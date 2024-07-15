Jackson Motorplex Preparing for Back-to-Back Sprint Car Shows July 25-26

Inside Line Promotions

JACKSON, Minn. (July 15, 2024) – A two-night sprint car showdown invades Jackson Motorplex next week when the track hosts back-to-back nights with two sprint car divisions on July 25-26.

It begins on Thursday, July 25, with the Livewire Printing Company 360 Shootout presented by Tweeter Contracting. The Gunderson Racing Inc. Midwest Sprint Touring Series 360 Sprint Cars and the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Cars presented by Heser Auto & Detailing will encompass the racing program, which was postponed from May 24 because of wet weather.

A lot of money is on the line for the 360 sprint cars as the Wieskus Memorial main event pays $3,000 to win. Additionally, there is a $250 Hard Charger Award courtesy of Quick Change Rebuilds as well as bonus money throughout the program in honor of the Wieskus Family.

GRP Motorsports is offering a $3,000 bonus if the driver who wins the 360 main event at Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa, on July 20 can also win at Jackson Motorplex on July 25.

Jackson Motorplex showcases the Merle Johnson Memorial 410 Border Battle presented by New Fashion Pork on Friday, July 26. The Midwest Sprint Touring Series 410 Sprint Cars will race for $7,000 to win and the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Cars presented by Heser Auto & Detailing will also compete.

The main gates open at 5 p.m. with hot laps slated for 7:30 p.m. both nights.

For the July 25 event, adult tickets are $20 at the gate or $17 if purchased in advance. Tickets for students 13-years-old to 18-years-old are $10 at the gate or $8 in advance. Children 12-years-old and younger get in free.

For the July 26 event, adult tickets are $25 at the gate or $20 if purchased in advance. Tickets for students 13-years-old to 18-years-old are $12 at the gate or $9 in advance. Children 12-years-old and younger get in free.

Race tickets are available online at https://mpv.tickets.com/schedule/?agency=JKMV_PL_MPV&orgid=55369#/?view=list&includePackages=true .

UP NEXT –

July 25 for the Livewire Printing Company 360 Shootout presented by Tweeter Contracting featuring the Gunderson Racing Inc. Midwest Sprint Touring Series 360 Sprint Cars and the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Cars presented by Heser Auto & Detailing

&

July 26 for the Merle Johnson Memorial Border Battle presented by New Fashion Pork featuring the Midwest Sprint Touring Series 410 Sprint Cars and the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Cars presented by Heser Auto & Detailing

MEDIA LINKS –

Website: http://www.JacksonMotorplex.com

X: http://www.twitter.com/JacksonMotorplx

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/JacksonMotorplex

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jacksonmotorplex/

JACKSON MOTORPLEX –

Jackson Motorplex is a 4/10-mile dirt oval located in Jackson, Minn. It hosts special events from May through September, including races with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series, Midwest Power Series, Midwest Sprint Touring Series and more. For more information, visit http://www.JacksonMotorplex.com .