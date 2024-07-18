Donny Schatz Tops Points Leading Into the Jokers Jackpot

(July 18, 2024) — After the Double Down Duels on Wednesday night Donny Schatz sits atop the point standings that will set the heat race lineups for Thursday’s Joker’s Jackpot paying $100,000 to the winner.

Schatz parlayed qualifying fifth in his group, driving from fourth to second in the heat race, and driving from eighth starting position to finish second during his preliminary feature.

Along with Schatz, Kyle Larson, Tyler Courtney, David Gravel, Giovanni Scelzi, and Brad Sweet all earned the pole position for their heat races from being the top six in points.

Thursday’s program features six heat races lined up based on the point standings with the top three transferring to the feature and the winners redrawing for the top six starting positions in the A-Main.

Another important aspect to the points is the highest two drivers in points that do not transfer from their heat race events earn the 19th and 20th starting positions in Thursday’s feature. The B-Main event on Thursday will transfer the top four finishers to the A-Main.

Any scratches before the heat race lineups are posted will move drivers up a heat race.

Points after the Double Down Duels at Eldora Speedway