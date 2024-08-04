Sarff Sweeps Midget Features at Pevely

From POWRi

PEVELY, MO (August 3, 2024) — Karter Sarff would lead fourteen laps of thrilling action at Federated Auto Parts I-55 Raceway to earn his sixth career feature win with the POWRi National Midget League, running in conjunction with Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series presented by Toyota, on Saturday Night’s support of the Ironman 55 in exhilarating thirty-five lap action to earn the $7500-payday.

Early on-track excitement with twenty-four entries to the POWRi National Midgets, running in conjunction with Xtreme Outlaw Midgets, would find Joe Wirth start the action off with a quick-time in group hot-lap qualifying with a time of 12.830-second as Cannon McIntosh, Karter Sarff, and Gavin Miller would each notch heat racing victories.

Setting the feature field would find the high-point qualifier Cannon McIntosh roll an invert of zero to set himself and teammate Ryan Timms on the front row leading the field as the green flag flew with Cannon McIntosh gaining the initial advantage on the opening lap as Ryan Timms, Thomas Meseraull, Karter Sarff, and Hayden Reinbold battled inside the early top five.

Overtaking for the top spot outside of turn two on lap five would find Ryan Timms surpassing a bobbling Cannon McIntosh for the lead as Thomas Meseraull and Karter Sarff battle intently for the final podium placement as Hayden Reinbold, Zach Daum, Jade Avedisian, Gavin Miller, Ashton Torgerson, and Tyler Edwards raced inside the contending top ten.

Bunching the field back together after a lap seven caution, Cannon McIntosh would use a perfect restart to briefly grab the lead before Ryan Timms retook the first position. Thomas Meseraull, Karter Sarff, and Hayden Reinbold would all run different lines within the contending top five with Sarff taking third low and Meseraull running fourth on the top side as the night’s second caution would wave on lap fifteen.

Restarting smoothly out front, Ryan Timms would attempt to hold off the quickly gaining Karter Sarff on the low side as Cannon McIntosh held Thomas Meseraull and Hayden Reinbold at bay with Zach Daum, Ashton Torgerson, Jade Avedisian, Tyler Edwards, and a hard-charging Chase McDermand running top ten.

Sticking to the low-line speed, Karter Sarff would shoot to the lead briefly as Ryan Timms would mount a charge back to the front of the field with an outstanding battle breaking out for the lead with Karter Sarff prevailing with ten laps remaining.

Catching lap traffic in the waning laps, Karter Sarff would never waver from the speedy bottom of I-55 Raceway to sweep the weekend in gaining his third seasonal victory with Ryan Timms holding the runner-up spot as Cannon McIntosh finalized the podium placements in a hard-fought feature.

“I was flat on the mat the whole race and ran out of tear-offs halfway through, I’m worn out but all I could think about was how good it was going to be to cash that paycheck,” said an elated Karter Sarff in the I-55 Raceway winner’s circle.

Flying through the field would find Zach Daum finish fourth with Thomas Meseraull rounding out the POWRi National Midget League, running in conjunction with the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series presented by Toyota, top-five finishers at Federated Auto Parts I-55 Raceway in support of the Ironman 55.

Xtreme Outlaw Midget Car Series / POWRi National Midget League

Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55

Pevely, Missouri

Saturday, August 3, 2024

Qualifying Flight A

1. 67-Ryan Timms, 13.112[3]

2. 71K-Cannon McIntosh, 13.113[2]

3. 14S-Tyler Edwards, 13.302[6]

4. 26-Corbin Rueschenberg, 13.313[1]

5. 44-Branigan Roark, 13.442[4]

6. 72J-Sam Johnson, 13.446[8]

7. 50-Daniel Adler, 13.568[7]

8. 33-Jacob McFarlin, 13.907[5]

Qualifying Flight B

1. 19AZ-Hayden Reinbold, 12.885[4]

2. 56D-Mitchell Davis, 12.928[6]

3. 21K-Karter Sarff, 12.931[5]

4. 7U-Zach Daum, 12.993[2]

5. 7-Shannon McQueen, 13.214[7]

6. 55-Trevor Cline, 13.229[8]

7. 67K-Ashton Torgerson, 13.253[1]

8. 66-Jayden Clay, 13.546[3]

Qualifying Flight C

1. 77-Joe Wirth, 12.830[4]

2. 7X-Thomas Meseraull, 12.864[3]

3. 98-Gunnar Setser, 12.920[6]

4. 97-Gavin Miller, 12.930[2]

5. 51B-Joe B Miller, 13.043[1]

6. 5U-Peter Smith, 13.147[5]

7. 71-Jade Avedisian, 13.172[7]

8. 40-Chase McDermand, 13.172[8]

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 71K-Cannon McIntosh[3]

2. 67-Ryan Timms[4]

3. 14S-Tyler Edwards[2]

4. 26-Corbin Rueschenberg[1]

5. 50-Daniel Adler[7]

6. 72J-Sam Johnson[6]

7. 33-Jacob McFarlin[8]

8. 44-Branigan Roark[5]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 21K-Karter Sarff[2]

2. 7U-Zach Daum[1]

3. 19AZ-Hayden Reinbold[4]

4. 55-Trevor Cline[6]

5. 67K-Ashton Torgerson[7]

6. 56D-Mitchell Davis[3]

7. 7-Shannon McQueen[5]

8. 66-Jayden Clay[8]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 97-Gavin Miller[1]

2. 7X-Thomas Meseraull[3]

3. 98-Gunnar Setser[2]

4. 71-Jade Avedisian[7]

5. 51B-Joe B Miller[5]

6. 5U-Peter Smith[6]

7. 77-Joe Wirth[4]

8. 40-Chase McDermand[8]

Feature (35 Laps)

1. 21K-Karter Sarff[3]

2. 67-Ryan Timms[2]

3. 71K-Cannon McIntosh[1]

4. 7U-Zach Daum[7]

5. 7X-Thomas Meseraull[4]

6. 67K-Ashton Torgerson[16]

7. 19AZ-Hayden Reinbold[5]

8. 40-Chase McDermand[23]

9. 14S-Tyler Edwards[9]

10. 55-Trevor Cline[11]

11. 26-Corbin Rueschenberg[12]

12. 71-Jade Avedisian[10]

13. 97-Gavin Miller[6]

14. 98-Gunnar Setser[8]

15. 50-Daniel Adler[17]

16. 51B-Joe B Miller[15]

17. 44-Branigan Roark[21]

18. 7-Shannon McQueen[20]

19. 77-Joe Wirth[14]

20. 66-Jayden Clay[24]

21. 33-Jacob McFarlin[22]

22. 72J-Sam Johnson[19]

23. 5U-Peter Smith[18]

24. 56D-Mitchell Davis[13]