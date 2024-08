MT. PLEASANT, MI (August 30, 2024) — The program scheduled for Friday, August 30th 2024 for the Great Lakes Traditional Sprints at Mt. Pleasant Speedway was cancelled due to electrical damage from Tuesdays storm knocking out full electricity to the lights and concessions stands.

Next up on the GLTS schedule is the season finale for the series on Saturday at Silver Bullet Speedway in Owendale, Michigan.