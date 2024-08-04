Kyle Jones Wins Photo Finish at the Belleville 305 Nationals

BELLEVILLE, KS (August 3, 2024) — Kyle Jones made a pass on the final corner of the last lap to win the 2024 Belleville 305 Sprint Car Nationals at the Belleville High Banks on Saturday with the United Rebel Sprint Series. Jones ran Jason Danely down in the closing stages of the feature event, driving under Danley, and made it back to the finish line in the lead by just 0.020 seconds for the victory.

Jeremy Huish, Whit Gastineau, and Tyler Drueke from 16th starting position rounded out the top five.

Belleville 305 Nationals

Belleville High Banks

Belleville, Kansas

Saturday, August 3, 2024

Qualifying Flight A

1. 2-Whit Gastineau, 16.868[10]

2. 10J-Jordan Knight, 17.018[8]

3. 15V-Cole Vanderheiden, 17.047[1]

4. 25-Chase Brewer, 17.148[7]

5. 23-Brandon Bosma, 17.155[5]

6. 23L-Joshua Lewis, 17.292[4]

7. 10K-Dewayne White, 17.292[3]

8. 24B-Johnny Boos, 17.466[9]

9. 37-Jack Hall, 17.588[6]

10. 17H-Wout Hoffmans, 18.684[2]

Qualifying Flight B

1. 17-Lee Goos Jr, 16.795[1]

2. 14-Joey Danley, 16.846[8]

3. 11K-Tyler Knight, 16.945[9]

4. 07-Owen Carlson, 16.975[10]

5. 11-Chad Koch, 17.076[5]

6. 83-Carson Dillion, 17.113[3]

7. 0-Steven Richardson, 17.119[7]

8. 88R-Ryder Laplante, 17.184[6]

9. 97-Jackson Weber, 17.356[2]

10. 8R-Ryker Pace, 17.524[4]

Qualifying Flight C

1. 51-Jeremy Campbell, 16.969[8]

2. 20-Jeremy Huish, 17.091[3]

3. 16-Conner Thomas, 17.151[4]

4. 2J-Zach Blurton, 17.254[6]

5. 1H-Henry Chambers, 17.386[2]

6. 23V-Michalob Voeltz, 17.600[5]

7. 11C-Cole Cloud, 17.706[1]

8. 5T-Tanner Anderson, 18.022[7]

9. 6-Mason Day, 18.308[9]

10. 4X-Heath Nestrick, 19.254[10]

Qualifying Flight D

1. 9-Kyle Jones, 16.805[7]

2. 20B-Kaylee Bryson, 16.842[9]

3. 31-Koby Werkmeister, 17.017[2]

4. 12-Tyler Drueke, 17.124[6]

5. 10-Trevor Serbus, 17.128[4]

6. 5-Stuart Snyder, 17.213[8]

7. 81-Jon Freeman, 17.217[5]

8. 911-Ty Williams, 17.296[10]

9. 1JR-Jamie Manley, 18.014[1]

10. 23R-James Reed, 19.751[3]

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 25-Chase Brewer[3]

2. 2-Whit Gastineau[4]

3. 10J-Jordan Knight[1]

4. 15V-Cole Vanderheiden[2]

5. 23-Brandon Bosma[5]

6. 23L-Joshua Lewis[6]

7. 10K-Dewayne White[7]

8. 24B-Johnny Boos[8]

9. 17H-Wout Hoffmans[10]

10. 37-Jack Hall[9]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 14-Joey Danley[2]

2. 07-Owen Carlson[4]

3. 17-Lee Goos Jr[1]

4. 11K-Tyler Knight[3]

5. 11-Chad Koch[5]

6. 83-Carson Dillion[6]

7. 88R-Ryder Laplante[8]

8. 0-Steven Richardson[7]

9. 8R-Ryker Pace[10]

10. 97-Jackson Weber[9]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 20-Jeremy Huish[1]

2. 51-Jeremy Campbell[4]

3. 16-Conner Thomas[2]

4. 2J-Zach Blurton[3]

5. 23V-Michalob Voeltz[6]

6. 1H-Henry Chambers[5]

7. 5T-Tanner Anderson[8]

8. 11C-Cole Cloud[7]

9. 6-Mason Day[9]

10. 4X-Heath Nestrick[10]

Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 31-Koby Werkmeister[3]

2. 9-Kyle Jones[1]

3. 20B-Kaylee Bryson[2]

4. 12-Tyler Drueke[4]

5. 81-Jon Freeman[7]

6. 5-Stuart Snyder[6]

7. 10-Trevor Serbus[5]

8. 911-Ty Williams[8]

9. 1JR-Jamie Manley[9]

10. 23R-James Reed[10]

C-Main (10 Laps)

1. 17H-Wout Hoffmans[1]

2. 8R-Ryker Pace[2]

3. 1JR-Jamie Manley[4]

4. 97-Jackson Weber[6]

5. 37-Jack Hall[5]

6. 4X-Heath Nestrick[7]

7. 23R-James Reed[8]

8. 6-Mason Day[3]

B-Main (12 Laps)

1. 5-Stuart Snyder[4]

2. 83-Carson Dillion[2]

3. 10-Trevor Serbus[8]

4. 0-Steven Richardson[10]

5. 23L-Joshua Lewis[1]

6. 88R-Ryder Laplante[6]

7. 911-Ty Williams[12]

8. 24B-Johnny Boos[9]

9. 1H-Henry Chambers[3]

10. 10K-Dewayne White[5]

11. 8R-Ryker Pace[14]

12. 5T-Tanner Anderson[7]

13. 17H-Wout Hoffmans[13]

14. 1JR-Jamie Manley[15]

15. 97-Jackson Weber[16]

16. 11C-Cole Cloud[11]

A-Main (30 Laps)

1. 9-Kyle Jones[7]

2. 14-Joey Danley[2]

3. 20-Jeremy Huish[4]

4. 2-Whit Gastineau[3]

5. 12-Tyler Drueke[16]

6. 20B-Kaylee Bryson[12]

7. 31-Koby Werkmeister[1]

8. 15V-Cole Vanderheiden[13]

9. 07-Owen Carlson[9]

10. 2J-Zach Blurton[15]

11. 51-Jeremy Campbell[6]

12. 25-Chase Brewer[8]

13. 23-Brandon Bosma[17]

14. 10J-Jordan Knight[10]

15. 5-Stuart Snyder[21]

16. 83-Carson Dillion[22]

17. 10-Trevor Serbus[23]

18. 81-Jon Freeman[20]

19. 16-Conner Thomas[11]

20. 17-Lee Goos Jr[5]

21. 11-Chad Koch[18]

22. 11K-Tyler Knight[14]

23. 23V-Michalob Voeltz[19]

24. 0-Steven Richardson[24]