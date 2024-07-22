Williams Grove Summer Nationals Slated July 26 & 27

By Shawn Brouse

Mechanicsburg – Williams Grove Speedway is set for the C & D Rigging Summer Nationals featuring the World of Outlaws and Pennsylvania Posse sprint cars coming up this Friday and Saturday, July 26 and 27.

Action both nights gets underway at 7:30 pm.

The two-day Williams Grove outlaws invasion will find the Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprint cars and the outlaws battling it out on Friday night for HVAC Morgan Cup bragging rights after the race was lost to rain in May.

The Friday/Saturday event will be the first contest of the season at the track that will pit the outlaws against the Pennsylvania Posse sprint cars.

Friday’s 25-lap main will pay $12,000 to win plus another $5,000 to be Morgan Cup champion, putting up a total take of 17K for the top spot.

Saturday’s 30-lap Champion Racing Oil Summer Nationals finale posts $20,000 for the winner.

Fast Tees screen-printing will be paying $300 to the Fast Tees Fast Qualifier in each Summer Nationals racing program.

Outlaws point leader David Gravel will enter the Summer Nationals as the hottest driver on the tour with 11 wins to date.

Gravel just wrapped up a win in the 41st annual Kings Royal at Eldora Speedway on Saturday night, a victory that capped off a week that produced three wins in five races.

Gravel was the 2020 Summer Nationals champion.

Adult general admission for Friday night is $35 with students ages 13-20 admitted for just $15.

Saturday adult general admission is $40 with students ages 13 – 20 priced at $20.

Kids ages 12 and under are always admitted for FREE at Williams Grove Speedway.

Fireworks will be part of both big racing programs.

C & D Rigging of Grantville is a full service rigging and millwrighting company.

C & D Rigging offers custom millwrighting and mechanical erection of machinery and heavy equipment with over 150 years of collective experience.

Find out more about C & D Rigging and its services at www.cd-rigging.com.

Logan Schuchart and Rico Abreu split the Summer Nationals last season with Abreu taking the big money on Saturday for his first-ever oval victory.

Keep up with all the latest speedway news and information by visiting the oval’s official website at www.williamsgrove.com or by following the track on Facebook, Instagram and X.