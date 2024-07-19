Photo Gallery: 2024 Jokers Jackpot at Eldora Speedway Eldora Speedway, High Limit Racing, Kings Royal Aaron Reutzel (#87), Spencer Bayston (#5), and Garet Williamson (23) racing for position during the Jokers Jackpot Thursday night at Eldora Speedway. (Dan McFarland Photo) Ryan Timms. (Dan McFarland Photo) Giovanni Scelzi crashes while leading the Jokers Jackpot at Eldora Speedway. (Dan McFarland Photo) David Gravel. (Dan McFarland Photo) Rico Abreu. (T.J. Buffenbarger Photo) Logan Schuchart. (Dan McFarland Photo) Daison Pursley passes under the Floracing camera position in turn one at Eldora Speedway during the Jokers Jackpot. (T.J. Buffenbarger Photo) Buddy Kofoid. (T.J. Buffenbarger Photo) Sye Lynch (L) having a discussion with his father Ed Lynch Jr. (R) Thursday night during the Jokers Wild at Eldora Speedway. (Dan McFarland Photo) Garret Williamson. (T.J. Buffenbarger Photo) Carson Macedo. (T.J. Buffenbarger Photo) The field roars through turns one and two during the Jokers Wild Thursday night at Eldora Speedway. (Dan McFarland Photo) Scott Bogucki. (T.J. Buffenbarger Photo) Carson Macedo looking on as the Jason Johnson Racing crew prepares his car for the Jokers Jackpot at Eldora Speedway. (Dan McFarland Photo) Brad Sweet. (T.J. Buffenbarger Photo) Aaron Reutzel (#87), Spencer Bayston (#5), and Garet Williamson (23) racing for position during the Jokers Jackpot Thursday night at Eldora Speedway. (Dan McFarland Photo) Greg Wilson. (Dan McFarland Photo) Kelby Watt (#1K) inside of Brock Zearfoss (#3Z) during the Jokers Jackpot Thursday night at Eldora Speedway. (Dan McFarland Photo) One of Roth Motorsports Toyota engines being prepared for Thursday’s Jokers Jackpot at Eldora Speedway. (Dan McFarland Photo) Chase Randall holding court with his crew during the Jokers Jackpot at Eldora Speedway. (T.J. Buffenbarger Photo) The parade lap for the 2024 Jokers Jackpot at Eldora Speedway featuring the High Limit Sprint Car Series. (Dan McFarland Photo) Giovanni Scelzi. (Dan McFarland Photo) The field roars through turns one and two during the Jokers Wild Thursday night at Eldora Speedway. (Dan McFarland Photo) Buddy Kofoid. (Dan McFarland Photo) Greg Wilson. (T.J. Buffenbarger Photo) Daison Pursley. (Dan McFarland Photo) Eldora SpeedwayHigh Limit Sprint Car SeriesJoker's JackpotPhoto Gallery