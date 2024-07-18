Donny Schatz Tops Points Leading Into the Jokers Jackpot

Donny Schatz. (T.J. Buffenbarger Photo)
(July 18, 2024) — After the Double Down Duels on Wednesday night Donny Schatz sits atop the point standings that will set the heat race lineups for Thursday’s Joker’s Jackpot paying $100,000 to the winner.

Schatz parlayed qualifying fifth in his group, driving from fourth to second in the heat race, and driving from eighth starting position to finish second during his preliminary feature.

Along with Schatz, Kyle Larson, Tyler Courtney, David Gravel, Giovanni Scelzi, and Brad Sweet all earned the pole position for their heat races from being the top six in points.

Thursday’s program features six heat races lined up based on the point standings with the top three transferring to the feature and the winners redrawing for the top six starting positions in the A-Main.

Another important aspect to the points is the highest two drivers in points that do not transfer from their heat race events earn the 19th and 20th starting positions in Thursday’s feature. The B-Main event on Thursday will transfer the top four finishers to the A-Main.

Any scratches before the heat race lineups are posted will move drivers up a heat race.

Points after the Double Down Duels at Eldora Speedway

1 15 Donny Schatz 585.0
2 57 Kyle Larson 581.0
3 7BC Tyler Courtney 579.0
4 2 David Gravel 574.0
5 18 Giovanni Scelzi 574.0
6 49 Brad Sweet 573.0
7 39M Anthony Macri 572.0
8 1S Logan Schuchart 570.0
9 13 Justin Peck 565.0
10 17 Sheldon Haudenschild 556.0
11 87 Aaron Reutzel 555.0
12 41 Carson Macedo 554.0
13 83 James McFadden 553.0
14 5 Spencer Bayston 552.0
15 101 Kalib Henry 551.0
16 42 Sye Lynch 547.0
17 9P Parker Price-Miller 554.0
18 19 Brent Marks 541.0
19 24 Rico Abreu 539.0
20 23 Garet Williamson 538.0
21 11 Hunter Schuerenberg 531.0
22 83JR Buddy Kofoid 530.0
23 8 Cory Eliason 526.0
24 21 Brian Brown 523.0
25 24D Danny Sams III 522.0
26 1K Kelby Watt 521.0
27 55V Kerry Madsen 512.0
28 1A Jacob Allen 512.0
29 27 Emerson Axsom 510.0
30 9 Kasey Kahne 510.0
31 2KS Chase Randall 508.0
32 99 Skylar Gee 495.0
33 5T Ryan Timms 493.0
34 88 Tanner Thorson 491.0
35 18T Tanner Holmes 488.0
36 14 Corey Day 485.0
37 1 Brenham Crouch 484.0
38 32 Brock Zearfoss 482.0
39 24 Daison Pursley 480.0
40 32 Bryce Lucius 480.0
41 23J Cale Thomas 479.0
42 23B Devon Borden 476.0
43 50YR Gary Taylor 474.0
44 70 Kraig Kinser 462.0
45 45 Landon Brooks 459.0
46 29 Logan McCandless 458.0
47 49X Tim Shaffer 454.0
48 16T Cole Macedo 453.0
49 26 Zeb Wise 448.0
50 21H Brady Bacon 441.0
51 15K Creed Kemenah 441.0
52 5TP Travis Philo 439.0
53 19H Joel Myers Jr. 433.0
54 55T McKenna Hasse 431.0
55 7S Landon Crawley 429.0
56 55 Chris Windom 426.0
57 17B Bill Balog 425.0
58 25R Jordan Ryan 424.0
59 81 Lee Jacobs 416.0
60 16TH Kevin Newton 407.0
61 W20 Greg Wilson 405.0
62 2MD Darin Naida 404.0
63 70M Henry Malcuit 403.0
64 7T Brett Brunkenhoefer 400.0