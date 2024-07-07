Brubaker breaks through for 1st 410 win of year at Fremont

By Brian Liskai

FREMONT, Ohio – There were times during the 2024 racing season that Stuart Brubaker probably thought about quitting as his family-owned 410 sprint team struggled with performance and crashes, switching chassis and set-ups trying to find speed. But, the veteran didn’t give up and it finally paid off at Fremont Speedway Presented by Gill Construction Saturday, July 6 in thrilling fashion on Roots Poultry Night.

A three-time Fremont Speedway 305 track champion, Brubaker, from Helena, Ohio, watched an over four second lead evaporate as he struggled with lapped traffic late in the caution-free 30-lap Fort Ball Pizza Palace 410 Sprint feature. Brubaker held off a charging Cap Henry to score his first win of the season by just .196 seconds. DJ Foos, Larry Kingseed and Mike Keegan rounded out the top five. It was Brubaker’s 9th career victory at “The Track That Action Built.”

“I was a little bit faster than the lapped cars but if I moved off the bottom then I opened a lane for him (Henry) and them guys ain’t afraid of crashing. To say we’ve struggled this year is a huge understatement. We’ve tried different cars… we changed everything and this car is the one we started the year with. It’s my guys, Bill and Brad and Ron…they never gave up. They have been busting their asses all year trying to get me better,” said Brubaker beside his Pit Stop, Black Swamp H&C, Story Equipment, Josh Kromer’s Seamless Gutters, Finish Line Race Fuels, Gressman Powersports backed #35.

With his second place finish Henry, the 2023 All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads/Kistler Racing Products Attica Fremont Championship Series presented by the Baumann Auto Group champion, closes the gap on Cale Thomas and Zeth Sabo who entered the night one and two in the series’ standings as Thomas finished 10th and Sabo 13th at Fremont.

Just like Brubaker, Fremont, Ohio’s Dustin Stroup has struggled at Fremont Speedway in 2024. A night after his car suffered a rear end issue at Attica Raceway Park, Stroup was able to dominate the Fremont Federal Credit Union 305 Sprint feature that saw only one caution flag for his first win of 2024 at the track. Stroup’s 10th career victory at Fremont came in dominating fashion as he won by six seconds over Jamie Miller, Tyler Schiets, Zack Kramer and Kasey Ziebold.

“Last night we blew a rear-end up at Attica so Dad and I stayed up late and got it all changed and Jamie and the guys came over and we got it all squared away. I felt really good but not six seconds good…that’s awesome. I gotta thank everyone on this thing…Jamie and Renee for letting me drive their car. My mom and dad and my girlfriend Katie and my daughter Layla, Tracey…everybody that helps out,” said Stroup beside his Sulfur Town Pub, BSE Welding, Meru Safety, Velocity Print, The Pizza House, Sunrise Designs, Momma Dukes from Shelluke’s Bar and Grill, GCE LLC, Handy Grafix, Mitten Painting, Myers Racing Engines, Rohr Total Lawn Care, Eye Candy Custom Cycles, DJ Johnson & Family, GWH, Advance Auto Parts, BRS, J&J Auto backed #12x.

Miller’s second place run will keep him atop the NAPA of Bryan Attica Fremont Championship Series presented by Jason Dietsch Trailer Sales standings though Stroup’s win will narrow that gap.

Despite a lot of cautions, the 20-lap Burmeister Trophy Dirt Truck feature was very entertaining up front. Dustin Keegan led the first two laps before Steve Miller took the lead for four circuits. Keith Sorg drove into the top spot on lap seven before surrendering it to Shawn Valenti on lap 12. Sorg inched back ahead for lap 14 before Valenti regained the lead on lap 15. Valenti ran the top shelf while Sorg hugged the bottom and pair raced side by side the last five laps and coming to the checkers Valenti edged Sorg by .083 seconds for his third win at Fremont in 2024 with Dan Hennig, Keegan and Kent Brewer rounding out the top five.

Valenti’s third straight truck win is the 77th of his career at Fremont and puts him in second on the all-time win list, surpassing hall of famer the late Art Ball and just three behind Paul Weaver.

“I grew up watching Art Ball and got to race with him with him quite a bit and I think his last win…he got me on that one. To surpass him…hats off to his career. It’s amazing to be up here with that many wins. Hats off to Babcock and all my guys on this brand new truck…the thing is amazing. I wasn’t sure if I should leave the top on either end and obviously I shouldn’t have…he (Sorg) drove it in there pretty hard on the last lap,” said Valenti beside his Craig Miller Trucking, Conrad Transportation, Dave Story Equipment, A Plus Auto Center, Concrete Material Supply, S&S Hauling and Excavating backed #7B.

Fremont Speedway will be back in action Saturday, July 13 with the AFCS 410 and 305 sprints and dirt trucks in action on Crown Battery Night.

