White Flag Pass Nets Scott Bogucki First Ever Knoxville 410 Win!

By Bill Wright

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (July 6, 2024) – Scott Bogucki won an electric feature Saturday at the Nolan Wren Memorial Presented by Higher View Enterprise, Inc. at the Knoxville Raceway. The driver from McLaren Vale in South Australia shot by Aaron Reutzel coming for the white flag to win $6,000 aboard the Liebig Motorsports #10. Sawyer Phillips nailed down the 360 main event. It was the fourth win in the class for the Pleasantville, Iowa native, but the first in seven years. Altoona’s Chase Young won for the second time this year in the Pro Sprints class, and the fourth time in his career.

Dusty Zomer led lap one of the 20-lap 988 Lifeline 410 A main ahead of Reutzel, Sawyer Phillips, Brian Brown and Austin McCarl. Brown and Bogucki quickly moved into third and fourth before Kaleb Johnson stopped with a throttle problem four laps in. At the same time, Brown relinquished his third place run when his right rear tire went flat.

Reutzel shot out on the restart on the high side and cruised by Zomer in turn three to take the lead. Kelby Watt spun with a flat tire five laps in to set up another restart. Bogucki jumped at the chance to move by Zomer into second on lap seven, and Gio Scelzi and Rico Abreu moved into the top five on lap eight. Scelzi continued his strong run on the high side, grabbing third from Zomer with nine to go.

Bogucki reeled in Reutzel as the pair entered traffic with four to go, but could not make the pass. Things really jammed up with two to go, as Scelzi joined the battle for the lead. Coming for the white flag, Bogucki made his winning move on the low side in heavy traffic.

He was able to come home for his first career 410 win here ahead of Reutzel, Scelzi, Abreu and Zomer. Austin McCarl, Emerson Axsom, Sawyer Phillips, Carson McCarl and Garet Williamson rounded out the top ten. Abreu set quick time over the 39-car field after drawing the last pill. Zeb Wise, Jamie Ball, Kaleb Johnson and Matt Juhl won heats. Chase Randall claimed the B main.

“I can’t thank my guys enough,” said Bogucki in Victory Lane. “It’s twelve hours (from Rapid City) one way and they do this week in and week out. This one is for them. I messed up a couple of laps, and then I got a run on Aaron. I let him see me, and he covered and did what he had to do. We got in lapped traffic, and honestly, I could run it in deeper and deeper the longer the race went on. The car was great and made my job easy. I finally got the boys one!”

Terry McCarl suffered from throttle linkage problems all night long, and he retired before a lap could be completed in the 18-lap 360 feature. Aaron Reutzel led early once the race went green, ahead of Sawyer Phillips, AJ Moeller, Kade Higday and Ryan Leavitt. Phillips had the bottom dialed in, however, and shot by Reutzel to take the point on lap two.

Higday rode the cushion to third on lap six, and Ball followed him into fourth a circuit later. Reutzel pursued the leader, but tangled with the lapped car of Brant O’Banion with eight to go, ending both of their nights. Phillips led Higday, Ball, Moeller and Leavitt back to green.

Phillips held off Higday to take the win, with Ball, Leavitt and Clint Garner trailing. Ryan Giles, Riley Goodno, Joe Beaver, Kaleb Johnson and Cam Martin completed the top ten. Reutzel set quick time over the 35-car field. Ball, Martin, Christopher Thram and Beaver won heats. Timothy Smith won the B main. Ben Brown crashed in hot laps. He was uninjured, but done for the night.

“It was a busy week in the shop,” said Phillips, who crashed hard here a week ago. “The 360 has had speed and I’ve really qualified well the last two years, we just haven’t been able to race well. I just wish I could have been able to race Reutzel for that win. He’s the best in the 360 right now, and I was looking forward to racing him for the win.”

The 15-lap Pro Sprints feature went non-stop. Chase Young took the lead from the start from the pole, ahead of Mike Mayberry, Brandon Worthington, Rob Kubli and J Kinder, who advanced from tenth on lap one. Kubli snagged third from Worthington on lap two.

Young was into lapped traffic on lap eleven, and that’s when Kinder went into action. He passed for fourth with four to go, third with two to go and used the high side to move by Mayberry coming for the white flag into second.

Young maintained his advantage to seal the $800 prize. Kinder, Mayberry, Kubli and Worthington followed. AJ Johnson, Josh Jones, Matt Allen, Devin Kline and Toby Mosher completed the top ten. Allen set quick time for the sixth straight week, tying Jerry Hayes (1960) for that honor. Koddy Hildreth and Kinder won the heats.

“You were going to have to go around me,” said Young of his drive. “I was going to hold the bottom as tight as possible. We were the last car out there, because in the heat race, we had zero brakes. We got lucky with the invert (four) for once. We spent the whole time changing the caliper and changing the brakes. We really didn’t get a chance to work on the car.”

