Andrew Schartner Honors Late Father with “Fairytale” Victory in the Karl Schartner Memorial

By Camden Proud

OSWEGO, NY (July 6, 2024) – In an emotional and unforgettable night at Oswego Speedway, Andrew Schartner delivered a storybook ending by claiming victory in the Pathfinder Bank SBS Karl Schartner Memorial. Starting from 12th position, Schartner stormed through the field to take the checkered flag in honor of his late father, Karl Schartner. This victory marked his third win in the car built by his father, his first since Karl’s passing, and the 15th of his career at the Oswego Speedway. It was a fitting end to Andrew’s time in his Dads Chassis as well, as the 18 won in its first and last races with him at the wheel.

The race, named after Karl Schartner, who dedicated countless hours to building and perfecting the car, saw an intense and action-packed competition from the start. Robbie Wirth and Drew Pascuzzi brought the field to the green flag, with Wirth quickly taking the lead. Fourth-starting Tony DeStevens and fifth-starting Alex Hoag swiftly moved past third-starting AJ Larkin to claim the third and fourth positions, respectively.

On lap 8, DeStevens went around Pascuzzi for second place just before Darrick Hilton spun in turn 4, collecting Cameron Rowe Jr., who suffered a heavy hit into the outside foam. The choose restart saw Wirth lead the way, followed by Pascuzzi, DeStevens, and Haynes, who had already climbed from 10th to 4th. Hoag was fifth and Schartner had charged from 12th to sixth.

Wirth maintained the lead on the restart, but DeStevens struggled with his car and fell back to sixth, allowing Haynes, Schartner, and Hoag to advance. Schartner, on a mission, cleared both Hoag and DeStevens. On lap 9, Haynes, Schartner, and Hoag all passed Pascuzzi as well, who had been holding onto second place.

With 10 laps in, the top five were nose-to-tail: Wirth, Haynes, Schartner, Hoag, and Pascuzzi. A caution for rookie Matt Matteson, who hit the inside hub rail in turn 3, brought out the yellow flag.

The ensuing restart saw Wirth still in the lead, with Haynes to his outside, Schartner up to third, Hoag in fourth, and Pascuzzi and DeStevens making up the third row.

At the green, Wirth got loose, and Haynes took the lead from the outside. Meanwhile, Schartner and Hoag had an intense battle going on for third until sixth-running DJ Shuman’s spin on lap 12 slowed the field again. During the caution, Wirth encountered mechanical issues, relinquishing second place to Hoag and moving Schartner to third.

The restart would now see Haynes in the race lead, with Hoag to his outside in second, and Schartner third. DeStevens, who fired from fourth by virtue of the choose, had more issues at the restart, allowing Rowe and Pasuczzi to advance to fourth and fifth, respectively. Pascuzzi’s teammate Noah Ratcliff, meanwhile, was up to seventh from his eleventh starting spot.

With 12 laps complete, Schartner, who had stalked Hoag for several circuits, finally was able to overtake the 41 for second and he had a long way to go to catch Haynes, but a lap 16 yellow for Steven Bradshaw and Carter Gates bunched up the field once more.

Under the choose-restart with 14 laps to go, Haynes and Schartner were now on the front row, with Hoag and DeStevens still in row two, and Rowe and Ratcliff now in row three. Rowe quickly moved under DeStevens for fourth, but Haynes managed to keep the lead from Schartner, followed by Hoag, Rowe, DeStevens, and Ratcliff at the halfway point.

With 10 laps to go, the top three of Haynes, Schartner, and Hoag had pulled away from the rest of the field and were nose to tail. However, a final caution for a Pascuzzi spin on lap 22 bunched the field up one more time, setting the stage for a dramatic finish.

The restart with 8 laps to go finally saw Schartner rocket from the outside, taking the lead from Haynes. Hoag followed suit, passing Haynes on the inside for second, while Rowe held fourth, and Ratcliff moved into fifth. Schartner, guided by his Dad, pulled away, running sub-19-second laps at the end to secure the victory ahead of Hoag, Haynes, Rowe, and Ratcliff.

In victory lane, an emotional Schartner said, “This is what I dreamed about. I just wish my Dad was here, but it’s the next best thing. I’m unbelievably grateful for the years I had with my Dad doing this. As everybody who races with their family knows, there’s nothing like it. That’s why I’m never going to run this car again because it was our thing. There were so many hours spent talking about this car. I would talk to him every day on the way home from work, mostly about this car. If we’re not doing this car together, then we’re not going to do it anymore. I may still drive if somebody wants to give me an opportunity. I can’t begin to thank the Haynes Racing Group enough for everything they’ve done, my family, the Ratcliffs for diving in and helping with stuff, Brad and Bryan for being instrumental in making sure we got here, my Mom, my wife and her family, everyone back at home watching – this is a fairytale.”

The top ten was rounded out by Greg O’Connor, DeStevens, Shuman, AJ Larkin, and Gates, but the incredible night belonged to Andrew Schartner and his Family, who honored his father’s memory with an unforgettable drive to the front.

RESULTS

Burke’s Do It Best Home Centers of Oswego & Fulton

Pathfinder Bank SBS Karl Schartner Memorial

Saturday, July 6, 2024

Oswego Speedway

Oswego, NY

Karl Schartner Memorial Feature (30-laps): 1. 18 ANDREW SCHARTNER, 2. 41 Alex Hoag, 3. 88 Brad Haynes, 4. 77 Cameron Rowe, 5. 73 Noah Ratcliff, 6. 90 Greg O’Connor, 7. 24 Tony DeStevens, 8. 62 DJ Shuman, 9. 35 AJ Larkin, 10. 55 Carter Gates, 11. 20 ® Tessa Crawford, 12. 72 Drew Pascuzzi, 13. 27 Steven Bradshaw, 14. 04 Robbie Wirth, 15. 47 ® Matt Matteson, 16. 66 Darrick Hilton, 17. 87 ® Cameron Rowe Jr. DNS 67 Ken Pierce

Heat 1 (10-laps): 1. 04 Robbie Wirth, 2. 41 Alex Hoag, 3. 24 Tony DeStevens, 4. 72 Drew Pascuzzi, 5. 87 ® Cameron Rowe Jr, 6. 27 Steven Bradshaw

Heat 2 (10-laps): 1. 88 Brad Haynes, 2. 73 Noah Ratcliff, 3. 77 Cameron Rowe, 4. 66 Darrick Hilton, 5. 55 Carter Gates DNS 67 Ken Pierce

Heat 3 (10-laps): 1 18 Andrew Schartner, 2. 90 Greg O’Connor, 3. 62 DJ Shuman, 4. 35 AJ Larkin, 5. 47 ® Matt Matteson, 6. 20 ® Tessa Crawford

Lighthouse Lanes Up & Comer ($100 bonus to the highest finishing driver who has never won a feature at Oswego Speedway): #62 DJ Shuman

D&S Landscaping Hard Charger ($25 bonus to the driver advancing the most positions): #18 Andrew Schartner