrle, Burlington, IA, 1640

4. Colton Fisher, Mediapolis, IA, 1567

5. Tyler Lee, Cedar Rapids, IA, 1533

6. McCain Richards, Burlington, IA, 1377

7. Chase Richards, Burlington, IA, 1330

8. Tanner Gebhardt, Burlington, IA, 1227

9. Cam Martin, Ankeny, IA, 1198

10. Tasker Philips, Pleasantville, IA, 990 (1)

11. Nate Parks, Burlington, IA, 962

12. Dustin Clark, Agency, IA, 917

13. Austin Archdale, Brimfield, IL, 849

14. Riley Goodno, Knoxville, IA, 833

15. Ryan Jamison, Mediapolis, IA, 797

16. Chris Martin, Ankeny, IA, 793

17. Josh Schneiderman, West Burlington, IA, 781

18. Jake Glasgow, Burlington, IA, 693

19. Cam Sorrels, Hallsville, MO, 669

20. Alan Zoutte, Knoxville, IA, 659

