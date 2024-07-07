Seavey sweeps USAC weekend at Lincoln Park

Putnamville,In (July 6,2024)- Logan Seavey made it two wins in a row, sweeping the 10th Annual IndianaOpenWheel.com Bill Gardner Sprintacular at Lincoln Park Speedway after passing Brady Bacon on lap 8 and leading the remaining 40 laps Saturday night.

USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE RESULTS: July 6, 2024 – Lincoln Park Speedway – Putnamville, Indiana – 5/16-Mile Dirt Oval – 10th Annual IndianaOpenWheel.com Bill Gardner Sprintacular

HONEST ABE ROOFING QUALIFYING: 1. Daison Pursley, 21AZ, Team AZ-12.050; 2. Mitchel Moles, 19AZ, Reinbold/Underwood-12.131; 3. Ricky Lewis, 41, Stensland-12.399; 4. Logan Seavey, 57, Abacus-12.446; 5. Jake Swanson, 24, Simon-12.472; 6. Brady Bacon, 69, Dynamics-12.478; 7. C.J. Leary, 15x, BGE Dougherty-12.547; 8. Rylan Gray, 06, Gray-12.603; 9. Kyle Cummins, 3p, Petty-12.624; 10. Kevin Thomas Jr., 3R, Rock Steady-12.656; 11. Shane Cottle, 2E, Epperson-12.665; 12. Zack Pretorius, 9z, Pretorius-12.675; 13. Robert Ballou, 12, Ballou-12.703; 14. Briggs Danner, 5D, KO-12.706; 15. Justin Grant, 4, TOPP-12.833; 16. Brent Beauchamp, 11, Beauchamp-12.844; 17. Geoff Ensign, 17, On The Gass-12.852; 18. Chance Crum, 26, Crum-12.875; 19. Matt Westfall, 33m, Marshall-12.930; 20. Ivan Glotzbach, 2H, Hayden-12.930; 21. Nate Schank, 1, Schank-12.931; 22. Wesley Smith, 2B, 2B Racing-12.943; 23. Joey Amantea, 88J, JPA-12.959; 24. Carson Garrett, 15, BGE Dougherty-12.967; 25. Tye Mihocko, 24p, Paul-12.986; 26. Chase Stockon, 5s, KO-12.997; 27. Anton Hernandez, 5, Baldwin/Fox-13.030; 28. Todd Hobson, 04, Burton-13.089; 29. Travis Thompson, 7, Thompson-13.093; 30. Kyle Johnson, 99J, Johnson-13.106; 31. Logan Calderwood, 73, Ford-13.166; 32. Trey Osborne, 6T, Osborne-13.203; 33. Kayla Roell, 5K, KO-13.248; 34. Brandon Mattox, 28, Mattox-13.262; 35. Daylan Chambers, 4c, Chambers-13.347; 36. Troy Carey, 45N, Carey-13.348; 37. Hunter Maddox, 36, Maddox-13.424; 38. Nate Ervin, 11E, Algieo-13.567; 39. James Boyd, 16B, Boyd-13.703; 40. Sam Hinds, 71H, Hinds-13.893; 41. Tom Eller, 29OG, Eller-13.986; 42. Mike Larrison, 06L, American Dream-13.996; 43. Will Barnett, 88, Barnett-14.695; 44. Donny Brackett, 4B, Brackett-NT; 45. Harley Burns, 16, Britt Aero-NT.

SIMPSON RACE PRODUCTS FIRST HEAT: (10 laps, top-5 transfer to the feature) 1. Robert Ballou, 2. Kyle Cummins, 3. Geoff Ensign, 4. Tye Mihocko, 5. Jake Swanson, 6. Nate Schank, 7. Kayla Roell, 8. Travis Thompson, 9. Tom Eller, 10. Hunter Maddox, 11. Daison Pursley. NT

ROD END SUPPLY SECOND HEAT: (10 laps, top-5 transfer to the feature) 1. Kevin Thomas Jr., 2. Mitchel Moles, 3. Brady Bacon, 4. Briggs Danner, 5. Chance Crum, 6. Wesley Smith, 7. Chase Stockon, 8. Brandon Mattox, 9. Kyle Johnson, 10. Mike Larrison, 11. Nate Ervin. 2:12.55

T.J. FORGED THIRD HEAT: (10 laps, top-5 transfer to the feature) 1. Justin Grant, 2. C.J. Leary, 3. Shane Cottle, 4. Joey Amantea, 5. Ricky Lewis, 6. Anton Hernandez, 7. Matt Westfall, 8. Logan Calderwood, 9. James Boyd, 10. Will Barnett, 11. Daylan Chambers. 2:12.30

