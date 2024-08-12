Mallett Produces Wins at Hattiesburg Speedway and Greenville Speedway

Inside Line Promotions

GREENVILLE, Miss. (Aug. 12, 2024) – Jordon Mallett has enjoyed a strong start to August with a pair of feature victories and four top fives in four feature starts.

Mallett was triumphant each of the last two weekends, scoring a USCS Series win at Hattiesburg Speedway in Hattiesburg, Miss., on Aug. 2 and an ASCS Hurricane Area Super Sprints triumph at Greenville Speedway last Friday.

“We’ve been working really hard in the shop while we had some time off,” he said. “It was strange having several weeks off in the summer, but that’s how the schedule played out. I’m glad to get back to work and that the hard work is paying off. I’m pleased with the direction everything has been headed.”

Mallett won a heat race and hustled from sixth to second place in the dash before capturing the USCS Series main event from the outside of the front row on Aug. 2.

“Hattiesburg is a place I had a chip on my shoulder as we’d done everything but win there,” he said. “We rolled in on Friday and I knew we could win. It was a matter of getting ourselves in a good position and we were really good right out of the box. We started second in the feature and took the lead the first lap and went uncontested for the whole race. I think we lapped up to fourth place. I thought I had set a moderate pace, but realized afterwards we set a very fast pace. That’s always encouraging.”

Mallett advanced from fifth to second place and won the dash the following night. He ended the feature with a runner-up result.

“We rolled into Saturday and picked up where we left off,” he said. “It was kind of the same story with a super good race car. We won the dash and looking back that’s what got us. I wish we would have ran second because the outside lane was taking off a lot better. I did all I could do to get a really good start, but I was beat by the time we got to the flagstand. I got up top and rode. I felt I had the best race car, but wasn’t able to do anything with the leader on the top-dominant track.”

The team ventured to Greenville Speedway last Friday for the opening round of a doubleheader. Mallett swept the night, winning a heat race from the outside of the front row before advancing from sixth to garner the main event triumph.

“We’ve been honing in our program and we unloaded really good,” he said. “The track was super treacherous and tricky. We made the feature redraw and then I pulled the back of the redraw numbers so we started sixth in the feature. I tried to set my own pace and pick cars off as we got to them. I had a really good car and was able to work my way through there to pull off a win. We were good about anywhere we needed to go even though the top was dominant.

“I got the lead around Lap 18. I made it to second and ran the leader down. We started to get to traffic and I threw a slider at him. I started getting a chance to go to work on him. About the time I went into attack mode he broke or ran out of fuel and I just about smoked him on the straightaway. I almost junked both of us. His car woke back up and we raced down into the corner, but the same thing happened and he slowed to bring out a caution.”

Mallett led the remainder of the race for his third triumph in his last five starts.

The weekend wrapped up on Saturday with Mallett maneuvering from fifth to second in a heat race and from fifth to fourth place in the A Main.

“I feel like we should have been better,” he said. “We were a little bit off and the track was a little different than the night before. I knew we could run good on the top. The bottom was also there on Saturday. I only made it about six or seven laps down there before I jumped to the top. I got a real bad bounce going through a hole. I thought I was going to get upside down. When I hit the wall it broke the Jacob’s Ladder. I managed to keep going, but knew our bid for the win was over. We were able to salvage a fourth-place finish. It was one of those moments that could have been a lot worse.”

Mallett plans to take this weekend off before returning to action on Aug. 24 at Riverside International Speedway in West Memphis, Ark.

QUICK RESULTS –

Aug. 2 – Hattiesburg Speedway in Hattiesburg, Miss. – Heat race: 1 (1); Dash: 2 (6); Feature: 1 (2).

Aug. 3 – Hattiesburg Speedway in Hattiesburg, Miss. – Heat race: 2 (5); Dash: 1 (2); Feature: 2 (1).

Aug. 9 – Greenville Speedway in Greenville, Miss. – Heat race: 1 (2); Feature: 1 (6).

Aug. 10 – Greenville Speedway in Greenville, Miss. – Heat race: 2 (5); Feature: 4 (5).

SEASON STATS –

16 races, 4 wins, 9 top fives, 13 top 10s, 14 top 15s, 16 top 20s

UP NEXT –

Aug. 24 at Riverside International Speedway in West Memphis, Ark.

SPONSOR SPOTLIGHT – Porter Commercial Refrigeration

Porter Commercial Refrigeration, which was created in 1992 and is based in Greenbrier, Ark., provides the finest refrigeration equipment sales, quality service and installation for supermarkets, c-stores, restaurants, warehouses, processing plants and ice machines. For more information, visit http://www.PorterRefrigeration.com .

“Porter Commercial Refrigeration is a huge supporter of our team,” Mallett said. “They are always stepping up to help us however they can and we really appreciate the partnership.”

