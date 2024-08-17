Shullick Wins the Ollie Silva Classic

LEE, NH (August 16, 2024) — Tyler Shullick won the Ollie Silva Classic with the ISMA / MSS Supermodifieds Friday night at Lee USA Speedway. Jonathan McKennedy, Moe Lilje, Otto Sitterly, and Trent Stephens rounded out the top five.
Ollie Silva Classic
ISMA / MSS Supermodifieds
Lee USA Speedway
Lee, New Hampshire
Friday, August 16, 2024
Feature:
1. 96-Tyler Shullick
2. 79-Jonathon McKennedy
3. 32-Moe Lilje
4. 7-Otto Sitterly
5. 19-Trent Stephens
6. B14-Jeffrey Battle
7. 13-Bobby Timmons
8. 51-Vern Romanoski
9. 78-Mark Sammut
10. L14-AJ Lesiecki
11. 02-Brandon Bellinger
12. 29-Bobby Chartier
13. 61-Mike Ordway Jr
14. 28-Eric Lewis