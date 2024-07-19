Golobic Wins WST/SCCT Speedweek Feature at Marysville

From Gary Thomas

MARYSVILLE, CA (July 18, 2024) — Shane Golobic made his first start of SCCT Speedweek count on Thursday night at Marysville Raceway, as he drove to his 14th career Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour triumph.

With the win the Fremont native now moves back out front all by himself as the all-time leader in SCCT victories.

“It’s nice to get a win during our first start of SCCT Speedweek here in Marysville,” Golobic said following the race. “It was a tricky track tonight, but luckily, we were able to get out front and set the pace. Hopefully we can carry the momentum into Chico tomorrow and Placerville on Saturday.”

SCCT Western Sprint Speedweek Round two and three winner Colby Copeland jumped out front at the waving of the green flag in the 35-lapper. Early on Harrisburg, Oregon driver Tyler Thompson hounded the rear of the VSR No. 5v, as he looked for his second victory of Speedweek.

Lapped traffic created some excitement during the opening stages of the feature and on lap 10, Shane Golobic went two for one, getting by both Thompson and Golobic in one fell swoop. Several yellows slowed the flow of the contest after that, but through it all, Golobic remained calm, cool and collected.

The driver of the NOS Energy Drink No. 17w had his way with things out front and went on to cross under the Darin Stahl checkered flag for victory.

Auburn’s Andy Forsberg made a late pass to secure the runner up position and in doing so, became the brand new SCCT season long point leader. It also marked his third podium of SCCT Speedweek. Thompson, Shane Hopkins and Dylan Bloomfield rounded out the top-five.

Completing the top-10 in the main event were Pit Stop USA Hard Charger Tanner Carrick, who came from 17th to sixth over Copeland, Nick Parker, Dawson Hammes and Steel Powell.

With four rounds complete in SCCT Speedweek, Colby Copeland continues to lead the standings by 13-points over Tyler Thompson. Forsberg sits 15-digits back in third, with Shane Hopkins 19-points behind in fourth. Dylan Bloomfield rounds out the top-five.

The Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour will continue Western Sprint Speedweek at the Silver Dollar Speedway in Chico on Friday. The event marks the annual Tyler Wolf Memorial.

WST/SCCT Speedweek

Marysville Raceway

Marysville, California

Thursday, July 18, 2024

Qualifying

1. 35KM-Tyler Thompson, 12.616[4]

2. 94TH-Braden Chiaramonte, 12.697[3]

3. 11S-Steel Powell, 12.730[1]

4. 17W-Shane Golobic, 12.776[6]

5. 55D-Dawson Hammes, 12.824[2]

6. 92-Andy Forsberg, 12.931[10]

7. 21-Shane Hopkins, 12.983[13]

8. 8JR-Brian McGahan Jr, 13.014[12]

9. 61-Travis Labat, 13.057[8]

10. X1-Michael Faccinto, 13.084[17]

11. 15-Nick Parker, 13.108[11]

12. 5V-Colby Copeland, 13.156[21]

13. 6W-Billy Wallace, 13.179[5]

14. 12J-John Clark, 13.215[15]

15. 25S-Seth Standley, 13.238[19]

16. 88-Brad Bumgarner, 13.338[16]

17. 83V-Dylan Bloomfield, 13.356[9]

18. 54-Carson Hall, 13.357[22]

19. 8-William Fielding, 13.482[20]

20. 83T-Tanner Carrick, 13.530[18]

21. 94R-Corbin Rueschenberg, 13.733[23]

22. 46-Jeremy Wilson, 13.844[14]

23. 91J-John Sullivan, 14.029[7]

24. 15X-Pat Harvey Jr, 14.527[24]

Heat Race #1 (10 Laps)

1. 35KM-Tyler Thompson[4]

2. 61-Travis Labat[2]

3. 55D-Dawson Hammes[1]

4. 83V-Dylan Bloomfield[5]

5. 6W-Billy Wallace[3]

6. 94R-Corbin Rueschenberg[6]

Heat Race #2 (10 Laps)

1. X1-Michael Faccinto[2]

2. 92-Andy Forsberg[1]

3. 94TH-Braden Chiaramonte[4]

4. 54-Carson Hall[5]

5. 12J-John Clark[3]

6. 46-Jeremy Wilson[6]

Heat Race #3 (10 Laps)

1. 21-Shane Hopkins[1]

2. 15-Nick Parker[2]

3. 25S-Seth Standley[3]

4. 8-William Fielding[5]

5. 11S-Steel Powell[4]

6. 91J-John Sullivan[6]

Heat Race #4 (10 Laps)

1. 5V-Colby Copeland[2]

2. 8JR-Brian McGahan Jr[1]

3. 17W-Shane Golobic[4]

4. 83T-Tanner Carrick[5]

5. 88-Brad Bumgarner[3]

6. 15X-Pat Harvey Jr[6]

Dash (6 Laps)

1. 5V-Colby Copeland[4]

2. 35KM-Tyler Thompson[1]

3. 17W-Shane Golobic[8]

4. 94TH-Braden Chiaramonte[6]

5. X1-Michael Faccinto[2]

6. 21-Shane Hopkins[3]

7. 11S-Steel Powell[7]

8. 61-Travis Labat[5]

A Main (35 Laps)

1. 17W-Shane Golobic[3]

2. 92-Andy Forsberg[9]

3. 35KM-Tyler Thompson[2]

4. 21-Shane Hopkins[6]

5. 83V-Dylan Bloomfield[14]

6. 83T-Tanner Carrick[17]

7. 5V-Colby Copeland[1]

8. 15-Nick Parker[10]

9. 55D-Dawson Hammes[12]

10. 11S-Steel Powell[7]

11. 8-William Fielding[16]

12. 94R-Corbin Rueschenberg[21]

13. 25S-Seth Standley[13]

14. 61-Travis Labat[8]

15. 88-Brad Bumgarner[20]

16. 46-Jeremy Wilson[22]

17. 12J-John Clark[19]

18. 15X-Pat Harvey Jr[24]

19. 54-Carson Hall[15]

20. 91J-John Sullivan[23]

21. 94TH-Braden Chiaramonte[4]

22. 6W-Billy Wallace[18]

23. X1-Michael Faccinto[5]

24. 8JR-Brian McGahan Jr[11]