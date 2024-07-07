STREET STOCK VET DEPUY WINS FIRST CAREER CRSA FEATURE AT GENESEE

By Marty Czekala

BATAVIA, N.Y. – Adam DePuy’s racing career has been well-known in central New York for years.

For 20 years, the driver of the No. 99’s resume includes but is not limited to, 48 street stock wins at Land of Legends Raceway and three championships in Canandaigua. But in 2023, he made the decision to switch to 305 Sprints.

The decision paid off as DePuy recorded his first career CRSA win at Genesee Speedway Saturday night, becoming the 80th different winner in CRSA history.

“It feels great,” said DePuy post-race. “We worked hard and had trouble all year. I took it to Dave Gray’s house and made some changes; the car was a rocket.”

The win for DePuy marks the first time since June 3 and June 30, 2023 that CRSA has featured back-to-back first-time winners in Tomy Moreau and Tim Iulg, respectively.

DePuy and Moreau brought the field to green for the 25-lap feature. DePuy led the opening lap while Cliff Pierce moved to second past Moreau. The race’s first caution would then fly on lap three for a spin by Timmy Lotz.

Four laps later, another yellow flew for Sydney Weatherbee and Ethan Gray, colliding.

On both restarts, DePuy held serve. As Pierce and Moreau battled for the runner-up, DePuy pulled away, increasing the lead to 2.1 seconds at one point. With around 10 laps to go, DePuy caught lapped traffic, but as the track took rubber, the leader was unable to pass, allowing Pierce to reel him in.

In the end, DePuy crossed the checkered flag first by leading every lap to score his first 305 Sprint victory by just under a second over Pierce.

“I didn’t hear anybody [behind me], so I figured if I just paced myself, and then if I got pressured, I’d step out,” DePuy said. “If you got off the bottom, you’re in trouble. I figured I would just protect the bottom.”

Cliff Pierce scored his best career finish in second, beating out a sixth-place finish from Woodhull back in August. After a frustrating start to the year that included a flip at Afton May 31, the driver of the No. 4 leaves Genesee with his head held high.

“It’s nice to be able to feel racey and start to get there,” Pierce said post-race. “I’m starting to feel really good in the car.”

Ron Greek finished third at the line but had a minor rule infraction and will receive 23rd-place points.

Kyle Pierce received the Powdertech Powdercoating Hard Charger of the Race. The No. 9k started 13th and finished fourth, gaining nine spots.

Dillon Paddock received the Maguire Family of Dealerships Magnificent Move of the Race for a significant gain off a restart earlier tonight. Last Thursday’s winner at Land of Legends Raceway finished seventh tonight.

CRSA takes the weekend of June 12 off, then returns to Afton Fairgrounds Speedway June 19 for the next Joe’s Garage Southern Tier Series round. Can’t make it? Watch live on Dirt Track Digest TV.

UNOFFICIAL: A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 99-Adam Depuy[1]; 2. 4-Cliff Pierce[3]; 3. ;4. 9K-Kyle Pierce[13]; 5. 22-Tomy Moreau[2]; 6. X-Dan Bennett[5]; 7. 10-Nathan Pierce[10]; 8. 8-Dillon Paddock[12]; 9. 21B-Blake Warner[16]; 10. 22M-Aaron Shelton[6]; 11. 410-Jerry Sehn Jr[8]; 12. 45-David Ferguson[18]; 13. 30-Kirsten Dombroski[15]; 14. 29-Dalton Herrick[11]; 15. 18-Timmy Lotz[14]; 16. 121-Spencer Burley[21]; 17. 85C-Cam MacKinnon[9]; 18. 17E-Ethan Gray[17]; 19. 33Z-Sydney Wetherbee[20]; 20. (DNF) J27-John Cunningham[4]; 21. (DNF) 18C-Dan Craun[19]; 22. (DNF) D9-Dustin Sehn[22]; 23. (DQ) 28-Ron Greek[7]

B Feature 1 (8 Laps): 1. 45-David Ferguson[1]; 2. 121-Spencer Burley[4]; 3. D9-Dustin Sehn[6]; 4. 33Z-Sydney Wetherbee[3]; 5. 14X-Lance Dusett[5]; 6. 15-Lacey Shuttleworth[2]

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 8-Dillon Paddock[2]; 2. 10-Nathan Pierce[5]; 3. 4-Cliff Pierce[3]; 4. 85C-Cam MacKinnon[8]; 5. 18-Timmy Lotz[9]; 6. 18C-Dan Craun[1]; 7. (DNF) 14X-Lance Dusett[4]; 8. (DNF) 33Z-Sydney Wetherbee[6]; 9. (DNF) D9-Dustin Sehn[7]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 99-Adam Depuy[3]; 2. 22-Tomy Moreau[2]; 3. X-Dan Bennett[1]; 4. 28-Ron Greek[5]; 5. 9K-Kyle Pierce[6]; 6. 21B-Blake Warner[4]; 7. 45-David Ferguson[7]; 8. 121-Spencer Burley[8]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 410-Jerry Sehn Jr[2]; 2. J27-John Cunningham[4]; 3. 29-Dalton Herrick[5]; 4. 22M-Aaron Shelton[6]; 5. 30-Kirsten Dombroski[1]; 6. 17E-Ethan Gray[3]; 7. 15-Lacey Shuttleworth[7]