CAR IQ FOURTH HEAT: (10 laps, top-5 transfer to the feature) 1. Logan Seavey, 2. Carson Garrett, 3. Rylan Gray, 4. Ivan Glotzbach, 5. Brent Beauchamp, 6. Zack Pretorius, 7. Todd Hobson, 8. Trey Osborne, 9. Troy Carey, 10. Sam Hinds. 2:15.00

TRAILER ALARMS C-MAIN: (10 laps, top-4 transfer to the semi) 1. Hunter Maddox, 2. Kyle Johnson, 3. Sam Hinds, 4. Troy Carey, 5. Mike Larrison, 6. James Boyd, 7. Tom Eller, 8. Will Barnett, 9. Nate Ervin. NT

ELLIOTT’S CUSTOM TRAILERS & CARTS SEMI: (12 laps, top-4 transfer to the feature) 1. Nate Schank, 2. Zack Pretorius, 3. Anton Hernandez, 4. Chase Stockon, 5. Wesley Smith, 6. Matt Westfall, 7. Daison Pursley, 8. Todd Hobson, 9. Logan Calderwood, 10. Brandon Mattox, 11. Kayla Roell, 12. Kyle Johnson, 13. Sam Hinds, 14. Trey Osborne, 15. Hunter Maddox, 16. Travis Thompson, 17. Troy Carey. 2:50.47

FEATURE: (40 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Logan Seavey (4), 2. Brady Bacon (2), 3. C.J. Leary (1), 4. Kevin Thomas Jr. (7), 5. Justin Grant (9), 6. Ricky Lewis (5), 7. Shane Cottle (12), 8. Jake Swanson (3), 9. Kyle Cummins (11), 10. Carson Garrett (21), 11. Chase Stockon (23), 12. Anton Hernandez (24), 13. Daison Pursley (25-P), 14. Mitchel Moles (6), 15. Robert Ballou (8), 16. Tye Mihocko (22), 17. Chance Crum (17), 18. Brent Beauchamp (15), 19. Ivan Glotzbach (18), 20. Nate Schank (19), 21. Zack Pretorius (13), 22. Matt Westfall (26-P), 23. Rylan Gray (10), 24. Geoff Ensign (16), 25. Briggs Danner (14), 26. Joey Amantea (20). NT

(P) represents a provisional starter

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-7 Brady Bacon, Laps 8-40 Logan Seavey.

**Daison Pursley flipped during the first heat. Joey Amantea flipped on lap 4 of the feature. Mitchel Moles flipped on lap 19 of the feature.

USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS: 1-Logan Seavey-1713, 2-Brady Bacon-1651, 3-C.J. Leary-1628, 4-Daison Pursley-1580, 5-Kevin Thomas Jr.-1548, 6-Mitchel Moles-1479, 7-Robert Ballou-1452, 8-Justin Grant-1438, 9-Kyle Cummins-1361, 10-Jake Swanson-1271.

USAC NATIONAL PROSOURCE PASSING MASTER POINTS: 1-Daison Pursley-113, 2-Robert Ballou-111, 3-Logan Seavey-110, 4-C.J. Leary-96, 5-Justin Grant-92, 6-Joey Amantea-89, 7-Kyle Cummins-86, 8-Chase Stockon-70, 9-Carson Garrett-63, 10-Brady Bacon-62.

NEXT USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE: July 26, 2024 – Lincoln Park Speedway – Putnamville, Indiana – 5/16-Mile Dirt Oval – 37th Annual NOS Energy Drink Indiana Sprint Week Presented By Honest Abe Roofing

CONTINGENCY AWARD WINNERS:

Dirt Draft Hot Laps Fastest Driver: Justin Grant (12.319)

Honest Abe Roofing Fast Qualifier: Daison Pursley (12.050)

Simpson Race Products First Heat Winner: Robert Ballou

Rod End Supply Second Heat Winner: Kevin Thomas Jr.

T.J. Forged Third Heat Winner: Justin Grant

Car IQ Fourth Heat Winner: Logan Seavey

Trailer Alarms C-Main Winner: Hunter Maddox

Elliott’s Custom Trailers & Carts Semi Winner: Nate Schank

Hard Charger: Chase Stockon (23rd to 11th)

Inferno Armor Fire Move of the Night: Ricky Lewis