Cannon McIntosh Maneuvers to the Top with POWRi National Midgets and Xtreme at Spoon River Speedway

From POWRi

Belleville, IL. (7/20/24) Cannon McIntosh would ride the high line to success of Spoon River Speedway to earn his twenty-fifth career feature win with the POWRi National Midget League, running in conjunction with Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series presented by Toyota, on Saturday Night’s exhilarating action after leading the final ten laps.

Early on-track excitement with twenty top-notch and eager entries to the POWRi National Midgets, running in conjunction with Xtreme Outlaw Midgets, would find Hayden Reinbold start the action off with a quick-time in group hot-lap qualifying with a time of 13.591-second as Gavin Miller, Ryan Timms, and Ashton Torgerson would each notch heat racing victories.

Setting the feature field would find the high-point qualifier Ryan Timms roll an invert of six to set Ashton Torgerson and Tyler Edwards on the front row leading the field as the green flag flew with Tyler Edwards gaining the initial advantage on the opening lap as Ashton Torgerson, Hayden Reinbold, Cannon McIntosh, and Chase McDermand battled inside the early top five.

Overtaking for the lead on lap two would find Ashton Torgerson moving into the top position briefly as Hayden Reinbold would move past using a speedy low line on lap three.

Leading intently, Hayden Reinbold would appear to be on a rail as intense battles would be displayed behind the leader with Ashton Torgerson staying within striking distance and Gavin Miller and Cannon McIntosh rounded out the running top positions.

Briefly retaking the top spot for a pair of laps Ashton Torgerson and Hayden Reinbold would each run a very different line with Reinbold’s low line regaining the first position on lap nine as Gavin Miller moved into third with McIntosh, McDermand, Zach Daum, and Jacob Denney all showing speed.

Flying into the lead with a daring lap twenty-one maneuver would find Cannon McIntosh using high-side momentum in turns one and two to get around the low-running Hayden Reinbold with Chase McDermand, Zach Daum, and the hard-charging Jacob Denney moving into the top five.

Bunching the field back together after a lap twenty-two caution would find Cannon McIntosh setting the pace on the restart as McIntosh would defend the front of the field through the final eight laps with outstanding battles to gain his third seasonal victory with one-time leader Hayden Reinbold holding onto the runner-up spot as Jacob Denney finalized the podium placements in a hard-fought feature from starting eleventh.

“The first step is not giving it away when I get into the car, I had a goal to move forward no matter what and go where they weren’t” said current POWRi point leader and victor Cannon McIntosh in the Spoon River winner’s circle. Adding, “I’d say mid-way through the race I figured out the top side then I had to switch up my line after the caution and I can’t thank this team for giving me such an amazing car.”

Flying through the field would find Zach Daum finish fourth with night one winner Ryan Timms rounding out the POWRi National Midget League, running in conjunction with the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series presented by Toyota, top-five finishers at Spoon River Speedway.

POWRi National Midgets & Xtreme | Spoon River Speedway | 7/20/24:

Hoosier Racing Tire Quick Group Qualifying Time: 19AZ-Hayden Reinbold(13.591)

Flying A Motorsports Heat Race 1 Winner: 97-Gavin Miller

Engler Machine and Tool Heat Race 2 Winner: 67-Ryan Timms

MVT Services Heat Race 3 Winner: 67K-Ashton Torgerson

Victory Fuel High Point Qualifier: 67-Ryan Timms

Meru Safety Hard Charger: 25-Jacob Denney(+8)

Toyota Racing Development Feature Winner: 71K-Cannon McIntosh

Feature (30 Laps): 1. 71K-Cannon McIntosh[8]; 2. 19AZ-Hayden Reinbold[3]; 3. 25-Jacob Denney[11]; 4. 7U-Zach Daum[7]; 5. 67-Ryan Timms[6]; 6. 67K-Ashton Torgerson[1]; 7. 40-Chase McDermand[4]; 8. 56D-Mitchell Davis[10]; 9. 97-Gavin Miller[5]; 10. 21K-Karter Sarff[13]; 11. 98-Gunnar Setser[15]; 12. 55-Trevor Cline[12]; 13. 14S-Tyler Edwards[2]; 14. 7T-Adam Taylor[16]; 15. 8-Zach Wigal[9]; 16. 66-Jayden Clay[17]; 17. 1K-Brayton Lynch[14]; 18. 00-John Heitzman[20]; 19. 57-Mark McMahill[18]; 20. 83-Will Armitage[19].

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 97-Gavin Miller[2]; 2. 71K-Cannon McIntosh[1]; 3. 14S-Tyler Edwards[4]; 4. 21K-Karter Sarff[5]; 5. 55-Trevor Cline[3]; 6. 7T-Adam Taylor[6]; 7. 00-John Heitzman[7].

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 67-Ryan Timms[2]; 2. 7U-Zach Daum[1]; 3. 19AZ-Hayden Reinbold[4]; 4. 25-Jacob Denney[3]; 5. 1K-Brayton Lynch[5]; 6. 57-Mark McMahill[6]; 7. 83-Will Armitage[7].

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 67K-Ashton Torgerson[1]; 2. 40-Chase McDermand[3]; 3. 56D-Mitchell Davis[2]; 4. 8-Zach Wigal[4]; 5. 98-Gunnar Setser[5]; 6. 66-Jayden Clay[6].

Qualifying 1 (3 Laps): 1. 14S-Tyler Edwards, 00:13.693[2]; 2. 55-Trevor Cline, 00:13.710[5]; 3. 97-Gavin Miller, 00:13.852[4]; 4. 71K-Cannon McIntosh, 00:13.860[6]; 5. 21K-Karter Sarff, 00:13.917[3]; 6. 7T-Adam Taylor, 00:14.139[7]; 7. 00-John Heitzman, 00:14.978[1].

Qualifying 2 (3 Laps): 1. 19AZ-Hayden Reinbold, 00:13.591[6]; 2. 25-Jacob Denney, 00:13.686[1]; 3. 67-Ryan Timms, 00:13.716[2]; 4. 7U-Zach Daum, 00:13.785[4]; 5. 1K-Brayton Lynch, 00:13.792[3]; 6. 57-Mark McMahill, 00:14.357[5]; 7. 83-Will Armitage[7].

Qualifying 3 (3 Laps): 1. 8-Zach Wigal, 00:13.653[3]; 2. 40-Chase McDermand, 00:13.685[2]; 3. 56D-Mitchell Davis, 00:13.829[4]; 4. 67K-Ashton Torgerson, 00:13.881[6]; 5. 98-Gunnar Setser, 00:13.941[1]; 6. 66-Jayden Clay, 00:14.296[5].

More information about the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series presented by Toyota can be found online at www.xtremeoutlawseries.com

﻿

Follow along for more information on POWRi and items such as race recaps, updates, full results, and press releases online at www.powri.com, or on Twitter & Instagram at @POWRi_Racing and Facebook at POWRi.