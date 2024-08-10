OLIVER BATTLES TO CAREER FIRST USCS WIN AT LAVONIA SPEEDWAY IN FRIDAY

From Pete Walton

LAVONIA, GA – Friday, August 9, 2024 – Jeff Oliver of Pendergrass, GA picked up his career first USCS and winged 360 sprint win on Friday night in the 25-lap Feature Race for the United Sprint Car Series Presented By K&N Filters at Lavonia Speedway. The defending and 15-time USCS National Champion Nation Sprint Car Hall of Fame Inductee Terry Gray of Bartlett, TN finished second, one spot short of his 99th career series win.

Bryce Comer of Apollo Beach, FL took the third spot and Tyler Blankenship of Bakersfield, CA started tenth and came home in the fourth spot to earn the Wilwood Brakes Hard Charger of the Race Award. Brandon Grubaugh of Ocala, FL finished fifth and Jeff Willingham of Ripley, MS was sixth.

Robert Tyler of Mount Pleasant, NC drove to a seventh-place finish and Tyler Porter of Pinellas Park, FL took the eighth spot. Joe Larkin of Suwanee, GA finished ninth and Bobby Breen of Fort Worth, TX rounded out the top ten.

In preliminary action, Mark Ruel Jr. of Jacksonville, FL won the six-lap Hoosier Racing Tire Speed Dash to earn the Pole Position for the 25-lap Feature Race. The two eight-lap Heat Races were won by Ruel in the Engler Machine & Tool First Heat Race, and Oliver in the Butlerbuilt Racing Products Second Heat Race.

The United Sprint Car Series Presented by K&N Filters will travel to Raceway in Senoia, GA for its next event on Saturday Night. For more information about USCS, visit their website at uscsracing.com and the series Facebook page, or call the series office at 770-865-6097.

United Sprint Car Series Marketing Partners are K&N Filters, Engler Machine & Tool, Hoosier Racing Tire, Huggins Cams, Hero Graphics, DMI/Bulldog, J&J Supply of NC, Racing Electronics, JE Pistons, DHR Suspension, Wilwood Disc Brakes, KSE Racing Products, PRO Shocks, Schoenfeld Headers, and Arizona Sport Shirts.

OFFICIAL RESULTS FOR THE UNITED SPRINT CAR SERIES PRESENTED BY K&N FILTERS EVENT AT LAVONIA SPEEDWAY IN LAVONIA, GA ON 8/9/24:

FEATURE RACE – 25 Laps: 1. 29 Jeff Oliver, Pendergrass, GA (2); 2. 10 Terry Gray, Bartlett, TN (3); 3. 6s Bryce Comer, Apollo Beach, FL (7); 4. 9 Tyler Blankenship, Bakersfield, CA (10); 5. G6 Brandon Grubaugh, Ocala, FL (4); 6. 28 Jeff Willingham, Ripley, MS (6); 7. 75 Robert Tyler, Mount Pleasant, NC (12); 8. 16 Tyler Porter, Pinellas Park, FL (11); 9. 33 Joe Larkin, Suwanee, GA (13); 10. 9b Bobby Breen, Fort Worth, TX (8); 11. 00 P.J. Reutimann, Zephyrhills, FL (9); 12. 67 Blake Mallette, Vancleve, MS (14); 13. 83a Bob Auld, Largo, FL (15); 14. 83r Mark Ruel, Jacksonville, FL (1); 15. Trey Meredith, Dade City, FL DNS.

HOOSIER RACING TIRE SPEED DASH – 6 Laps: 1. Ruel; 2. Oliver; 3. Gray; 4. Grubaugh; 5. Meredith; 6. Willingham.

HEAT RACES – 8 Laps:

ENGLER MACHINE & TOOL HEAT 1: 1. Ruel; 2. Grubaugh; 3. Gray; 4. Blankenship; 5. Comer; 6. Larkin; 7. Tyler; 8. Auld.

BUTLERBUILT RACING PRODUCTS HEAT 2: 1. Oliver; 2. Meredith; 3. Willingham; 4. Reutimann; 5. Breen; 6. Porter; 7. Mallette.