Historic Gold Cup Race of Champions Week is Finally Here

From High Limit Racing

Silver Dollar Speedway’s crown jewel event is up next! Kubota High Limit Racing and Silver Dollar Speedway present the 70th running of the Mike Curb Gold Cup Race of Champions presented by NAPA Auto Parts.

With a $100,070 paycheck on the line, this year’s Gold Cup is the highest-paying race in California’s dirt track history!

The High Rollers are ready to take on California’s hottest drivers for week two of High Limit’s West Coast Swing. A 360 sprint car event, headlined by NASCAR Champion Kyle Larson, will kick off Gold Cup this Wednesday, August 21. Kubota High Limit Racing will then split the field on Thursday and Friday before the final $100,070-to-win showdown on Saturday, August 24.

Everything You Need to Know Before You Get to Chico:

Date: Thurs. Aug. 22 – Sat. Aug. 24

Ticket Sales: 10:00 AM

Pit Gates: 2:00 PM

Grandstands: 4:00 PM

Hot Laps: 6:00 PM

Cash/Credit: This facility accepts cash, credit, and Apple Pay. The Beer Booth is cash only.

Tickets: 4-day reserved seating passes are available to purchase, $175 for ages 12+ and $80 for kids 6-11. 4-day general admission passes are also available for $145 for ages 12+ and $80 for kids 6-11. Single day passes are also available to purchase. Reminder: Only pre-sale ticket buyers are eligible for the DURST Dice Roll.

Pit Passes: 4-day pit passes will be available to purchase for $200. Pit passes for Saturday only are $60. Pit passes are not available for pre-purchase, but will be available at the track on race day.

Parking: General admission parking for this event is free.

Bags & Prohibited Items: All bags and coolers will be checked upon entry. Items not allowed: No coolers, outside food or beverage, or stadium seats.

Camping: Camping opens at 10:00 AM daily and is on a first come first serve basis. $10 for tents per night and $40 for dry camping. All spots with hook-ups are sold out.

Smoking Policy: No smoking is allowed inside this facility.

Streaming: If you can’t make it to the track, catch all of the action Live on FloRa﻿cing!