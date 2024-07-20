Garrett Bard Scores First Career 410 Sprint Car Victory at Clinton County

MILL HALL, PA (July 19, 2024) — Garrett Bard picked up his first career winged 410 sprint car feature Friday night at Clinton County Speedway. Bard put an end to Mark Smith’s winning streak in the process, with Smith finishing in the runner up position. Chris Frank, Josh Beamer, and Chad Trout rounded out the top five.
Clinton County Speedway
Mill Hall, Pennsylvania
Friday, July 19, 2024
Feature:
1. 95-Garrett Bard
2. 19-Mark Smith
3. 00-Chris Frank
4. 85-Josh Beamer
5. 1X-Chad Trout
6. 53-Jessie Attard
7. 6-Ryan Smith
8. 32B-Dale Blaney
9. 19R-Tyler Rutherford
10. 78-Dale Schweikart
11. 39T-Kody Hartlaub
12. 6F-Bob Felmlee
13. 11P-Aaron Ott
14. 8-Billy Dietrich
15. 11T-Mike Thompson
16. 18J-JT Ferry
17. 7-Aidan Borden
18. 48-Derek Swartz
19. 22R-Dustin Prettyleaf
20. 41-Logan Rumsey
21. 78C-Dakota Schweikart
22. 86-Daryl Stineling
23. 22-Tanner Brown
24. 45-Wyatt Walizer
25. 11H-Hayden Miller