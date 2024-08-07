Scelzi Leads Points After Night One of the Knoxville Nationals

KNOXVILLE, IA (August 7, 2024) — Giovanni Scelzi leads the point standings after the opening night of the 63rd NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s. Scelzi qualified 11th, went to fourth from sixth in his heat race, and won Wednesday’s preliminary feature event to score 471 points.

Anthony Macri, Scott Bogucki, Corey Day, Brent Marks, Sheldon Haudenschild, Chase Randall, Jacob Allen, Justin Peck, and Matt Juhl rounded out the top 10.

11 Knoxville Nationals champion Donny Schatz finished 25th in points after qualifying 38th and finishing 18th in the main event.

63rd NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s

World of Outlaw NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series

Knoxville Raceway

Knoxville, Iowa

Points After Night #1

1. 18-Giovanni Scelzi, 471

2. 39M-Anthony Macri, 465

3. 10-Scott Bogucki, 460

4. 14-Corey Day, 459

5. 19-Brent Marks, 458

6. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild, 457

7. 2KS-Chase Randall, 456

8. 1A-Jacob Allen, 453

9. 13-Justin Peck, 450

10. 9-Matt Juhl, 444

11. 2-David Gravel, 443

12. 23-Garet Williamson, 443

13. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss, 435

14. 87-Aaron Reutzel, 430

15. 9-Kasey Kahne, 424

16. 55-Kerry Madsen, 424

17. 18T-Tanner Holmes, 418

18. 27-Carson McCarl, 417

19. 9P-Parker Price Miller, 413

20. 48-Danny Dietrich, 407

21. 14J-Jack Dover, 401

22. 83JR-Michael Kofoid, 400

23. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr, 398

24. 22-Riley Goodno, 397

25. 15-Donny Schatz, 392

26. 52-Blake Hahn, 390

27. 4W-Jamie Ball, 388

28. 2X-Lynton Jeffrey, 385

29. 6B-Brandon Wimmer, 383

30. 3P-Sawyer Phillips, 382

31. J2-John Carney II, 377

32. 1M-Don Droud Jr, 376

33. 21T-Cole Macedo, 376

34. 24T-Christopher Thram, 358

35. 49X-Tim Shaffer, 346

36. 23L-Jimmy Light, 344

37. 55T-McKenna Haase, 343

38. 70-Kraig Kinser, 337

39. 101-Kalib Henry, 332

40. 45X-Jace Park, 313

41. 44-Chris Martin, 310

42. 6W-Dustin Selvage, 307

43. 99-Skylar Gee, 301

44. 17GP-Cale Thomas, 297

45. 19H-Joel Myers, 290

46. 15JR-Cole Mincer, 278

47. 23M-Lance Moss, 275

48. 10V-Brian Paulus, 268

49. G5-Gage Pulkrabek, 267

50. 11N-Kasey Jedrzejek, 255

51. 2K-Kevin Ingle, 236