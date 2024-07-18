Donny Schatz Tops Points Leading Into the Jokers Jackpot

(July 18, 2024) — After the Double Down Duels on Wednesday night Donny Schatz sits atop the point standings that will set the heat race lineups for Thursday’s Joker’s Jackpot paying $100,000 to the winner.
Schatz parlayed qualifying fifth in his group, driving from fourth to second in the heat race, and driving from eighth starting position to finish second during his preliminary feature.
Along with Schatz, Kyle Larson, Tyler Courtney, David Gravel, Giovanni Scelzi, and Brad Sweet all earned the pole position for their heat races from being the top six in points.
Thursday’s program features six heat races lined up based on the point standings with the top three transferring to the feature and the winners redrawing for the top six starting positions in the A-Main.
Another important aspect to the points is the highest two drivers in points that do not transfer from their heat race events earn the 19th and 20th starting positions in Thursday’s feature. The B-Main event on Thursday will transfer the top four finishers to the A-Main.
Any scratches before the heat race lineups are posted will move drivers up a heat race.
Points after the Double Down Duels at Eldora Speedway
|1
|15
|Donny Schatz
|585.0
|2
|57
|Kyle Larson
|581.0
|3
|7BC
|Tyler Courtney
|579.0
|4
|2
|David Gravel
|574.0
|5
|18
|Giovanni Scelzi
|574.0
|6
|49
|Brad Sweet
|573.0
|7
|39M
|Anthony Macri
|572.0
|8
|1S
|Logan Schuchart
|570.0
|9
|13
|Justin Peck
|565.0
|10
|17
|Sheldon Haudenschild
|556.0
|11
|87
|Aaron Reutzel
|555.0
|12
|41
|Carson Macedo
|554.0
|13
|83
|James McFadden
|553.0
|14
|5
|Spencer Bayston
|552.0
|15
|101
|Kalib Henry
|551.0
|16
|42
|Sye Lynch
|547.0
|17
|9P
|Parker Price-Miller
|554.0
|18
|19
|Brent Marks
|541.0
|19
|24
|Rico Abreu
|539.0
|20
|23
|Garet Williamson
|538.0
|21
|11
|Hunter Schuerenberg
|531.0
|22
|83JR
|Buddy Kofoid
|530.0
|23
|8
|Cory Eliason
|526.0
|24
|21
|Brian Brown
|523.0
|25
|24D
|Danny Sams III
|522.0
|26
|1K
|Kelby Watt
|521.0
|27
|55V
|Kerry Madsen
|512.0
|28
|1A
|Jacob Allen
|512.0
|29
|27
|Emerson Axsom
|510.0
|30
|9
|Kasey Kahne
|510.0
|31
|2KS
|Chase Randall
|508.0
|32
|99
|Skylar Gee
|495.0
|33
|5T
|Ryan Timms
|493.0
|34
|88
|Tanner Thorson
|491.0
|35
|18T
|Tanner Holmes
|488.0
|36
|14
|Corey Day
|485.0
|37
|1
|Brenham Crouch
|484.0
|38
|32
|Brock Zearfoss
|482.0
|39
|24
|Daison Pursley
|480.0
|40
|32
|Bryce Lucius
|480.0
|41
|23J
|Cale Thomas
|479.0
|42
|23B
|Devon Borden
|476.0
|43
|50YR
|Gary Taylor
|474.0
|44
|70
|Kraig Kinser
|462.0
|45
|45
|Landon Brooks
|459.0
|46
|29
|Logan McCandless
|458.0
|47
|49X
|Tim Shaffer
|454.0
|48
|16T
|Cole Macedo
|453.0
|49
|26
|Zeb Wise
|448.0
|50
|21H
|Brady Bacon
|441.0
|51
|15K
|Creed Kemenah
|441.0
|52
|5TP
|Travis Philo
|439.0
|53
|19H
|Joel Myers Jr.
|433.0
|54
|55T
|McKenna Hasse
|431.0
|55
|7S
|Landon Crawley
|429.0
|56
|55
|Chris Windom
|426.0
|57
|17B
|Bill Balog
|425.0
|58
|25R
|Jordan Ryan
|424.0
|59
|81
|Lee Jacobs
|416.0
|60
|16TH
|Kevin Newton
|407.0
|61
|W20
|Greg Wilson
|405.0
|62
|2MD
|Darin Naida
|404.0
|63
|70M
|Henry Malcuit
|403.0
|64
|7T
|Brett Brunkenhoefer
|400.0