988 Lifeline 410 Results

Time Trials (Qualifying Order), 2 laps: 1. 24, Rico Abreu, St. Helena, CA (39), 15.381 ($100 from OpenWheel101.com); 2. 10L, Scott Bogucki, McLaren Vale, SA, Aust. (29), 15.441; 3. 18, Gio Scelzi, Fresno, CA (38), 15.498; 4. 21, Brian Brown, Grain Valley, MO (1), 15.578; 5. 87, Aaron Reutzel, Clute, TX (20), 15.628; 6. 3P, Sawyer Phillips, Pleasantville, IA (14), 15.662; 7. 25, Justin Henderson, Tea, SD (10), 15.701; 8. 27W, Emerson Axsom, Franklin, IN (17), 15.715; 9. 2KS, Chase Randall, Waco, TX (19), 15.726; 10. 88, Austin McCarl, Altoona, IA (35), 15.742; 11. 3J, Dusty Zomer, Sioux Falls, SD (32), 15.754; 12. 27, Carson McCarl, Altoona, IA (6), 15.772; 13. 23, Garet Williamson, Columbia, MO (34), 15.772; 14. 55, Kerry Madsen, St. Marys, NSW, Aust. (23), 15.805; 15. 1M, Don Droud Jr., Lincoln, NE (21), 15.814; 16. 2, Lynton Jeffrey, Sydney, NSW, Aust. (15), 15.818; 17. 1, Tasker Phillips, Pleasantville, IA (4), 15.822; 18. 44, Chris Martin, Ankeny, IA (5), 15.822; 19. 55C, Chris Windom, Canton, IL (18), 15.827; 20. 44X, Scotty Johnson, Melcher-Dallas, IA (2), 15.836; 21. 26, Zeb Wise, Angola, IN (37), 15.873; 22. 4W, Jamie Ball, Knoxville, IA (7), 15.906; 23. 6, Kaleb Johnson, Sioux Falls, SD (30), 15.909; 24. 09, Matt Juhl, Tea, SD (8), 15.944; 25. 8, Cory Eliason, Visalia, CA (28), 15.947; 26. 1K, Kelby Watt, Adel, IA (16), 16.032; 27. 35, Zach Hampton, Plainfield, IN (13), 16.191; 28. 15JR, Cole Mincer, Burlington, IA (9), 16.256; 29. J2, John Carney II, El Paso, TX (11), 16.342; 30. 9H, Landon Hansen, Newton, IA (3), 16.392; 31. 6W, Dustin Selvage, Indianola, IA (22), 16.428; 32. 22X, JJ Hickle, Quilcene, WA (31), 16.483; 33. 20, AJ Moeller, Rockwell City, IA (33), 16.523; 34. 95, Tyler Drueke, Eagle, NE (24), 16.621; 35. 22, Riley Goodno, Knoxville, IA (36), 16.646; 36. 16, Bryce Lucius, Findlay, OH (26), 16.717; 37. 45, Landon Brooks, Rio Oso, CA (25), 16.740; 38. 74N, Luke Nellis, Forest Lake, MN (12), 17.509; 39. 78, Bill Wagner, Reeder, ND (27), 18.147

Heat one (started), 8 Laps, 2:12.1: 1. Zeb Wise (1); 2. Tasker Phillips (2); 3. Garet Williamson (3); 4. Rico Abreu (6); 5. Aaron Reutzel (5); 6. Cory Eliason (7); 7. AJ Moeller (9); 8. John Carney II (8); 9. Landon Brooks (10); 10. Chase Randall (4)

Heat three (started), 8 Laps, 2:11.4: 1. Jamie Ball (1); 2. Austin McCarl (4); 3. Chris Martin (2); 4. Kerry Madsen (3); 5. Sawyer Phillips (5); 6. Scott Bogucki (6); 7. Kelby Watt (7); 8. Tyler Drueke (9); 9. Landon Hansen (8); 10. Luke Nellis (10)

Heat three (started), 8 Laps, 2:11.2: 1. Kaleb Johnson (1); 2. Dusty Zomer (4); 3. Gio Scelzi (6); 4. Chris Windom (2); 5. Don Droud Jr. (3); 6. Justin Henderson (5); 7. Dustin Selvage (8); 8. Zach Hampton (7); 9. Riley Goodno (9); 10. Bill Wagner (10)

Heat four (started), 8 Laps, 2:14.6: 1. Matt Juhl (1); 2. Lynton Jeffrey (3); 3. Carson McCarl (4); 4. Brian Brown (6); 5. Emerson Axsom (5); 6. JJ Hickle (8); 7. Scotty Johnson (2); 8. Bryce Lucius (9); 9. Cole Mincer (7)

