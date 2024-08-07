Scelzi Leads Points After Night One of the Knoxville Nationals

KNOXVILLE, IA (August 7, 2024) — Giovanni Scelzi leads the point standings after the opening night of the 63rd NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s. Scelzi qualified 11th, went to fourth from sixth in his heat race, and won Wednesday’s preliminary feature event to score 471 points.
Anthony Macri, Scott Bogucki, Corey Day, Brent Marks, Sheldon Haudenschild, Chase Randall, Jacob Allen, Justin Peck, and Matt Juhl rounded out the top 10.
11 Knoxville Nationals champion Donny Schatz finished 25th in points after qualifying 38th and finishing 18th in the main event.
63rd NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s
World of Outlaw NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series
Knoxville Raceway
Knoxville, Iowa
Points After Night #1
1. 18-Giovanni Scelzi, 471
2. 39M-Anthony Macri, 465
3. 10-Scott Bogucki, 460
4. 14-Corey Day, 459
5. 19-Brent Marks, 458
6. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild, 457
7. 2KS-Chase Randall, 456
8. 1A-Jacob Allen, 453
9. 13-Justin Peck, 450
10. 9-Matt Juhl, 444
11. 2-David Gravel, 443
12. 23-Garet Williamson, 443
13. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss, 435
14. 87-Aaron Reutzel, 430
15. 9-Kasey Kahne, 424
16. 55-Kerry Madsen, 424
17. 18T-Tanner Holmes, 418
18. 27-Carson McCarl, 417
19. 9P-Parker Price Miller, 413
20. 48-Danny Dietrich, 407
21. 14J-Jack Dover, 401
22. 83JR-Michael Kofoid, 400
23. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr, 398
24. 22-Riley Goodno, 397
25. 15-Donny Schatz, 392
26. 52-Blake Hahn, 390
27. 4W-Jamie Ball, 388
28. 2X-Lynton Jeffrey, 385
29. 6B-Brandon Wimmer, 383
30. 3P-Sawyer Phillips, 382
31. J2-John Carney II, 377
32. 1M-Don Droud Jr, 376
33. 21T-Cole Macedo, 376
34. 24T-Christopher Thram, 358
35. 49X-Tim Shaffer, 346
36. 23L-Jimmy Light, 344
37. 55T-McKenna Haase, 343
38. 70-Kraig Kinser, 337
39. 101-Kalib Henry, 332
40. 45X-Jace Park, 313
41. 44-Chris Martin, 310
42. 6W-Dustin Selvage, 307
43. 99-Skylar Gee, 301
44. 17GP-Cale Thomas, 297
45. 19H-Joel Myers, 290
46. 15JR-Cole Mincer, 278
47. 23M-Lance Moss, 275
48. 10V-Brian Paulus, 268
49. G5-Gage Pulkrabek, 267
50. 11N-Kasey Jedrzejek, 255
51. 2K-Kevin Ingle, 236