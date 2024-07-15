$100,000 on the line for Kubota High Limit Racing at Eldora Speedway

From High Limit Racing

This Wednesday and Thursday, July 17 & 18, Kubota High Limit Racing is marking its inaugural appearance at Eldora Speedway for a shot at $100,000 – the sport’s first six-figure pay day of the season!

Wednesday, July 17: Double Down Duels featuring Twin 25-lap features paying $12,000-to-win and $1,000-to-start. 48 different drivers will race for A-feature money on this night where every lap counts toward starting positions on Thursday.

Thursday, July 18: Joker’s Jackpot featuring a $100,000-to-win main event!

Everything You Need to Know Before You Go to Eldora:

Date: Wednesday, July 17 & Thursday, July 18, 2024

Pit Gates: 12:00 PM

Grandstands: 2:00 PM

Hot Laps: 6:30 PM

Tickets: Reserved seating and general admission seating is available for purchase here. Ticket prices are as follows: Wed. July 17: Reserved (Ages 14 & Up) $40, (Ages 13 & Under) 20. General admission (Ages 14 & Up) $35, (Ages 13 & Under) Free. Pit pass $45. Thurs. July 18: Reserved (Ages 14 & Up) $50, (Ages 13 & Under) $$20. General Admission (Ages 14 & Up) $45, (Ages 13 & Under) Free. Pit pass $65. Ticket windows open 10:00 AM Wednesday and 11:00 AM Thursday. Gates open at 2:00 PM. Reminder: Only pre-sale ticket buyers are eligible for the DURST Dice Roll. View the digital ticketing guide here.

Pit Passes: Pit passes are available for pre-purchase and are also available to bundle here. Patrons who already have a reserved seat ticket or a general admission ticket may upgrade to a pit pass upon their arrival to Eldora. Pit windows open at 10:00 AM on Wednesday and 11:00 AM on Thursday. Gates open at Noon. (Note: ALL minor pit passes must be processed at Gate 4. Minor waivers will NOT be accepted at any other ticket office or ticket window on property.

Parking: Eldora Speedway offers several options for parking at racing events. The Main Parking Lot is located off of State Route 118. The main entrance to the track is located at the front of this lot. Parking is also available north of the Speedway, just outside of the Turn 4 admission gate. On larger scale events, parking is also available across North Star Ft. Laramie Rd. in the Northside Camp & Park lot, as well across State Route 118 in the Eldora Village lot.

Bags & Prohibited Items: To ensure the safety of all guests, carry-in items will be inspected prior to entrance. Bags, backpacks, coolers, purses, etc. larger than 14″ x 14″ x 14″ will not be permitted into the Speedway in accordance with the Eldora Speedway size requirement. Guests are welcome to bring their own food and drink inside the track. Alcohol and any food or beverage in a glass bottle will not be permitted. Coolers up to 14″ are permitted. Ohio Revised Code 4301.62 prohibits the carry in or carry out of alcoholic beverages. All coolers will be inspected for compliance to this law. Seat cushions are permitted. Stadium-style seats may not exceed 18-inches in maximum width in the grandstands or bleachers. High back seats or seats with arms are prohibited. A third-party vendor will be on-site with seat back rentals.

Camping: For camping inquiries, please call 937-338-3815.

Smoking Policy: Smoking in all spectator areas, buildings, and lines for concession/merchandise/tickets is prohibited per the Ohio Department of Health. Designated smoking areas will be available.

Streaming: If you can’t make it to the track, catch all of the action Live on FloRa﻿cing!