B main (started), 12 Laps, 3:27.9: 1. Chase Randall (1); 2. Cory Eliason (5); 3. Don Droud Jr. (2); 4. Kelby Watt (6) / 5. Chris Windom (3); 6. Zach Hampton (8); 7. Scotty Johnson (4); 8. Tyler Drueke (14); 9. Dustin Selvage (9); 10. Cole Mincer (12); 11. Landon Brooks (15); 12. Bryce Lucius (13); 13. Luke Nellis (16); 14. Bill Wagner (17); 15. Landon Hansen (11); 16. John Carney II (10); 17. JJ Hickle (7) DNS –AJ Moeller, Riley Goodno

A main (started), 20 Laps, NT: 1. Scott Bogucki (5); 2. Aaron Reutzel (4); 3. Gio Scelzi (7); 4. Rico Abreu (8); 5. Dusty Zomer (1); 6. Austin McCarl (3); 7. Emerson Axsom (9); 8. Sawyer Phillips (2); 9. Carson McCarl (11); 10. Garet Williamson (12); 11. Tasker Phillips (14); 12. Chase Randall (21); 13. Kerry Madsen (17); 14. Zeb Wise (15); 15. Lynton Jeffrey (13); 16. Justin Henderson (10); 17. Brian Brown (6); 18. Chris Martin (19); 19. Cory Eliason (22); 20. Matt Juhl (20); 21. Don Droud Jr. (23); 22. Kelby Watt (24); 23. Jamie Ball (16); 24. Kaleb Johnson (18). Lap Leaders: Zomer 1-4, Reutzel 5-18, Bogucki 19-20. Hard-charger: Randall.

360 Results

Time Trials (Qualifying Order), 2 laps: 1. 87, Aaron Reutzel, Clute, TX (11), 15.846; 2. 22, Ryan Leavitt, Knoxville, IA (2), 15.867; 3. 3P, Sawyer Phillips, Pleasantville, IA (3), 15.943; 4. 24, Kade Higday, Pleasant Hill, IA (16), 15.983; 5. 40, Clint Garner, Sioux Falls, SD (12), 16.077; 6. 6AJ, AJ Moeller, Rockwell City, IA (7), 16.137; 7. 01, Terry McCarl, Altoona, IA (30), 16.149; 8. 99, Tony Rost, Omaha, NE (9), 16.165; 9. 4W, Jamie Ball, Knoxville, IA (34), 16.192; 10. 2C, Hank Davis, Sand Springs, OK (14), 16.233; 11. 22X, Riley Goodno, Knoxville, IA (10), 16.238; 12. 2M, Ryan Giles, Grimes, IA (5), 16.241; 13. 86, Timothy Smith, Rocheport, MO (20), 16.257; 14. 6N, Kaleb Johnson, Sioux Falls, SD (13), 16.273; 15. 17, Tyler Groenendyk, Oskaloosa, IA (17), 16.279; 16. 55B, Chase Brown, Yutan, NE (8), 16.325; 17. 20T, Corey Timmerman, Burlington, IA (4), 16.327; 18. 24N, Nathan Mills, Bondurant, IA (23), 16.347; 19. 33, Alan Zoutte, Knoxville, IA (18), 16.405; 20. 53, Joe Beaver, Knoxville, IA (35), 16.451; 21. 4G, Cole Garner, Sioux Falls, SD (19), 16.523; 22. 4, Cam Martin, Ankeny, IA (29), 16.525; 23. 24T, Christopher Thram, Sanborn, MN (32), 16.542; 24. 1TAZ, Tasker Phillips, Pleasantville, IA (28), 16.544; 25. 7A, Jack Anderson, Newton, IA (31), 16.704; 26. 5A, Alex Vande Voort, Knoxville, IA (33), 16.821; 27. 38, Logan Alexander, Lacona, IA (25), 16.930; 28. 14, Aidan Zoutte, Knoxville, IA (22), 16.968; 29. G5, Gage Pulkrabek, East Grand Forks, MN (27), 17.027; 30. 1A, John Anderson, Des Moines, IA (24), 17.087; 31. 20B, Brant O’Banion, Sioux Falls, SD (21), 17.180; 32. 17N, Nathan Anderson, Newton, IA (26), 17.259; 33. 4C, Tuesday Calderwood, Goodyear, AZ (15), 17.494; 34. 77X, Alex Hill, Six Nations, ONT, Can. (6), NT; 35. 7B, Ben Brown, Marshall, MO (1), NT

Heat one (started), 7 Laps, 1:59.8: 1. Jamie Ball (4); 2. Aaron Reutzel (6); 3. Cole Garner (1); 4. Clint Garner (5); 5. Jack Anderson (7); 6. Corey Timmerman (2); 7. Timothy Smith (3); 8. Tuesday Calderwood (9); 9. Gage Pulkrabek (8)

Heat two (started), 7 Laps, 1:57.6: 1. Cam Martin (1); 2. Hank Davis (4); 3. AJ Moeller (5); 4. Kaleb Johnson (3); 5. Nathan Mills (2); 6. Ryan Leavitt (6); 7. Alex Hill (9); 8. Alex Vande Voort (7); 9. John Anderson (8)

Heat three (started), 7 Laps, NT: 1. Christopher Thram (1); 2. Tyler Groenendyk (3); 3. Riley Goodno (4); 4. Sawyer Phillips (6); 5. Brant O’Banion (8); 6. Alan Zoutte (2); 7. Logan Alexander (7); 8. Terry McCarl (5) DNS – Ben Brown

Heat four (started), 7 Laps, 2:01.5: 1. Joe Beaver (2); 2. Tasker Phillips (1); 3. Kade Higday (6); 4. Ryan Giles (4); 5. Tony Rost (5); 6. Chase Brown (3); 7. Nathan Anderson (8); 8. Aidan Zoutte (7)

B main (started), 10 Laps, 2:57.5: 1. Timothy Smith (1); 2. Jack Anderson (5); 3. Chase Brown (2); 4. Brant O’Banion (4); 5. Alex Vande Voort (6); 6. Alex Hill (11); 7. Gage Pulkrabek (12); 8. Tuesday Calderwood (12); 9. Corey Timmerman (3); 10. Nathan Anderson (8); 11. Logan Alexander (7); 12. Aidan Zoutte (9); 13. John Anderson (13) DNS – Alan Zoutte, Ben Brown

A main (started), 18 Laps, NT: 1. Sawyer Phillips (2); 2. Kade Higday (3); 3. Jamie Ball (5); 4. Ryan Leavitt (6); 5. Clint Garner (7); 6. Ryan Giles (12); 7. Riley Goodno (10); 8. Joe Beaver (13); 9. Kaleb Johnson (16); 10. Cam Martin (15); 11. Tony Rost (9); 12. Jack Anderson (22); 13. Tasker Phillips (19); 14. Christopher Thram (17); 15. Cole Garner (18); 16. Hank Davis (8); 17. Timothy Smith (21); 18. Chase Brown (23); 19. AJ Moeller (1); 20. Nathan Mills (20); 21. Aaron Reutzel (4); 22. Brant O’Banion (24); 23. Tyler Groenendyk (11); 24. Terry McCarl (14). Lap Leaders: Reutzel 1, S. Phillips 2-18. Hard-charger: Jack Anderson.

Pro Series Results

Time Trials (Group Qualifying): 1. 17, Matt Allen, Norwalk, IA (10), 17.272; 2. 26, Chase Young, Des Moines, IA (6), 17.380; 3. 0, Mike Mayberry, Fremont, IA (9), 17.451; 4. 7, Rob Kubli, Milo, IA (4), 17.502; 5. 55, Toby Mosher, Osceola, IA (7), 17.606; 6. 41, Jeff Wilke, Knoxville, IA (8), 17.620; 7. 71, Brandon Worthington, Indianola, IA (1), 17.738; 8. 8J, AJ Johnson, Oskaloosa, IA (13), 17.769; 9. 7C, Devin Kline, Knoxville, IA (11), 17.838; 10. 02S, Josh Jones, Knoxville, IA (3), 17.889; 11. 12K, Koddy Hildreth, Zearing, IA (5), 17.911; 12. 88, J Kinder, Linn, MO (12), 17.947; 13. 12P, Ryan Navratil, Des Moines, IA (2), 17.974; 14. 55KC, Bob Hildreth, Iowa Falls, IA (14), 18.469

Heat one (started), 6 Laps, 1:50.5: 1. Koddy Hildreth (1); 2. Devin Kline (2); 3. Brandon Worthington (3); 4. Mike Mayberry (5); 5. Matt Allen (6); 6. Toby Mosher (4); 7. Ryan Navratil (7)

Heat two (started), 6 Laps, 1:46.0: 1. J Kinder (1); 2. AJ Johnson (3); 3. Rob Kubli (5); 4. Josh Jones (2); 5. Jeff Wilke (4); 6. Chase Young (6); 7. Bob Hildreth (7)

A main (started), 15 Laps, 4:42.9: 1. Chase Young (1); 2. J Kinder (10); 3. Mike Mayberry (2); 4. Rob Kubli (3); 5. Brandon Worthington (6); 6. AJ Johnson (5); 7. Josh Jones (12); 8. Matt Allen (4); 9. Devin Kline (7); 10. Toby Mosher (11); 11. Jeff Wilke (9); 12. Ryan Navratil (13); 13. Koddy Hildreth (8); 14. Bob Hildreth (14). Lap Leader: Young 1-15. Hard-charger: Kinder.